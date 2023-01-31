4 Alabama vs Vanderbilt Game Thread

It’s bounce-back time in Tuscaloosa tonight, as the 4th-ranked Crimson Tide look to respond in a big way after the disaster in Norman this past weekend. Still undefeated in conference play, Alabama will be looking to remain alone atop the SEC standings tonight as they welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores. More importantly though, Nate Oats’ squad will be looking to get back on track as a team, as this game is more about the Tide than the opponent.

The ‘Dores will be in a better spot as a team than the last time these two met in Nashville a few weeks back, as Liam Robbins is available to play for Vandy tonight:

The seven-footer makes a massive difference for Jerry Stackhouse’s defense, and he’s one of the few Commodores who can really contend on the glass as well.

Still, the line didn’t move much from this news. Alabama is still listed as a 15-point favorite at home tonight. The game will tip-off at 7:30 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network. Let’s bounce back, boys.