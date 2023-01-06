Put You On R10:

Nothing like starting the weekend off with a little Mary J, amirite? This whole playlist just stays super-random from there, so I went ahead and added more than a couple of bonus tracks to seal the deal. Please play your own ten (to however many) tracks of your own and add them to the collection in our hallowed comment section. Be excellent to each other... and PARTY ON, DUDES!

Real Love by Mary J Blige Who Put The Alphabet In Alphabetical Order? by They Might Be Giants Deleter by Grouplove Bicycle Race by Queen We Are Number One by 4Fate Art-I-Ficial by X Ray Spex Breaking It Down! by Lee Bains + The Glory Fires They Call Me Tiago (Her Name Is Margo) by Tiagz Hit and Run by The Bar-Kays Lean Woman Blues by T. Rex

Bonus: The Times They Are A-Changin’ by Nina Simone

Double Bonus: Blood and Roses by The Smithereens

Michael Stipe Birthday Week Bonus: Little America by R.E.M.

RIP Killer Bonus: When The Saints Go Marching In by Jerry Lee Lewis