Jumbo Package: Saban talks false starts, Jalen Milroe growth at Monday presser

Sorry Chris, still gotta talk about Alabama.

We will be getting Gary again for the Tennessee game.

Alabama football’s revenge game against Tennessee has its kickoff time and television assignment. The Crimson Tide and the Volunteers will face off at 2:30 p.m The game will be aired on CBS. It’s Alabama’s third game in that time slot this season. Last year, Tennessee broke a 15-year streak of losses to UA. That game was at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and prompted a field rush by fans of the Volunteers, which tends to happen against the Tide.

Per usual, Saban spoke to reporters on Monday.

“When we went on silent, the guard taps the center. And as soon as the guard tapped the center, they’d stem and move the front— which is not illegal. It was perfectly a good thing for them to do on their part. And we had numerous times where guys flinched. Because, when you go on silent, there is no snap count.” According to Saban, Alabama has to do better in those situations. The Crimson Tide will visit both Kentucky and Auburn to conclude its road schedule this season.

On Saturday, Milroe threw for a career high 321 yards and three touchdowns in the 26-20 victory against the Aggies. “You cannot allow one play to affect the next play,” Saban said. “And that’s something he’s learned and is doing a lot better, staying much more positive on the sidelines, communicating well with his teammates and coaches in terms of what he saw, what he didn’t see, what he needs to do to get it corrected. So that’s something that comes a little bit with experience. But I also think it comes with awareness, and I think we’re making good progress in both areas.”

Kentucky and Auburn will undoubtedly use the same tactic, particularly since Alabama struggled with it. If that was a primary cause, hopefully they can learn from it. You can check out all of Saban’s comments below.

Alex Scarbrough wrote a nice piece on the growth of this team, and Saban’s approach.

As one Alabama staff member said Saturday as the players headed toward the team bus, “This is when Coach is at his best. He’ll be on everybody’s ass. You’d never know that we just won the game.” Saban’s message to his team late Saturday afternoon in the visiting locker room was both pointed and firm. He didn’t hold back and knows as well as anybody that this team doesn’t have the margin of error that some of his other teams did. “Where it shows up the most is our depth. We don’t have the depth we used to,” Saban told ESPN. “But I don’t know that anybody does with the portal. It’s even more important for me to be positive with this team and do everything we can as coaches to make sure they do it the way we want it done.

Terrion Arnold credits T-Rob for the picks so far this season.

According to redshirt sophomore cornerback Terrion Arnold, who had an interception against Ole Miss, the emphasis on turnovers started last season with defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson preaching takeaways. “It’s DBs really going out there and focusing on getting the ball,” Arnold said. “Malachi (Moore), Kool-Aid (McKinstry), we’ve done a great job of preaching that to the secondary, and I will say we’ve done a really great job of emphasizing the ball, the ball, the ball.”

Having a ball hawk like Downs certainly helps, but there is also a fine line here. Gambling too much can get you burned.

Last, Josh Jacobs scored the winning TD in last night’s MNF victory.

Josh Jacobs TOUCHDOWN. Raiders regain the lead at the start of the 4th quarter.



: #GBvsLV on ESPN/ABC

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/ZjjXbjW0ad pic.twitter.com/T7WUSoFknP — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2023

