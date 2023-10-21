TSIO: Alabama—Tennessee Second Half Game Thread

Too apathetic to even be mad.

That’s about all you can say about the first half Alabama Crimson Tide performance. Lifeless, flat, and just plain getting whipped.

Alabama came out and the inefficient Volunteers passing game drove the field with ease to open up scoring. Alabama was not only not able to respond, it picked up a meager 30 yards of offense in the first quarter, and trailed 7-0.

The second quarter was much of the same. As feared, Pearce on Proctor has been a mismatch that has paid dividends for the Vols, as the UT edge smashed into Milroe forcing a fumble that Tennessee would convert into points.

The Tide would answer, marching down the field and cutting the lead to just 13-7, after two outstanding red zone stops by the defense. UT had 4th and 1 from their own 34, and chose to go for it Jiihad Campbell got the stop, and ‘Bama was back in business with a chance to take the lead.

But as we have seen time after time with this offense, Alabama’s own incompetence would surface lock, stock and two smoking barrels to shoot themselves in the foot.

The back-breaker came with 4 minutes remaining in the half, Alabama trailing 13-7, fresh off a Vols turnover on downs, and Jalen Milroe had another terrible read against the zone and threw a red zone interception. Not only did Tennessee end the Alabama drive, but the Vols marched down the field and scored a nut-crushing touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half.

The Alabama defense has been driven on consistently today, but has done a decent job stiffening in the redzone. This game could and should be a lot worse. The score won’t fully reflect it, but Alabama is getting chased off their home field: out-hustled, out-executed, and outcoached.

Again.

You can be mad. But for my part, I’ll watch the final 30 minutes unfold with detached resignation. If the Tide can’t be bothered to care, why should I? Perhaps the most damning indictment is that what we’ve seen unfold today isn’t anything we haven’t seen half a dozen times already this year. It’s just happening at home, against a team that is too talented to give mulligans to, and one that is far too hated to fully forgive anyone associated with this debacle. I’m not even swinging a cactus — the far better team is winning.

20-7 Vols at the half. Alabama outgained 275-133.

Alabama ball out of the locker room.

Thoughts?

Predictions?

What’s the way forward? It’s clear Jalen Milroe can’t quarterback against a zone, and his mobility is too limited to be a running threat.

Alabama has been good adjusting out of the half-time.

Can they turn this one around?

Were you foolish enough to take ‘Bama -9?!

Let us know. Second half coming.

Roll Tide anyway.