Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Last week, Alabama had a good first half and didn’t show up in the second half. This week, they didn’t get off the bus until sometime in the second quarter. The team that played the four quarters from halftime last week to halftime this week would be lucky to achieve bowl eligibility.

But then the second half happened. Alabama scored 26 consecutive points after the break to seize control and take down Tennessee. All is right with the world again where that series is concerned.

if this team ever puts together a full game, they will be hell. There’s still hope that it can happen.

Plenty of ball on for you tonight.

Roll Tide.