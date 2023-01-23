Alabama Basketball vaults to No. 2 in the AP Poll

Absolutely amazing effort here, fellas.

For the first time in almost 20 years, Alabama is up to No. 2 in the latest AP basketball poll, just behind Purdue at No. 1.

The Tide’s movement comes after turning two tough road tests into laughers, Kansas dropping a rivalry game to KSU, and Temple stunning Houston on their home floor.

New AP POLL!



1. Purdue

2. Alabama

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas State

6. Arizona

7. Virginia

8. UCLA

9. Kansas

10. Texas — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 23, 2023

The AP isn’t alone.

Gary Parrish and the CBS Poll has the Tide in 2nd, as does Andy Katz, at NCAA.com. Still waiting on the Coach’s poll, but it is very apt to mirror the AP Top 10, but perhaps in a slightly different order.

We’ll have more with PiP, but Alabama has also moved up to 2nd in Sagarin, leaping over Kansas, Purdue and Tennessee. The Tide’s strong SOS (5th there), is leaps better than the rest of the Top 5, and only KU with the 2nd-toughest schedule is close (Sagarin ranking, 8). Interestingly, Houston retains its slight lead over the Tide on Sagarin and KenPom. And Alabama has made no movement on the latter — still buried at 3rd behind the Vols and Cougars. KenPom prioritizes defensive efficiency, so while Alabama is 5th overall on that side of the floor, the Vols (2nd) and Cougars (1), are better. Though, it goes without saying, the Tide are leaps better on the offensive side.

We’ll have more later this week, for now rejoice in all that Nate Oats and a lot of hard work has brough us.

Roll Tide.

