As the 2022 college football season comes to an end, the annual personnel carousel roars to life. Alabama loses several familiar faces but they just reload. Below is a breakdown of how the roster looks at the moment. We will add updates throughout the year leading up to Spring practice.

DEPARTING

PLAYING IN SENIOR BOWL

Players who have already announced their participation in the Senior Bowl (Feb. 4) have played at least four years of college football. In order to continue their college career, they would need an NCAA waiver, medical redshirt, or their college coach would have to agree to bring them back for a bonus super-senior season. In a sense, these young men have basically called an end to their college playing days by participating in this bowl. We did see PK Will Reichard pull out of the game and opt in for another year at the Capstone, but that is not expected of any others.

The following Tide players still intend to move forward with plans to play in the Senior Bowl.

DB Jordan Battle - declared for NFL on social media

DB DeMarcco Hellams - declared for NFL on social media

DL DJ Dale - declared for NFL on social media

DL Byron Young - declared for NFL on social media

LB Henry To’oTo’o - declared, has an agent

OL Emil Ekiyor

OL Tyler Steen

TE Cameron Latu

JUNIORS DECLARED FOR NFL DRAFT

The deadline for players to announce their intentions of entering the 2023 NFL Draft is January 16.

EDGE Will Anderson

QB Bryce Young

DB Brian Branch

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

CB Eli Ricks

TRANSFERRED

The below have already entered the Transfer Portal and in almost all cases have found a new home.

WR Aaron Anderson > LSU

WR Christian Leary > UCF

OL Amari Kight > UCF

WR JoJo Earle > TCU

OL Tommy Brockermeyer > TCU

WR Traeshon Holden > Oregon

DB Khyree Jackson > Oregon

OL Javion Cohen > Miami

OL Tanner Bowles > Kentucky

RB Trey Sanders > TCU

OL Damieon George > Undecided, potentially Auburn, Ole Miss

OUT OF ELIGIBILITY

These two Tide players have played out five full years that included the bonus super senior season. There is zero chance of them finding another season at the Capstone.

LB Jaylen Moody

OL Kendall Randolph

PENDING

4TH YEAR PLAYER NOT EXPECTED BACK

OL Darrian Dalcourt has played four full years but has a bonus super senior season left. It would be a bit of a surprise if Nick Saban used one of 85 precious scholarships on a occasional starter/back-up OL. But then again, who foresaw Kendall Randolph or Chris Owens coming back?

POSSIBLE SUPER SENIOR

WR Tyler Harrell has played in four full seasons (five games this season) in addition to a redshirt year used at Louisville. He would be best served playing one more season of college ball somewhere. The real question is whether the Tide staff believe he is healed enough to be a major contributor next season.

QUESTION MARK

DL Justin Eboigbe played in four games in 2022 before a neck injury caused him to miss the rest of the season. This past campaign could be considered a redshirt year since he never took one. Depending on how he heals, he should be back for a fifth year and also have a super senior year remaining if needed. Another option is taking a chance on this spring’s NFL Draft. A final option is retiring from football. It is publicly unknown how severe the injury is and it has been awful quiet out of his camp.

POSSIBLE TRANSFERS

The transfer portal window closes in less than two weeks on January 18, meaning the time for decisions is almost up. The below are all third-year players who have not played much outside of special teams. Some of them may wait until after A-Day (April 22) to decide. The possibility of their departures from the team are based on pure speculation:

WR Thaiu Jones-Bell - buried in the depth chart behind younger players.

LB Quandarrius Robinson - mostly special teams.

LB Demouy Kennedy - top contributor on special teams before sidelined to a knee injury.

DB Jahquez Robinson - limited playing time in three years.

While special teams players are important, they can often easily be replaced with the next class of freshmen the Tide has coming in.

RETURNING

With starting players transferring out all across the nation, Alabama has the fortune of not losing anyone of too much value*. It is so confusing as to what class these guys are. Thus, they are divided up by years in college.

* IMHO, Javion Cohen’s departure is not such a bad thing.

ONE YEAR ON CAMPUS

DB Antonio Kite DB Earl Little Jr. DB Jake Pope DB Tre’Quon Fegans DL Jaheim Oatis DL Khurtiss Perry DL Isaiah Hastings LB Jihaad Campbell LB Jeremiah Alexander LB Shawn Murphy OL Tyler Booker OL Elijah Pritchett QB Ty Simpson RB Jamarion Miller TE Amari Niblack TE Elijah Brown TE Danny Lewis WR Isaiah Bond WR Kendrick Law WR Kobe Prentice WR/RB Emmanuel Henderson WR Shazz Preston

TWO YEARS OF COLLEGE

23. DB Terrion Arnold

24. DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

25. DB DeVonta Smith

26. DL Damon Payne

27. DL Anquin Barnes

28. DL Monkell Goodwine

29. DL Tim Keenan

30. LB Keanu Koht

31. LB Deontae Lawson

32. LB Ian Jackson

33. LB Dallas Turner

34. LB Kendrick Blackshire

35. OL James Brockermeyer

36. OL Terrence Ferguson

37. OL Jaeden Roberts

38. OL JC Latham

39. QB Jalen Milroe

40. TE Robbie Ouzts

41. TE Miles Kitselman**

42. WR Ja’Corey Brooks

THREE YEARS OF COLLEGE

43. DB Jahquez Robinson

44. DB Kristian Story

45. DB Malachi Moore

46. DL Jah-Marien Latham

47. DL Jamil Burroughs

48. DL Tim Smith

49. LB Chris Braswell

50. LB Quandarrius Robinson

51. LB Demouy Kennedy

52. OL Seth McLaughlin

53. P James Burnip**

54. RB Jase McClellan

55. RB Roydell Williams

56. WR Jermaine Burton

57. WR Thaiu Jones-Bell

** On scholarship or walk-on?

TRANSFER IN

58. TE CJ Dipree (Maryland)

CLASS OF 2023

All but four of the 2023 signees are Early Enrollees:

59. DB Desmond Ricks

60. DB Caleb Downs

61. DB Jahlil Hurley

62. DB Tony Mitchell

63. DE Keon Keeley (summer enrollee)

64. DE Jaquavious Russaw

65. DE Yhonzae Pierre (summer enrollee)

66. DE Jordan Renaud

67. DE Hunter Osborne

68. DT James Smith

69. DT Edric Hill

70. K Conor Talty (summer enrollee)

71. LB Justin Jefferson

72. OL Kadyn Proctor

73. OL Miles McVay

74. OL Wilkin Formby

75. OL Olaus Alinen

76. OL Ryqueze McElderry

77. QB Eli Holstein

78. QB Dylan Lonergan

79. RB Justice Haynes

80. RB Richard Young (summer enrollee)

81. TE Ty Lockwood

82. WR Jalen Hale

83. WR Malik Benson

84. WR Cole Adams

85. WR Jaren Hamilton

86. ATH Brayson Hubbard

COACHING CHANGES

Despite all the speculation, only safeties coach Charles Kelly has left the Alabama coaching staff. And a hat tip to him for sticking with the Tide through bowl season and even recruiting for Alabama up until the Early Signing Period. No replacement has been named as of yet.

Rumors still abound for Crimson Tide OC Bill O’Brien as well as DC Peter Golding. But rumors are all they are until NFL Black Monday drops January 9 - the first day after the regular season ends in which several NFL coaches typically get fired.

We will continue to update this post as different moves occur. Check back for ongoing developments.