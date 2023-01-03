7 Alabama vs Ole Miss Game Thread

Alabama begins its SEC home schedule as the Tide welcomes in Ole Miss on a stormy Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa. And although this is a game the top-ten Tide is expected to win handily, there is no such thing as an easy out against a desperate conference opponent. Nate Oats’ guys will need to show that if they want to win a second regular season SEC Title in three years- a feat last accomplished by the grandfather of Alabama basketball, C.M. Newton - they have to be able to show a consistent effort night after night.

Nimari Burnett remains 3-5 weeks away from a return, according to Coach Oats, but we should continue to see Dom Welch’s minutes increase as he returns from his knee injury.

Alabama is a 12-point favorite in tonight’s 8:00 PM CST tip. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network.