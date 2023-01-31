Victory Thread: Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44

Poor Vandy. It was the wrong night to be playing Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide came out roaring, clearly ready to wash the foul taste of Saturday’s game out of their mouths, and the Commodores never stood a chance. The defensive intensity was back where it needed to be, creating plenty of run-outs, and it was raining threes all over the place. Brandon Miller and Nimari Burnett led the way, but pretty much everyone was clicking as the Tide put the game away early, with a 43-15 lead going into the half. It was great to see Nimari assert himself. He appeared to be fully recovered in this one and should be a critical asset down the stretch.

The second half was more of the same. It was the antithesis of the game in Norman, where Oklahoma came out on fire and the Tide didn’t seem to handle it well. Vanderbilt didn’t show a ton of fight and frankly looked checked out about halfway through the first half. Still, the Tide got their much needed bounceback and will hopefully bring this kind of effort the rest of the way.

If they do, the sky is the limit.

Roll Tide.