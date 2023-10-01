2023 Blog Poll Week 6: SEC climbs, Wazzu joins the Top 3, Texas reclaims the crown

If you were not a division leader in the SEC, yesterday was your day. LSU got worked over by Lane Kiffin in a late collapse, despite the tender mercies of Pete Golding. Georgia looked flat-out rotten all day against Auburn, who went into that tilt one of the worst 3-1 teams you’ve ever seen.

But, if you were Alabama? Mizzou? Tennessee? Kentucky? Everything came up roses for you. Texas A&M looked downright terrifying for the second week in a row...because of course they did. It’s a good thing Alabama can’t snap the football, hitting the road to College Station next week!

The Big 10 was as Big 10 as ever: Michigan romped. Iowa strugglef’d their way to a W over a ghastly Michigan State team. Penn State shook off the road sleepies then threw Northwestern through the window (that team is functionally Alabama with better quarterback play). Maryland again smoked their foe. The West looked awful, the East looked dominant. Same ole’, same ole.

Texas, my goodness; Texas defenestrated AP No. 24 Kansas, in a game that was only close at the coin toss. OU demolished Iowa State, setting up the first meaningful Top 10 Red River Shootout in a long, long while. West Virginia moved to a stealthy 4-1, with their only loss coming on the road in Happy Valley, in a contest where the defense played well enough to win. Neal Brown is saving his his job.

Duke and Notre Dame played a remarkably dumb game of ACC football, as seems to have become a habit for the Domers of late. They were on the relieving end of the Dub this time, however. But our real attention is to Leonard’s ankle. If the Duke star QB is down, so too is Elko’s great season. Louisville moved to a sneaky 5-0; Clemson rebounded nicely in a road win against a tough 4-1 Syracuse team — and Miami, UNC, and Florida State all took snoozers.

In the midmajors, James Madison and Fresno keep on truckin’ right along, while Air Force is simply a machine. It’s the best I’ve ever seen the Falcons look. They are a legitimate threat for the New Year Six game.

But, it is is the PAC 12 to where turn our attention. Though Utah’s QB woes deprived us of the Oregon State game of the century of the week, we actually do get that distinction this week. Hated archrivals Oregon and Washington, both in the Top 10, and both legit Natty contenders, meet in what should be a game for the ages. And, by dint of everyone around them getting better, Wazzu shoots up into the Top 3. If Utah will shiv you in an alley, the Coogs will bomb you all game with a ferocious passing attack and the most underrated pass rush in all of college football.

Ugly week, but a productive one. And this week will be even better. On to Week 6.

Usual caveats: The criteria are nebulous, far-ranging, and capricious — strength of schedule, bad and good coaching, injuries, exigent circumstances, home/away results, defense or lack thereof, offense or lack thereof, line play, power poll-ishness, can you cover a spread (Vegas is pretty smart about how good a team is), head-to-head where possible or prudent, and my own lying eyeballs.

Ceterum censeo Tommy Rees delendam est (one week reprieve granted)

