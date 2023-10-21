TSIO: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers Game Thread

It’s the Third Saturday in October, 2023. After the Vols squeaked by with a little help from their friends a year ago, the Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge on that team with orange that you can’t sit with.
GAME 8: Saturday, October 21, 2023 - TSIO!
Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0) vs Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS
- DB Malachi Moore and TE CJ Dippre should play for Alabama.
- It appears that Jaeden Roberts will get the start at right guard over ailing Darrian Dalcourt.
- Alabama is 59-38-8 all-time against Vols.
- The T-town weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82°.
- SHUT UP, GARY! TV Announcers are Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines. How many references will we hear to last season’s game?
- Eli Gold will again handle play-by-play duties on Alabama Radio.
- Badasses Reggie Ragland and Courtney Upshaw will be honorary team captains.
- The point spread according to DraftKings is at Bama as a -8.5. The Over/Under is 47.5.
