SEC-Big 12 Challenge Open Thread

It’s the final edition of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, as the SEC looks to tie up the ten-year event at four wins and two draws a piece by claiming its third straight challenge in a row. It’ll be a heck of an uphill battle to be able to pull it out today, but the SEC has been underdogs before in this event. Your SEC-leading Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman at 1:00 PM CST on ESPN, but the event will begin in earnest when the Auburn Tigers tip-off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Taking a quick glance at the schedule, Alabama is the only clear favorite on the SEC’s side. I like Tennessee and Kentucky to defend their home courts in the primetime games, but the SEC will need a few more upsets to win this year. The most likely wins for the SEC after those three are Missouri, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida, and Arkansas - in that order. LSU and Ole Miss are probably both going to get run out of the gym. I’ll go on the record and predict a split, with West Virginia, Alabama, Texas Tech, Mizzou, Mississippi State, Baylor, Tennessee, Kansas State, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State prevailing.

It’s been a hell of a run for this event over the last decade, so let’s enjoy one last ride together. Clear up that schedule and get ready for a full day of hoops action between two of the best conferences in college basketball.