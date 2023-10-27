Slandered! Libeled! R10:

Gee, but it’s great to be back...here at the RBR Random 10. It’s been a helluva hard week for this old boy — with the notable exception of losing my voice at BDS Saturday — and I’m extra thankful to arrive at another Friday, free-fallin’ into the weekend like a boss. Y’all know how much I love it when you put your own song selection in the comment section, but if you can’t muster it up, just kick back and peruse what we leave on the table. After all, I’m not looking for fortune or fame here — just tryin’ to keep my customers satisfied. Satisfied...

Keep the Customer Satisfied by Simon & Garfunkel Pretty Girls by Joe Jackson Mess Around by Cage the Elephant Chilly Winds Don’t Blow (Live in N.Y./1964) by Nina Simone Chico & Maria by Kevn Kinney Wacky Surf Trip* by The Aquadolls A Well Respected Man by The Kinks Career Opportunities by The Clash Goon** by Thee Oh Sees Commencement Address for the Deindustrialized Dispersion by Lee Bains + The Glory Fires

Bonus: Minstrel Boy by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

*A fun little surf number by one of my new favorite acts of the past year...

**Another upbeat track by one of my new favorite bands I haven’t seen live...yet...