Wake up! Alabama Bye Week Open Thread

With Alabama off this weekend, we all get a chance to catch our breath and just hang out and watch some stress-free college football. Essentially, we get to cheer for chaos unfettered, and that’s always a fun one.
Here’s some interesting games of note. As always, all betting lines are from the DraftKings sportsbook.
Kicking off the 11 am slate, Oklahoma is only favored by 9.5 over the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks are 5-2, and, while they may be on an 18-game losing streak to Oklahoma, I wouldn’t put it past the Sooners to choose this week to fall flat. Kansas may not win, but I bet it could get interesting.
In the SEC, Texas A&M is favored by 15.5 over South Carolina. I don’t see the Gamecocks putting up too much of a game, but it is our first SEC game of the day.
At 2:30, things get more fun with the CBS broadcast picking up Georgia and Florida. The Dawgs are favored by 14.5, but who really even knows what version of the Gators is going to show up.
At the same time Oregon (-6.5) and Utah are squaring off in a matchup of a couple of the top teams in the Pac-12, and Duke vs. Louisville (-4.5) is the matchup of the east coast overachievers. Both of these have potential to be extremely entertaining.
If you’re a masochist, Auburn is favored by 6.5 over Mississippi State in this same time frame. This one could rival the old 3-2 game.
Once we get into night time, Tennessee (-3.5) vs Kentucky is going to be the top option as the Vols attempt to recover from their meltdown last week.
All in all, it’s a good day of college football, if no top-tier matchups. A good day to tune in and out as you go about and enjoy the fall weather, and not worry about Alabama’s offensive woes for 24 hours.
Roll Tide!
10/28/2023
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Columbia at Yale
|11:00 AM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Florida State at Wake Forest
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Houston at Kansas State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Indiana at Penn State
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Maryland at Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Oklahoma at Kansas
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|South Carolina at Texas A&M
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / SECN / ESPN Video
|Tulsa at SMU
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UConn at Boston College
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UMass at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|West Virginia at UCF
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Delaware at Towson
|12:00 PM
|NBCSWA / $Flo Video
|Holy Cross at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Northern Iowa at Illinois State
|12:00 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Clemson at NC State
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|BYU at Texas
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Campbell at Richmond
|2:30 PM
|MASN / $Flo Video
|Duke at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 108
|Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Michigan State at Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Mississippi State at Auburn
|2:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Oregon at Utah
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Pitt at Notre Dame
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Purdue at Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Virginia at Miami
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Dartmouth at Harvard
|3:00 PM
|NESN+ / $espn+ Video
|Prairie View at Florida A&M
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Tulane at Rice
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|USC at Cal
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Wyoming at Boise State
|4:30 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Marshall at Coastal Carolina
|5:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Air Force at Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Washington at Stanford
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Colorado at UCLA
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Ohio State at Wisconsin
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Old Dominion at James Madison
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Washington State at Arizona State
|7:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|New Mexico at Nevada
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Oregon State at Arizona
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UNLV at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
