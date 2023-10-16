Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 7

For data definitions and disclaimers, take a look at my rundown in the first article in this series: Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 1

SEC Week 7 Success Rates Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- 1 LSU vs. Auburn W 48-18 58% |||||||||||| 34% |||||| 2 Georgia @ Vanderbilt W 37-20 51% |||||||||| 35% |||||| 3 South Carolina vs. Florida L 39-41 48% |||||||||| 44% |||||||| 4 Florida @ South Carolina W 41-39 44% |||||||| 48% |||||||||| 5 Kentucky vs. Missouri L 21-38 42% |||||||| 40% |||||||| 6 Missouri @ Kentucky W 38-21 40% |||||||| 42% |||||||| 7 Alabama vs. Arkansas W 24-21 38% |||||||| 27% |||||| 8 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M W 20-13 37% |||||||| 33% |||||| 9 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia L 20-37 35% |||||| 51% |||||||||| 10 Auburn @ LSU L 18-48 34% |||||| 58% |||||||||||| 11 Texas A&M @ Tennessee L 13-20 33% |||||| 37% |||||||| 12 Arkansas @ Alabama L 21-24 27% |||||| 38% ||||||||

A homer like me will look for any excuse to feature the Tide here, but lucky enough, we’ve got two excuses this week

Alabama’s defense pushed their opponent, Arkansas , down to the bottom of this SEC efficiencies list in Week 7. And they were several points under any other SEC team this week, with a paltry 27% SR.

pushed their opponent, , down to the bottom of this SEC efficiencies list in Week 7. And they were several points under any other SEC team this week, with a paltry 27% SR. Alabama’s offense wasn’t the most efficient team this week ... not by a long shot, unfortunately, but was indeed the most explosive. Apparently my prediction in Graphing the Tide — that isoPPP would be unkind to the Tide this week — was incorrect. Alabama was simply a pretty darned explosive offense on Saturday, even with the eclipse morning kickoff.

There were also other SEC teams that played football this week:

LSU was efficient again. Yes, they have a good offense.

was efficient again. Yes, they have a good offense. Georgia was efficient ... but not even that efficient, against the favored SEC East cupcake Vanderbilt .

was efficient ... but not even that efficient, against the favored SEC East cupcake . Kentucky was more efficient than Mizzou ... while also losing to Mizzou by multiple scores. That’s odd but not unheard of.

was more efficient than ... while also losing to Mizzou by multiple scores. That’s odd but not unheard of. Auburn has a bad offense (though Alabama was only marginally better in Success Rate).

SEC Week 7 Explosiveness (isoPPP) Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- 1 Alabama vs. Arkansas W 24-21 1.71 ||||||||||||| 1.67 ||||||||||||| 2 Arkansas @ Alabama L 21-24 1.67 ||||||||||||| 1.71 ||||||||||||| 3 Vanderbilt vs. Georgia L 20-37 1.66 ||||||||||||| 1.23 ||||||||| 4 South Carolina vs. Florida L 39-41 1.55 ||||||||||| 1.50 ||||||||||| 5 Florida @ South Carolina W 41-39 1.50 ||||||||||| 1.55 ||||||||||| 6 Auburn @ LSU L 18-48 1.36 ||||||||| 1.27 ||||||||| 7 Texas A&M @ Tennessee L 13-20 1.36 ||||||||| 1.29 ||||||||| 8 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M W 20-13 1.29 ||||||||| 1.36 ||||||||| 9 LSU vs. Auburn W 48-18 1.27 ||||||||| 1.36 ||||||||| 10 Georgia @ Vanderbilt W 37-20 1.23 ||||||||| 1.66 ||||||||||||| 11 Missouri @ Kentucky W 38-21 1.22 ||||||||| 1.06 ||||||| 12 Kentucky vs. Missouri L 21-38 1.06 ||||||| 1.22 |||||||||

And there’s the Tide, at the top of the explosiveness table! When you have such inconsistent results each quarter and week, it’s important to celebrate moments like this.

In other SEC games:

Vandy continues to be oddly explosive for how bad they are.

continues to be oddly explosive for how bad they are. I’m happy to celebrate Alabama’s explosiveness last weekend, but unfortunately Arkansas was right behind us. I will say, some of that is likely to be some of the “SR to isoPPP inversion effect” I’ve described before, as the Hogs were very inefficient.

explosiveness last weekend, but unfortunately was right behind us. I will say, some of that is likely to be some of the “SR to isoPPP inversion effect” I’ve described before, as the Hogs were very inefficient. Between this and the efficiencies table, it looks like South Carolina and Florida had a shootout and didn’t participate in much defense on Saturday. Did I watch the game? Of course not.

and had a shootout and didn’t participate in much defense on Saturday. Did I watch the game? Of course not. Georgia was tepid by this metric, but likely didn’t try much while leading Vandy . Mizzou was too for some reason.

was tepid by this metric, but likely didn’t try much while leading . was too for some reason. Kentucky was dead as a doornail in explosiveness: that’s a really low isoPPP.

Drop a comment if you see anything else interesting in the table. We had fewer games this week (due to some bye’s, namely from our future brethren currently in the BXII), and the performances tended to concentrate more now than we’re deep into the conference schedule. But there may be other week over week insights regardless.

Roll Tide.