7 Alabama vs Kentucky Game Thread

The eyes of the nation are upon Tuscaloosa this Saturday afternoon, as the 7th-ranked Crimson Tide take on the Kentucky Wildcats in an epic clash of SEC contenders on ESPN. John Calipari is starting to take a good bit of heat in Lexington, and his ‘Cats find themselves with their backs up against the wall looking for a big-time win to add to their thin NCAA Tournament resume. That makes them quite dangerous. Alabama will need its best today.

It’ll be a sellout crowd in Coleman Coliseum today, littered with NBA scouts on hand to see the likes of Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, Jaden Bradley, Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, etc. They should be treated to quite the match-up. Can Alabama keep it rolling early in 2023 with another big win?

The Tide is listed as a 6-point favorite today. Tip-off is scheduled for noon CST.