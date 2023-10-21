TSIO: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers Game Thread

It’s the Third Saturday in October, 2023. After the Vols squeaked by with a little help from their friends a year ago, the Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge on that team with orange that you can’t sit with.

GAME 8: Saturday, October 21, 2023 - TSIO!

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0) vs Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS

DB Malachi Moore and TE CJ Dippre should play for Alabama.

It appears that Jaeden Roberts will get the start at right guard over ailing Darrian Dalcourt.

Alabama is 59-38-8 all-time against Vols.

The T-town weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82°.

SHUT UP, GARY! TV Announcers are Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines. How many references will we hear to last season’s game?

Eli Gold will again handle play-by-play duties on Alabama Radio.

Badasses Reggie Ragland and Courtney Upshaw will be honorary team captains.

The point spread according to DraftKings is at Bama as a -8.5. The Over/Under is 47.5.

