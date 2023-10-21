Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Last week, Alabama had a good first half and didn’t show up in the second half. This week, they didn’t get off the bus until sometime in the second quarter. The team that played the four quarters from halftime last week to halftime this week would be lucky to achieve bowl eligibility.
But then the second half happened. Alabama scored 26 consecutive points after the break to seize control and take down Tennessee. All is right with the world again where that series is concerned.
if this team ever puts together a full game, they will be hell. There’s still hope that it can happen.
Plenty of ball on for you tonight.
Roll Tide.
October 21, 2023
|Appalachian State at Old Dominion
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Appalachian State at Old Dominion
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Colorado State at UNLV
|6:00 PM
|MARQ / MW Video / SSSEN (cable)
|Ole Miss at Auburn
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|TCU at Kansas State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Texas Tech at BYU
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Utah State at San Jose State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Army at LSU
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Duke at Florida State
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Michigan at Michigan State
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Clemson at Miami
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Georgia State at Louisiana Lafayette
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Utah at USC
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video/ 4K on DTV 105
|Nevada at San Diego State
|8:00 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Arizona State at Washington
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Montana State at Sacramento State
|9:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|UCLA at Stanford
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
