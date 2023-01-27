Freaky Zone R10:

This is an emergency, people... we’ve got to take control of this Friday and kick out the jams...even if they’re random AF...especially if they’re random AF! C’mon, now. Y’all know what to do...

Operator by Midnight Star Cherry Bomb by The Runaways Sweet Thing by Mary J. Blige Sad So Sad by The Drones White Iverson by Post Malone Tell Me by The Mysteries of Life Redemption Song by Bob Marley & The Wailers Stray by Fetchin’ Bones Whole Lotta Things by Southern Culture on the Skids Turn to Stone by ELO