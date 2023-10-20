Having a High Time R10:

Now listen here, babies, ‘cause I mean what I say... we could have us a high time if you will simply join in our weekly reverie (or revelry, if you prefer). All you have to do to play along is share with us your latest ten randomly selected songs in the comment section. However, we understand that time may be tight, so please feel free just to soak in a tune or two that we provide. We could have us a high time, living the good life, well I know.

High Time by the Grateful Dead For Corners by Digable Planets Teenage Kicks by The Undertones Wonderful Words of Life by Eddy Arnold I Alone by LIVE Not Fade Away by Buddy Holly Shark Attack by GROUPLOVE John, I’m Only Dancing by David Bowie Low Rider by War A Good Country Mile by Kevn Kinney & The Golden Palominos

Bonus: I Can’t Be Satisfied by Muddy Waters