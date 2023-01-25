2 Alabama vs Mississippi State Game Thread

Alright, since I got bamboozled by prewriting the Game Thread for Saturday’s game, let’s try doing this right before tip-off again. The 2nd-ranked basketball team in all of the land - your Alabama Crimson Tide - is back home after what feels like a long chasm between games in the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum. It should be another raucous sell-out for the good guys, as the neighboring rivals from just across the border, Mississippi State, comes to town.

These two teams have been going in completely opposite directions since their previous meeting in the SEC opener. While Alabama has ripped off seven straight double-digit wins to begin conference play, the Bulldogs have only been able to triumph over their hapless in-state rivals. In other words, the Tide is a healthy 11-point favorite for good reason tonight.

Nimari Burnett won’t make a return to the starting line-up tonight - if ever the way these five have been playing - but I would expect to see him get a lot more run tonight than he did in his surprise return against Mizzou this past weekend.

The game tips-off at 8:00 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.