Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Game Thread

The Crimson Tide returns home after two straight SEC road games against West opponents. Alabama takes the lead of the SEC West while Arkansas is in the cellar. But there is no time to take any foe lightly.

GAME 7: Saturday, October 14, 2023 - HOMECOMING

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0) vs Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11am/noon ESPN

Arky defeated Western Carolina and Kent State to begin the season. Since then, they have lost four straight to BYU, @LSU, TAMU, and @OM.

Alabama is 26-7 all-time against the Razorbacks. The Hogs have not defeated the Tide since 2006, Mike Shula’s final season as head coach.

Malachi Moore, who left last weekend’s win over Texas A&M with a high ankle sprain, will be a game-time decision. According to Nick Saban, James Burnip’s availability will depend on “the progress they make” this week.

It is Homecoming for Alabama. Bryant-era QB Alan Gray and Hall of Fame center Dwight Stephenson will act as Honorary Captains.

The Tuscaloosa weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 77°.

TV Announcers are Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek with Tom Luginbill on the sidelines.

Eli Gold will handle play-by-play duties on Alabama Radio.

The point spread according to DraftKings has Bama as a -20 favorite. The Over/Under is 47.

