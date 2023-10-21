 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.

By Josh Chatham
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week, Alabama had a good first half and didn’t show up in the second half. This week, they didn’t get off the bus until sometime in the second quarter. The team that played the four quarters from halftime last week to halftime this week would be lucky to achieve bowl eligibility.

But then the second half happened. Alabama scored 26 consecutive points after the break to seize control and take down Tennessee. All is right with the world again where that series is concerned.

if this team ever puts together a full game, they will be hell. There’s still hope that it can happen.

Plenty of ball on for you tonight.

Roll Tide.

October 21, 2023

Appalachian State at Old Dominion 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Colorado State at UNLV 6:00 PM MARQ / MW Video / SSSEN (cable)
Ole Miss at Auburn 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
TCU at Kansas State 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Texas Tech at BYU 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Utah State at San Jose State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Army at LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Duke at Florida State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV 106
Michigan at Michigan State 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Clemson at Miami 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Georgia State at Louisiana Lafayette 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Utah at USC 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video/ 4K on DTV 105
Nevada at San Diego State 8:00 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Arizona State at Washington 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Montana State at Sacramento State 9:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
UCLA at Stanford 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

