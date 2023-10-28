 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake up! Alabama Bye Week Open Thread

What to do, what to do?

By Brent C. Taylor
NCAA Football: Tennessee at Alabama John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With Alabama off this weekend, we all get a chance to catch our breath and just hang out and watch some stress-free college football. Essentially, we get to cheer for chaos unfettered, and that’s always a fun one.

Here’s some interesting games of note. As always, all betting lines are from the DraftKings sportsbook.

Kicking off the 11 am slate, Oklahoma is only favored by 9.5 over the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks are 5-2, and, while they may be on an 18-game losing streak to Oklahoma, I wouldn’t put it past the Sooners to choose this week to fall flat. Kansas may not win, but I bet it could get interesting.

In the SEC, Texas A&M is favored by 15.5 over South Carolina. I don’t see the Gamecocks putting up too much of a game, but it is our first SEC game of the day.

At 2:30, things get more fun with the CBS broadcast picking up Georgia and Florida. The Dawgs are favored by 14.5, but who really even knows what version of the Gators is going to show up.

At the same time Oregon (-6.5) and Utah are squaring off in a matchup of a couple of the top teams in the Pac-12, and Duke vs. Louisville (-4.5) is the matchup of the east coast overachievers. Both of these have potential to be extremely entertaining.

If you’re a masochist, Auburn is favored by 6.5 over Mississippi State in this same time frame. This one could rival the old 3-2 game.

Once we get into night time, Tennessee (-3.5) vs Kentucky is going to be the top option as the Vols attempt to recover from their meltdown last week.

All in all, it’s a good day of college football, if no top-tier matchups. A good day to tune in and out as you go about and enjoy the fall weather, and not worry about Alabama’s offensive woes for 24 hours.

Roll Tide!

10/28/2023

Game Time Channel
Columbia at Yale 11:00 AM NESN / $espn+ Video
Florida State at Wake Forest 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Houston at Kansas State 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Indiana at Penn State 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Maryland at Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Oklahoma at Kansas 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
South Carolina at Texas A&M 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / SECN / ESPN Video
Tulsa at SMU 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UConn at Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UMass at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
West Virginia at UCF 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Delaware at Towson 12:00 PM NBCSWA / $Flo Video
Holy Cross at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Northern Iowa at Illinois State 12:00 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Clemson at NC State 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
BYU at Texas 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Campbell at Richmond 2:30 PM MASN / $Flo Video
Duke at Louisville 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 108
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Michigan State at Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Mississippi State at Auburn 2:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Oregon at Utah 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Pitt at Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 106
Purdue at Nebraska 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Virginia at Miami 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Dartmouth at Harvard 3:00 PM NESN+ / $espn+ Video
Prairie View at Florida A&M 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Tulane at Rice 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
USC at Cal 3:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Wyoming at Boise State 4:30 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Marshall at Coastal Carolina 5:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Air Force at Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee at Kentucky 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Washington at Stanford 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Colorado at UCLA 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Ohio State at Wisconsin 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State 7:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
North Carolina at Georgia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Old Dominion at James Madison 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Washington State at Arizona State 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
New Mexico at Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Oregon State at Arizona 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UNLV at Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video

