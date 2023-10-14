 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

Alabama 24, Arkansas 21

By Josh Chatham
Arkansas v Alabama

The game started slowly for both sides, and all things considered that wasn’t terribly surprising. Alabama finished the first half strong, however, and took a 15 point lead into the half, with the advantage of getting the ball first out of the locker room. It almost felt like Alabama was going to put the hammer down on an opponent and play a complete game.

Alas, that was not to be.

A passing game that had been quite lethal in the first half turned completely dysfunctional on all levels, two big penalties aided the Hogs in putting together a huge touchdown drive, and Arkansas dominated the second half rather throroughly.

Alabama made just enough plays to hang on for dear life and avoid embarrassment on Homecoming, but this team will likely not have a pleasant week of practice. Saban was fit to be tied by the end.

There are still many questions that don’t have particularly satisfying answers at this stage, but they managed to win and remain unbeaten in SEC play.

There is plenty of ball on for you the rest of the day.

Roll Tide.

October 14, 2023

BYU at TCU 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
BYU at TCU 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Florida at South Carolina 2:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Florida Atlantic at South Florida 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Illinois at Maryland 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Kansas at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Oregon at Washington 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Texas A&M at Tennessee 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Troy at Army 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
UMass at Penn State 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Iowa at Wisconsin 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Ohio at Northern Illinois 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Louisville at Pitt 5:30 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Arizona at Washington State 6:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Auburn at LSU 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Kansas State at Texas Tech 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Marshall at Georgia State 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Wyoming at Air Force 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Miami at North Carolina 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV 107
Missouri at Kentucky 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
USC at Notre Dame 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
NC State at Duke 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UAB at UTSA 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UCLA at Oregon State 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Boise State at Colorado State 8:45 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Montana at Idaho 9:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
San Diego State at Hawaii 10:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video

