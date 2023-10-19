EDIT: SEC Shorts Double-Feature: It’s a down year for the SEC

It’s tough out here on these streets for an SEC fan.

Alabama and LSU, among others, lost their marquee nonconference game. The state of quarterbacking is shambolic. The middle class of the conference would make the ACC blush. And even the “elite teams“ are teetering on one player or one bad series from the season falling apart.

Ladies and gentlemen, the SEC is mid.

All that remains is breaking the news to them. Good thing SEC Shorts is here:

Sigh

Poll The SEC is A hot mess.

Aggressively average.

Way down this year.

Still the best conference in football, Pawwwwl vote view results 8% A hot mess. (16 votes)

49% Aggressively average. (89 votes)

12% Way down this year. (23 votes)

28% Still the best conference in football, Pawwwwl (51 votes) 179 votes total Vote Now

EDIT: They dropped another one right after this story went to “print.” LOL.

Imagine rooting for a poverty program like South Carolina. Shudder