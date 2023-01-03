What a way to end the college football season. So many nailbiters and wackiness!

But first, Alabama is not done yet.

The best pass he threw all season? ^^^

Sugar Bowl: Alabama 45 Kansas State 20 - The Tide started out slow and trailed 10-0. Not much was going right. Then someone somewhere threw a switch and this team turned into the Saban Joyless Murderball that we all love. Bryce Young and Brian Branch made some NFL money in a dominating effort.

By request, here is the multicam view of the feed from Times Square, All-22, and ESPN, Georgia, and Ohio State radio calls, as it happened onscreen live: pic.twitter.com/k775T4VNTo — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

Peach Bowl: (CFP semifinal) Georgia 42 Ohio State 41 - UGA continues to live a charmed life.

After being reviewed, this hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. was ultimately not called for targeting. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/693nlngUAJ — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023

If this is not a targeting call, then what is the purpose of even having the penalty in the rule book?

QUENTIN JOHNSTON OH MY GOODNESS!!!



pic.twitter.com/5Nkvu3UsIV — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2023

Fiesta Bowl: (CFP semifinal) TCU 51 Michigan 45 - Once again, Jimmy Harbaugh blows the big game. All Glory To The Hypnotoad.

SEC

Start video at 8:27

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas 55 Kansas 53 (3 OT) - One of the wildest wackiest game saw Arky blow a 31-7 lead and go three overtimes before eking out the win. No wonder Mizzou didn’t want to play them.

Arkansas called for targeting on the Kansas 2-point conversion attempt.



Hogs had Daniels stopped. pic.twitter.com/QEEflncsgQ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 29, 2022

In the second overtime, KU was stopped on a two-point conversion but a ridiculous targeting call on Ark upheld, giving the Jayhawks another opportunity. They would score sending the game to two-point conversion tries. The Hogs would score first leaving Kansas one chance to tie it and send it to a fourth OT.

ARKANSAS SURVIVES A FURIOUS KANSAS RALLY TO WIN 55-53 IN TRIPLE OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/0XxqScpPQ6 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 29, 2022

At this point, KU quarterback Jalon Daniels had 544 yards and 5 TDs. So of course Kansas does the dumbest thing possible by putting the ball in the hands of a receiver. ???

Just how Lane Kiffin drew it up#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/6C0VH38CpC — Ŧexas Ŧech Barstool (@barstoolttu) December 29, 2022

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech 42 Ole Miss 25 - NEWS FLASH: Kiffin lays another post-season egg! The Rebs committed 5 turnovers and had four turnovers on downs - two of which were inside of their own 30. What are you doing, baby? OM also had two players ejected for targeting.

Ole Miss (8-5) dropped their final four games, and five of the last six, after opening the season 7-0.

Beautiful play call and design by Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees and perfect execution by Tyler Buchner and crew



Irish lead the Gamecocks 45-38 after this Mitchell Evans touchdown! pic.twitter.com/9wIwqUsgY5 — PlayerProfiler College (@Profiler_CFB) December 31, 2022

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame 45 South Carolina 38 - SC scored on two pick-sixes and a fake punt, but could not contain the Irish defense.

Dabo Swinney you are the #ClownoftheDay! Congratulations! You tried running a fake with your son (who sucks), let your kicker keep kicking the ball and barely scored 1 touchdown against Tennessee . Just a disaster for Clemson and pathetic from Dabopic.twitter.com/9GHVgAHBK6 — Clown of the Day (@Todays_Clown) December 31, 2022

3 missed field goals, a failed fake field goal and a clock expiration has Clemson down to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl



#6 Tennessee: 14

#7 Clemson: 3 pic.twitter.com/hbNgJiqqsV — Elite College Football (@EliteCollege_FB) December 31, 2022

Orange Bowl: Tennessee 31 Clemson 14 - How many times have we seen Alabama get beat by someone and everyone says the dynasty is dead and the Tide comes back the next year and wins it all? Well, Clemson is no Alabama and Dabo is no Saban. I truly believe that this is the end of the run for the Tigers as far as being a Championship contender. #NeverDabo

Iowa’s best offense is their defense. Second pick six of the day pic.twitter.com/hneFh23xQ9 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 31, 2022

Music City Bowl: Iowa 21 Kentucky 0 - As much as we here at RBR deride Will Levis, UK is absolute trash without him. With the future overpaid clipboard carrier sitting this one out, Iowa twice picked off back-up Destin Wade and ran them back for touchdowns. The Wildcats punted TEN times and amassed 185 total yards. Iowa was slightly better with 206 yards but was 0-11 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down. Both teams had 10 first downs.

Tampa Bowl: Mississippi State 19 Illinois 10 - In a game appropriately played in a stadium shaped like a pirate’s ship, MSU won one for Mike Leach.

MALIK SAID SEC SPEED pic.twitter.com/QdNS1uxyoV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 2, 2023

Citrus Bowl: LSU 63 Purdue 7 - Who needs Boutte when you have Malik Nabers? The Tigers WR threw for a touchdown, had one receiving that was really a rush, and had 163 yards receiving on nine catches. The game was 35-0 at halftime.

OTHER STUFF

Cotton Bowl: Tulane 46 Southern Cal 45 - The Trojans held a 45-30 advantage with just over 4 minutes to play when the Green Wave stormed back with 16 unanswered points.

First came a two-play touchdown drive set up by a 59 yard reception. Then after the Derp Of The Day...

...Tulane recorded a safety.

WHAT A GAME



Tulane gets a safety and now has a chance to win it❗ pic.twitter.com/VG2oHGamFS — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2023

A 12 plays, 66 yards drive ended in a Tulane go-ahead touchdown with 9 seconds remaining.

This should be targeting against USC pic.twitter.com/vSVII3XUSD — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) January 2, 2023

The refs sure did their best to give So Cal the ‘W’. Aside from the no-call above, they tried to call the game-winner incomplete. It was overturned upon video review.

Upon review..... that's what we call a TOUCHDOWN!!!



TULANE HAS THE LEAD 46-45#AmericanFB x @GreenWaveFB pic.twitter.com/LBTe6UTtYS — The American (@American_Conf) January 2, 2023

Tulane finishes an astonishing 12-2 recordsyra.

NICHOLAS SINGLETON GOES 87 YARDS!!! pic.twitter.com/nZO2o1Igcn — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 3, 2023

Rose Bowl: Penn State 35 Utah 21 - Starting Utes QB Cameron Rising exited the game shortly after PSU made the score 21-14 in the third quarter. That is when all of the wind went out of Utah’s sails and the Brittany Lions cruised to an easy win. Prepare yourselves for a bunch of off-season National Championship hogwash hype surrounding Penn State.

BUCKY IRVING 66-YARDS TO THE @oregonfootball takes the lead back pic.twitter.com/fX4yr0HRLF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 29, 2022

Holiday Bowl: Oregon 28 North Carolina 27 - UNC blew a 24-14 fourth quarter lead as Bo Nix connected on his only two passing TDs of the game.

FUTURE SEC

Hmm. Maybe the SEC shoulda gone after FSU and UW.

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State 35 Oklahoma 32 - Okie tied it up at 32-32 with 3:37 to go but FSU was able to get into field goal range and nail a 32 yarder with just under a minute to play.

The Sooners’ defeat clinches their first losing season since a 5-6 campaign in 1998.

I am not suggesting that we adopt FSU next season, but they will be ones to watch as Clemson continues to lose their grip on the ACC.

THE HAIL MARY IS CAUGHT!!! Except he’s about forty yards from the end zone. Washington is champion of the Alamo Bowl! pic.twitter.com/lcP5FOHawQ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) December 30, 2022

Alamo Bowl: Washington 27 Texas 20 - Trailing 27-10, El Republique de Tejas scored 10 unanswered but could not recover the onside kick with one minute and some change remaining. The Longhorns probably could have used opt-outer Bijan Robinson.

KID BROTHER

Touchdown Maryland. Taulia Tagovailoa with a beautiful toss to Octavian Smith Jr. in the corner of the end zone, who holds on for the score.



Terps lead NC State, 10-3, with 8:07 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/QBw97eVuKI — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) December 30, 2022

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16 NC State 12 - It was an ugly-ass Mayo Bowl with both quarterbacks throwing two interceptions, 14 total penalties, and 12 punts. The Wolfpack managed only 27 rushing yards to 76 for the Turtles. Taulia Tagovailoa’s touchdown pass was the only TD of the game.

THE MIRACLE IN EL PASO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UEUIg1eGSq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) December 30, 2022

Sun Bowl: Pitt 37 UCLA 35 - Up by three late, the Panthers got down to 4th & goal at the UCLA 4 with 4:30 to go and a chance to put the game away with a touchdown. However, a Pitt false start pushed them back and they had to settle for a field goal. With Bruins star QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson knocked out of the game, UCLA had to go with a wet-behind-the-ears back-up. After four plays, the Bruins were forced to go for it and gave the ball over on downs at their own 37. Pitt returned the favor turning down an attempt at at 45 yard field in favor of trying to pick up a first down of which they failed. UCLA drove the field and scored a go-ahead touchdown for a one point lead and 34 seconds remaining. Pitt was not done as they moved the ball 46 yards to kick a 47 game winner with 4 seconds to go.

[Arizona Bowl video highlights not available due to them all having Beth Mowins grating voice.]

Arizona Bowl: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17 - Wisky led 24-7 entering the final frame but hung on for the win.

Military Bowl: Duke 30 Center Florida 13 - The Blue Devils dominated and harrassed all game long. John Rhys Plumlee managed only 28 yards passing in the first half and 182 for the game.

Duke finished 9-4. Center Florida (9-5) lost three of their final four games this season. What a shame.

Coleman Bryson read this play perfectly for a pick-six‼️ @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/pOBPtCeBqf — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2022

Damn Yankee Bowl: Minnesota 28 Syracuse 20 - Minnie was outgained 215 to 477 and had 14 first downs to the Orangemen’s 27. A pick-6 and field position were the biggest differences.

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo 23 Georgia Southern 21 - Yep

4 straight drives ending in points for @MemphisFB!



This one a pass from Seth Henigan to Caden Prieskorn for a TD right before half!#AmericanFB pic.twitter.com/GOmz1qHxkE — American Football (@American_FB) December 27, 2022

First Responder Bowl: Memphis 38 Utah State 10 - Mm-hmm

Holton Ahlers 5th passing TD of the night, this time to Shane Calhoun!



Ahlers 5 passing touchdowns ties The American's bowl game record#AmericanFB x @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/FW4W5synPt — American Football (@American_FB) December 28, 2022

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina 53 Coastal Carolina 29 - ECU’s Holton Ahlers threw for five touchdowns and ran one in as the Pirates keelhauled CCU.

“The Greatest Play Of College Football History “@barstoolsports



Ohio Defeats Wyoming in Overtime Fashion

pic.twitter.com/Zbr0PwwO3B — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) December 31, 2022

Hyperbole much?

Arizona Bowl: Ohio 30 Wyoming 27 (OT) - Bip

THE HOUSE ALWAYS WINS

Mississippi State was favored by 3.5. https://t.co/7odBw855GE — CB969 (@CB969onRBR) January 2, 2023

FIVE SECOND RULE

The sweet taste of victory pic.twitter.com/n36wAvbh6X — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 2, 2023

FLOP OF THE WEEK

It’s grotesque to show this on national television, that poor guy has a family. Hope he’s ok @Lane_Kiffin

pic.twitter.com/5syjcpOSUt — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) December 29, 2022

T-SHIRT OF THE WEEK

"Dahmer went to Ohio State" pic.twitter.com/R7wZ9icsQc — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 31, 2022

AUBURN-LIKE PICK OF THE WEEK

MOST PREMATURE BURIAL OF THE WEEK

Kansas was a nice story early in the season. Arkansas is showing why the SEC is so good though. Middle of the SEC >>>>>>> other conferences. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 28, 2022

He tweeted this right around the time Arky was up 31-7.

WORST TV COVERAGE OF THE WEEK I

SOUTH CAROLINA FAKE PUNT FOR THR TD



Bowl season is great



pic.twitter.com/4gNqjr1L8j — DRF Sportsbook (@DRFSportsbook) December 30, 2022

Whoever was directing the broadcast of this game was showing a dumb replay and missed live coverage of this fake punt for a touchdown.

WORST TV COVERAGE OF THE WEEK II

Kansas scores a TD in OT, as we know by the reaction of the sad Arkansas fan blocking the ESPN camera. pic.twitter.com/H5W2Z6SU1N — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 29, 2022

BEST ALTERNATIVE TO GUS JOHNSON ANY DAY OF THE WEEK

As called on Fox Deportes: pic.twitter.com/zXpXd9s7PZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 29, 2022

TWINS TROLL OF THE WEEK

For the first time since 2004, a Minnesota team has won a postseason game at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/Q0KLIF3VUs pic.twitter.com/8roauIIWXx — baseball reddit (@baseballreddit) December 29, 2022

(Yes, I am still bitter about Kent Hrbek pulling Ron Gant off first base and the MetroDome air conditioner controllers. F the Twins.)

YOU DON’T TAKE A MAN’S TOWEL, BRUH!

Missed this from last night but ECU LB Jeremy Lewis got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the Birmingham Bowl for stealing his towel back.



THIS LEAGUE. pic.twitter.com/P0UNSM25kN — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 28, 2022

SOFT HANDS OF THE WEEK

Someone wanted to showcase the hands tonight!



Jalen McMillan is too COLD ☔️ pic.twitter.com/HlT32tgnNj — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 30, 2022

MASCOT OF THE WEEK

I love that they chose to make him ugly and not cutesy.

WEIRD MASCOTS OF THE WEEK

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/3pNxFnwF9Q — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2023

Dude. Dressing like a Blooming Onion to earn a few bucks is okay I suppose. But they can see your face. This is with your for the rest of your life!

BEST SPONSOR TIE-IN OF THE WEEK

Chugging a jar of mayo just makes sense at the Duke's Mayo Bowl ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sJPaSiWQjw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2022

WORST SPONSOR TIE-IN OF THE WEEK

incredibly funny that Bad Boy Mowers, a lawn care company, went from sponsoring a bowl game played indoors on artificial turf to a bowl game played on a baseball field that is actively falling apart https://t.co/m4x4Z9Em1A — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2022

KAYSHON BOUTTE/JORDAN ADDISON PEACE OUT WATCH

After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) December 29, 2022

After originally saying he would return to LSU for his senior year, Kayshon Boutte reversed his initial decision and will instead enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not play in the Citrus Bowl on Monday against Purdue. Funny how this announcement came a few days after QB Jayden Daniels said he would be back. Daniels and Boutte had quite the difficulty hooking up this season. UPDATE: There are some nasty rumors going around the webz about him and some LSU staffers in an alleged “sex party”.

Jordan Addison skipped out on the Cotton Bowl while "rehabbing an ankle injury". In retrospect, he probably made a big mistake going to Southern Cal where he was a second banana. Had he stayed at Pitt, he probably would have been an alpha dog and put up big stats.

STATIONARY RUNNING BACK OF THE WEEK

NC State running back Jordan Houston attempted 9 rushes and tallied 14 total yards. The ‘Pack had 18 rushes for only 27 yards as a team.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Lincoln Riley is 66-12 during the regular season as a head coach. He is 1-4 in bowl games, not counting the Alamo Bowl he bailed on. (Source: Stolen from RedditCFB).

FAMILIAR NAME OF THE WEEK

Pitt DL Elliot Donald is a redshirt freshman at the same school his uncle Aaron Donald starred at.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

Military Bowl champs Duke are returning most of their players next year, and will be a dark horse pick for both the ACC Championship and maybe even the CFP. Solid proof that teams with academic requirements can excel in the NIL/Transfer Portal era. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 28, 2022

Next year’s candidates: New Mexico State, Duke

COUSINS

Troy (12-2) - In conclusion: Wow. What an amazing season the Trojans had. I had some real misgivings when the university hired Jon Sumrall but, boy, was I wrong. Twelve wins, a Sun Belt Conference title, and a bowl win over a ranked team (UTSA). However, the only thing harder than having a championship season is repeating. To date, Troy is 7th in the Sun Belt in recruiting and 103rd overall. In addition, they are losing their leading receiver to the transfer portal.

(12-2) - In conclusion: Wow. What an amazing season the Trojans had. I had some real misgivings when the university hired Jon Sumrall but, boy, was I wrong. Twelve wins, a Sun Belt Conference title, and a bowl win over a ranked team (UTSA). However, the only thing harder than having a championship season is repeating. To date, Troy is 7th in the Sun Belt in recruiting and 103rd overall. In addition, they are losing their leading receiver to the transfer portal. South Alabama (10-3) - The Jags also had a really good year, their best as an FBS team. They too have struggled in recruiting so far. USA is 107th overall and 8th in the SBC. The good thing for both these programs is that they can get a few gems who may have held out too long and/or were missed on the December Signing Day or the Transfer Portal. With most Power-5 classes basically filled up, there are some quality players still looking for homes.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO THINKS TALKING LOUDER PROVES HIS POINT BETTER

UAB (7-6) - The Dragons finish with a winning campaign but it wasn’t the same without guardian angel Bill Clark at the helm. Trent Dilfer will have his own way of doing things, which should prove interesting. oo-ab signed only 12 during the Early Signing Period.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Thank you Falcon nation! pic.twitter.com/2cq93xghX9 — Brad Roberts (@Brad27_27) December 28, 2022

Air Force (10-3)

(10-3) Navy (4-7)

(4-7) Army (5-6)

ELIMINATED

Extremely Endangered: TCU, UGA

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

Georgia is a 13.5 point favorite over TCU.

.@CFBPlayoff Semifinal Records@SEC 10-1



Big 10 2-6



The Big 10 lost more semifinal games yesterday than the SEC has lost in the entire 9 year history of the CFB Playoff. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 1, 2023

ACC - 5-4

- 5-4 Big 12 - 2-6 pending TCU vs UGA

- 2-6 pending TCU vs UGA Big Ten - 5-4

- 5-4 PAC-12 - 3-4

- 3-4 SEC - 6-5, pending TCU vs UGA

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

Best Football Movies:

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Semi-Tough (1977)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Waterboy (1998)

Remember the Titans (2000)

All the Right Moves (1983)

The Replacements (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Varsity Blues (1999)

North Dallas Forty (1979)

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to those still on the #MaybeKiffin Bandwagon. If you are still on board to bringing Lane Kiffin into Tuscaloosa once Nick Saban hangs them up, you have not been paying much attention. He loses big games and his career bowl record now stands at 2-4. He doesn’t like recruiting and isn't good at it. And then there is embarrassing crap like what he did in the Texas Bowl.

$9 million per year. This is unbecoming. Click here if you want to see the whole post-game presser.

MORE R.I.P. MIKE LEACH

Mississippi State lines up in an air raid formation on their first play from scrimmage to honor Mike Leach ♥️ ‍☠️pic.twitter.com/69IGMm51aY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 2, 2023

SICK REPORT

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) is questionable vs. TCU.

(ankle) is questionable vs. TCU. Ohio State lost Marvin Harrison Jr. in second half due to a concussion. He has only played two seasons so he’ll be back in college football next year.

DRAMA

Well, this is a new one. Coastal Carolina starting QB Grayson McCall and starting center Willie Lampkin jumped in the Transfer Portal but remained with the team and started the Birmingham Bowl. It was an unfortunate ending for McCall as he landed on his head while tumbling into the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown run and never returned to the game. At the time, the Chanticleers led 14-10. They would lose 53-29 but McCall would have a change of heart and exit the TP on Monday. Lampkin had already committed to transfer to UNC before the game.

In addition to McCall, there are three intriguing QBs returning to their non-P5 schools for another year instead of transferring to a Power 5 or going to the NFL: UTSA's Frank Harris, WKU's Austin Reed, and Tulane's Michael Pratt. All four of these guys would have found P5 takers.
Ole Miss RB Zach Evans has foolishly declared for the NFL draft.
K-State's diminutive RB Deuce Vaughn is also going pro.
QB Tanner Mordecai is on the move again. After three seasons at Oklahoma and two at SMU, he will be joining Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. Mark Emmert is such an a-hole.

, WKU’s , and Tulane’s . All four of these guys would have found P5 takers. Ole Miss RB Zach Evans has foolishly declared for the NFL draft.

has foolishly declared for the NFL draft. K-State’s diminutive RB Deuce Vaughn is also going pro.

is also going pro. QB Tanner Mordecai is on the move again. After three seasons at Oklahoma and two at SMU, he will be joining Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. Mark Emmert is such an a-hole.

GOOD RIDDANCE

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Kevin Warren has emerged as a strong candidate to be the next president of the Chicago Bears. In Warren’s short time as B1G Commish, this jackass tried to shut down college football in 2020 and also stabbed the PAC-12 in the back by poaching Southern Cal and UCLA after forming an Alliance with them.

KOACHES KORNER

A little over 24 hours after the video of Nick Saban stretching on the field surfaces. pic.twitter.com/d1FvybyNvr — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) December 30, 2022

Urban Meyer ’s New Year’s resolution is to trip more little old ladies walking down the street.

’s New Year’s resolution is to trip more little old ladies walking down the street. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer’s profile pictures were taken by Google Earth.

TEEVEE

Early reports say that the Alabama-Kansas State Sugar Bowl on Saturday pulled in 9.0 million viewers. It was unsurprisingly down from last year’s Sugar Bowl, which aired in primetime on New Year’s Day (Baylor-Mississippi: 9.8M).

NEXT WEEK

Monday, Jan. 9

TCU vs UGA 6:30/7:30 ESPN - FROG UP!

SABAN vs. MACK, POP & BEAR

Nick Saban had to drop some knowledge after the Sugar Bowl pic.twitter.com/wT3kjl9Zrn — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 31, 2022

I think Saban knows what he is doing, Ted.

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. But ESPN keeps adding those totals to their graphics. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 125 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 62 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 39 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 35 5 Nick Saban 27 284 69 - 6 Mack Brown 33 268 138 -16 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -27 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -29 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -46 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -48



Mack Brown’s UNC lost to Oregon and now has twice as many FBS/Div I-A defeats as Saban.

With the early onset of the expanded playoff, the odds of Saban catching Pop Warner and Paul “Bear” Bryant are looking very realistic. He trails Warner by only 35 and Bryant by 39. With twelve regular season games plus an SECCG and two playoff games, a team could conceivably win 15 games in a season. Extra playoff games start in 2024. Even if the Tide does not go undefeated, both of those numbers are reachable by the 2025 season.

Here’s the entire Will Anderson on-field interview with Mark Ingram. https://t.co/DjEuPGz7mF pic.twitter.com/2hPNGqLfhc — Lone Star Gump (@BurnerGSmith) January 2, 2023

NSFW ^^^^^^^ but LOL

#ALABAMA

At Friday’s press conference, Nick Saban said he gave the players that transferred the opportunity to play in Alabama’s bowl game. “And they didn’t. I don’t know if that’s a good thing for players, not to have to stay committed to their team for the entire season.”

said he gave the players that transferred the opportunity to play in Alabama’s bowl game. “And they didn’t. I don’t know if that’s a good thing for players, not to have to stay committed to their team for the entire season.” There was a little scare when DB Brian Branch left the field late in the game and did not return. After the Sugar Bowl, Saban mentioned that Branch cramped up and was given an IV.

left the field late in the game and did not return. After the Sugar Bowl, Saban mentioned that Branch cramped up and was given an IV. Quarterback Bryce Young , linebacker Will Anderson , and running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced in a formal press conference on Monday that they are leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Branch tweeted later on in the day his intentions to join them.

, linebacker , and running back announced in a formal press conference on Monday that they are leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Branch tweeted later on in the day his intentions to join them. Still no word on Eli Ricks . Saban said, “there may be other guys in the future who make decisions about what they do.”

. Saban said, “there may be other guys in the future who make decisions about what they do.” Jordan Battle will be the ninth Tide player participating in the Senior Bowl. Of those nine, it is unclear whether they will play in the game.

will be the ninth Tide player participating in the Senior Bowl. Of those nine, it is unclear whether they will play in the game. DB Earl Little Jr. and OL James Brockermeyer made the President’s List for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA. Isaiah Bond , Malachi Moore , Shazz Preston , Dallas Turner , Jake Pope , and Roydell Williams all made the Dean’s List.

and OL made the President’s List for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA. , , , , , and all made the Dean’s List. Still undecided on their transfer destinations are OL Damieon George and RB Trey Sanders . It is very odd that no team has snapped up Sanders as of yet. It makes one wonder if there is more to the story.

and RB . It is very odd that no team has snapped up Sanders as of yet. It makes one wonder if there is more to the story. WR Tyler Harrell is still debating his next move. The Louisville transfer had lingering injuries that kept him on the sideline most of the year. He is eligible for a bonus super senior season in 2023.

is still debating his next move. The Louisville transfer had lingering injuries that kept him on the sideline most of the year. He is eligible for a bonus super senior season in 2023. Recently retired from the NFL, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is returning to the Capstone to serve in a player development role.

Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/ZMCv8PneHj — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 2, 2023

GAME 1: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ Time and channel TBD

The quest for National Championship No. 19 begins.

The Tide will be breaking in a new starting quarterback. On the optimistic side, the offensive line has a chance to be FIRE good.

In 2023 SEC games, Alabama gets Ole Miss, Arky, Tennessee, LSU at home. Road games are Kentucky, TAMU, Auburn, MSU. Me likely.

In addition to MTSU, the Crimson Tide will host Texas (Sept 9) and Chattannoga (Nov 18) The fourth out-of-conference game is a road trip to USF (Sept 16). Those of you in the Tampa area, keep your eyes peeled for ticket information. Who knows the next time the crimson and white will be back.

The last time Bama played in Tampa, was the godawful 1987-88 Hall of Fame Bowl in which the Tide lost to Michigan 24–28. Alabama head coach was that jackass from Georgia Tech whose name shalt not be spoken.

Will Eli Gold be back on Alabama Radio?

EPILOGUE

It has been another wild and crazy season of college football. Even though the Utah State and Texas games seem so long ago, it still feels like the year just flew by. Although Alabama did not make the CFP, they definitely made a statement in the Sugar Bowl and absolutely destroyed Signing Day a couple of weeks ago. It should be pointed out that the only four times Bama did not play for a championship under Saban (2008, 2010, 2014, 2019)*, they would win a National Championship the next season.

* Not counting the dreadful warm-up year of 2007.

Thanks to all of you for reading and for your participation in the comments section. CoralBeth tried to kill us, but we are keeping it alive. We wish you all an enjoyable and successful 2023.

