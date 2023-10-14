Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

The game started slowly for both sides, and all things considered that wasn’t terribly surprising. Alabama finished the first half strong, however, and took a 15 point lead into the half, with the advantage of getting the ball first out of the locker room. It almost felt like Alabama was going to put the hammer down on an opponent and play a complete game.
Alas, that was not to be.
A passing game that had been quite lethal in the first half turned completely dysfunctional on all levels, two big penalties aided the Hogs in putting together a huge touchdown drive, and Arkansas dominated the second half rather throroughly.
Alabama made just enough plays to hang on for dear life and avoid embarrassment on Homecoming, but this team will likely not have a pleasant week of practice. Saban was fit to be tied by the end.
There are still many questions that don’t have particularly satisfying answers at this stage, but they managed to win and remain unbeaten in SEC play.
There is plenty of ball on for you the rest of the day.
Roll Tide.
October 14, 2023
|BYU at TCU
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Florida at South Carolina
|2:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Florida Atlantic at South Florida
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Illinois at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Kansas at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Oregon at Washington
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Troy at Army
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|UMass at Penn State
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Iowa at Wisconsin
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Ohio at Northern Illinois
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Louisville at Pitt
|5:30 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Arizona at Washington State
|6:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Auburn at LSU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Kansas State at Texas Tech
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Marshall at Georgia State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Wyoming at Air Force
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Miami at North Carolina
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV 107
|Missouri at Kentucky
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|USC at Notre Dame
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
|NC State at Duke
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UAB at UTSA
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UCLA at Oregon State
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Boise State at Colorado State
|8:45 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Montana at Idaho
|9:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|San Diego State at Hawaii
|10:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
