Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

The game started slowly for both sides, and all things considered that wasn’t terribly surprising. Alabama finished the first half strong, however, and took a 15 point lead into the half, with the advantage of getting the ball first out of the locker room. It almost felt like Alabama was going to put the hammer down on an opponent and play a complete game.

Alas, that was not to be.

A passing game that had been quite lethal in the first half turned completely dysfunctional on all levels, two big penalties aided the Hogs in putting together a huge touchdown drive, and Arkansas dominated the second half rather throroughly.

Alabama made just enough plays to hang on for dear life and avoid embarrassment on Homecoming, but this team will likely not have a pleasant week of practice. Saban was fit to be tied by the end.

There are still many questions that don’t have particularly satisfying answers at this stage, but they managed to win and remain unbeaten in SEC play.

There is plenty of ball on for you the rest of the day.

Roll Tide.