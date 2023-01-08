As the 2022 college football season comes to an end, the annual personnel carousel roars to life. Alabama loses several familiar faces but they just reload. Below is a breakdown of how the roster looks at the moment. We will add updates throughout the year leading up to Spring practice.
DEPARTING
PLAYING IN SENIOR BOWL
Players who have already announced their participation in the Senior Bowl (Feb. 4) have played at least four years of college football. In order to continue their college career, they would need an NCAA waiver, medical redshirt, or their college coach would have to agree to bring them back for a bonus super-senior season. In a sense, these young men have basically called an end to their college playing days by participating in this bowl. We did see PK Will Reichard pull out of the game and opt in for another year at the Capstone, but that is not expected of any others.
The following Tide players still intend to move forward with plans to play in the Senior Bowl.
- DB Jordan Battle - declared for NFL on social media
- DB DeMarcco Hellams - declared for NFL on social media
- DL DJ Dale - declared for NFL on social media
- DL Byron Young - declared for NFL on social media
- LB Henry To’oTo’o - declared, has an agent
- OL Emil Ekiyor
- OL Tyler Steen
- TE Cameron Latu
JUNIORS DECLARED FOR NFL DRAFT
The deadline for players to announce their intentions of entering the 2023 NFL Draft is January 16.
- EDGE Will Anderson
- QB Bryce Young
- DB Brian Branch
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- CB Eli Ricks
TRANSFERRED
The below have already entered the Transfer Portal and in almost all cases have found a new home.
- WR Aaron Anderson > LSU
- WR Christian Leary > UCF
- OL Amari Kight > UCF
- WR JoJo Earle > TCU
- OL Tommy Brockermeyer > TCU
- WR Traeshon Holden > Oregon
- DB Khyree Jackson > Oregon
- OL Javion Cohen > Miami
- OL Tanner Bowles > Kentucky
- RB Trey Sanders > TCU
- OL Damieon George > Undecided, potentially Auburn, Ole Miss
OUT OF ELIGIBILITY
These two Tide players have played out five full years that included the bonus super senior season. There is zero chance of them finding another season at the Capstone.
- LB Jaylen Moody
- OL Kendall Randolph
PENDING
4TH YEAR PLAYER NOT EXPECTED BACK
- OL Darrian Dalcourt has played four full years but has a bonus super senior season left. It would be a bit of a surprise if Nick Saban used one of 85 precious scholarships on a occasional starter/back-up OL. But then again, who foresaw Kendall Randolph or Chris Owens coming back?
POSSIBLE SUPER SENIOR
- WR Tyler Harrell has played in four full seasons (five games this season) in addition to a redshirt year used at Louisville. He would be best served playing one more season of college ball somewhere. The real question is whether the Tide staff believe he is healed enough to be a major contributor next season.
QUESTION MARK
- DL Justin Eboigbe played in four games in 2022 before a neck injury caused him to miss the rest of the season. This past campaign could be considered a redshirt year since he never took one. Depending on how he heals, he should be back for a fifth year and also have a super senior year remaining if needed. Another option is taking a chance on this spring’s NFL Draft. A final option is retiring from football. It is publicly unknown how severe the injury is and it has been awful quiet out of his camp.
POSSIBLE TRANSFERS
The transfer portal window closes in less than two weeks on January 18, meaning the time for decisions is almost up. The below are all third-year players who have not played much outside of special teams. Some of them may wait until after A-Day (April 22) to decide. The possibility of their departures from the team are based on pure speculation:
- WR Thaiu Jones-Bell - buried in the depth chart behind younger players.
- LB Quandarrius Robinson - mostly special teams.
- LB Demouy Kennedy - top contributor on special teams before sidelined to a knee injury.
- DB Jahquez Robinson - limited playing time in three years.
While special teams players are important, they can often easily be replaced with the next class of freshmen the Tide has coming in.
RETURNING
With starting players transferring out all across the nation, Alabama has the fortune of not losing anyone of too much value*. It is so confusing as to what class these guys are. Thus, they are divided up by years in college.
* IMHO, Javion Cohen’s departure is not such a bad thing.
ONE YEAR ON CAMPUS
- DB Antonio Kite
- DB Earl Little Jr.
- DB Jake Pope
- DB Tre’Quon Fegans
- DL Jaheim Oatis
- DL Khurtiss Perry
- DL Isaiah Hastings
- LB Jihaad Campbell
- LB Jeremiah Alexander
- LB Shawn Murphy
- OL Tyler Booker
- OL Elijah Pritchett
- QB Ty Simpson
- RB Jamarion Miller
- TE Amari Niblack
- TE Elijah Brown
- TE Danny Lewis
- WR Isaiah Bond
- WR Kendrick Law
- WR Kobe Prentice
- WR/RB Emmanuel Henderson
- WR Shazz Preston
TWO YEARS OF COLLEGE
23. DB Terrion Arnold
24. DB Kool-Aid McKinstry
25. DB DeVonta Smith
26. DL Damon Payne
27. DL Anquin Barnes
28. DL Monkell Goodwine
29. DL Tim Keenan
30. LB Keanu Koht
31. LB Deontae Lawson
32. LB Ian Jackson
33. LB Dallas Turner
34. LB Kendrick Blackshire
35. OL James Brockermeyer
36. OL Terrence Ferguson
37. OL Jaeden Roberts
38. OL JC Latham
39. QB Jalen Milroe
40. TE Robbie Ouzts
41. TE Miles Kitselman**
42. WR Ja’Corey Brooks
THREE YEARS OF COLLEGE
43. DB Jahquez Robinson
44. DB Kristian Story
45. DB Malachi Moore
46. DL Jah-Marien Latham
47. DL Jamil Burroughs
48. DL Tim Smith
49. LB Chris Braswell
50. LB Quandarrius Robinson
51. LB Demouy Kennedy
52. OL Seth McLaughlin
53. P James Burnip**
54. RB Jase McClellan
55. RB Roydell Williams
56. WR Jermaine Burton
57. WR Thaiu Jones-Bell
** On scholarship or walk-on?
TRANSFER IN
58. TE CJ Dipree (Maryland)
CLASS OF 2023
All but four of the 2023 signees are Early Enrollees:
59. DB Desmond Ricks
60. DB Caleb Downs
61. DB Jahlil Hurley
62. DB Tony Mitchell
63. DE Keon Keeley (summer enrollee)
64. DE Jaquavious Russaw
65. DE Yhonzae Pierre (summer enrollee)
66. DE Jordan Renaud
67. DE Hunter Osborne
68. DT James Smith
69. DT Edric Hill
70. K Conor Talty (summer enrollee)
71. LB Justin Jefferson
72. OL Kadyn Proctor
73. OL Miles McVay
74. OL Wilkin Formby
75. OL Olaus Alinen
76. OL Ryqueze McElderry
77. QB Eli Holstein
78. QB Dylan Lonergan
79. RB Justice Haynes
81. TE Ty Lockwood
82. WR Jalen Hale
83. WR Malik Benson
84. WR Cole Adams
85. WR Jaren Hamilton
86. ATH Brayson Hubbard
COACHING CHANGES
Despite all the speculation, only safeties coach Charles Kelly has left the Alabama coaching staff. And a hat tip to him for sticking with the Tide through bowl season and even recruiting for Alabama up until the Early Signing Period. No replacement has been named as of yet.
Rumors still abound for Crimson Tide OC Bill O’Brien as well as DC Peter Golding. But rumors are all they are until NFL Black Monday drops January 9 - the first day after the regular season ends in which several NFL coaches typically get fired.
We will continue to update this post as different moves occur. Check back for ongoing developments.
- UPDATES TO COME
