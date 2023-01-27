Jumbo Package: 2023 Alabama recruiting class finishes with record nine 5-stars

Happy Friday everyone. The Gym Tide travel to Lexington tonight to take on Kentucky. The meet begins at 6:30 CT and will be televised on SEC Network. Men’s basketball plays at Oklahoma tomorrow and we will have coverage later. The women host top-ranked and prohibitive national title favorite South Carolina on Sunday, and I honestly don’t think anyone wants to see the final score in that one. The Gamecocks are unbeaten and routinely throttle opponents by 30-50 points.

The 247 Composite rankings were updated for the last time, and Alabama football now has a record nine five star recruits.

“Now, obviously, today was signing day and we’re obviously very pleased with the class we’re able to attract, got a good bunch of players, but I think what I liked about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character. We still sort of try to get guys to buy into developing and creating value for their future based on getting an education, being a good person, being the best football player they can be. So I feel like the kind of guys that we were able to attract are the right kind of guys and we’re excited about the class.

Saban and his retooled staff should have plenty to work with this season. The jewel of the Tide’s next class is working hard to make it a memorable one as well.

“Yeah, I am definitely getting some guys,” Sayin said. “We are trying for sure. I’m on the same team as Mazeo Bennett, I’m trying to get him, and I have been talking to Aeryn Hampton; I think we have a good shot with him along with a couple of other guys.” The message from Sayin to other prospects is clear and straightforward. “Alabama is Alabama,” Sayin stated. “Let’s go win championships together. That’s it. That’s all you got to say.”

Yes, Julian.

Let’s.

Imagine five years ago someone writing this headline about the basketball team.

At this point in the season, it seems like the SEC is a two-man race between the Crimson Tide and Tennessee. Texas A&M is right behind — but the Aggies are still a little unproven. With the Volunteers’ loss to Kentucky on Jan. 14, Alabama controls its own destiny. The Crimson Tide will meet Tennessee on Feb. 15 at Thompson-Boling Arena in a game that may decide the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament.

#BTDA

Michael Casagrande has a nice piece on Bear Bryant’s funeral, 40 years after his death.

“People standing on the side of the road crying tears,” Castille says. “We were on the bus riding and I thought they didn’t even know him like we knew him. Can you imagine you live your life in such a powerful way that it impacts people that don’t personally know you?” And it was those moments when Castille and McQueen could fully appreciate the gravity of their part in this historic moment. Their lives would be forever linked to that late January day in Tuscaloosa.

I was too young to remember much about it, but friends and family have shared their memories from that day. The man was larger than life in the state of Alabama.

Last, the coaches who will be playing against Alabama softball aren’t quite as bullish on the Tide as the national voters.

The only preseason rankings out so far, the DI preseason Top 25, has Patrick Murphy’s team at No. 6 in the nation, right behind Florida at No. 5. We’ll have to wait and see what the Crimson Tide thinks about the snubbing. SEC teams are slated to begin the 2023 softball season on February 9, with conference play set to begin on Friday, March 10. Specific to the SEC coaches’ poll, the Gators received five first-place votes and 134 points to lead the preseason poll.

Hopefully this will serve as fuel.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.