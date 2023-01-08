Alabama Baseball Schedule Drops

The long awaited Alabama baseball schedule was released today. You can check out the entire slate if you like, but here are the highlights:

The Tide will face 25 out of conference opponents and play 30 SEC contests. The slate contains nine teams that reached Regional play, four of which reached the World Series- including NCAA Champion Ole Miss. The four teams that reached Omaha are all in the SEC Western Division with the Tide. Alabama swept a three game set from the Rebels in in Oxford last season, and finished 31-27 overall with a 12-17 SEC mark and 2-2 in the SEC Tournament.

The out of conference weekend schedule includes Richmond (30-26 last year), Pepperdine, in Malibu, CA (14-38), University Illinois Chicago (22-25), and Columbia who went 32-18 and reached Regional play.

The Tide will play in three minor league parks around the state this season. On March 28th Bama will play Middle Tennessee State in Huntsville at Toyota Field, home of the Trash Pandas. On April 18th the Tide will take on Birmingham’s team at Regions Park and finish up the state tour on May 9th when the take on the Troy Trojans at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

In SEC play the Tide takes on the other six Western Division teams, playing Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Auburn at home and Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Florida on the road. The cross division matchups include Kentucky and Vanderbilt at home and Florida and Missouri on the road. Of the OOC matchups the highlight is with a 47-19 Southern Miss team that reached Super Regional play last season.

Tide players will start winter/spring practice on January 27th. The team has high expectations for the season and are eager to get to work.

Roll Tide

Bama Baseball Fever, Catch it!