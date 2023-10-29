Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 9

For data definitions and disclaimers, take a look at my rundown in the first article in this series: Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 1

SEC Week 9 Success Rates Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- 1 Oklahoma @ Kansas L 33-38 58% |||||||||||| 40% |||||||| 2 Tennessee @ Kentucky W 33-27 54% |||||||||| 48% |||||||||| 3 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt W 33-7 52% |||||||||| 29% |||||| 4 Auburn vs. Miss State W 27-13 48% |||||||||| 36% |||||||| 5 Kentucky vs. Tennessee L 27-33 48% |||||||||| 54% |||||||||| 6 Georgia @ Florida W 43-20 43% |||||||| 33% |||||| 7 Texas vs. BYU W 35-6 42% |||||||| 34% |||||| 8 Miss State @ Auburn L 13-27 36% |||||||| 48% |||||||||| 9 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina W 30-17 33% |||||| 30% |||||| 10 Florida vs. Georgia L 20-43 33% |||||| 43% |||||||| 11 South Carolina @ Texas A&M L 17-30 30% |||||| 33% |||||| 12 Vanderbilt @ Ole Miss L 7-33 29% |||||| 52% ||||||||||

Bama didn’t play this week, but this fancy new SEC article is still relevant, so I need to write something. Touché, self.

In a rare occurence, the most efficient team, Oklahoma , lost their game! Sometimes this kind of thing is just what close upsets are made of; I know the Tide have found themselves in these kinds of upsets more often that I’d like.

and both posted respectable efficiencies in their matchup, but Tennesssee won out on both SR and ... you know, points. Auburn had respectable efficiency — gross — against what’s apparently become our SEC-W cupcake this season in Mississippi State .

had respectable efficiency — gross — against what’s apparently become our SEC-W cupcake this season in . We had some bad efficiencies at the bottom of the table, with usual suspects Florida, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt ... plus Texas A&M, who had terrible efficiency considering they won their game by multiple scores.

SEC Week 9 Explosiveness (isoPPP) Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- 1 Georgia @ Florida W 43-20 1.69 ||||||||||||| 1.63 ||||||||||||| 2 Florida vs. Georgia L 20-43 1.63 ||||||||||||| 1.69 ||||||||||||| 3 South Carolina @ Texas A&M L 17-30 1.47 ||||||||||| 1.43 ||||||||||| 4 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina W 30-17 1.43 ||||||||||| 1.47 ||||||||||| 5 Texas vs. BYU W 35-6 1.36 ||||||||| 0.92 ||||| 6 Kentucky vs. Tennessee L 27-33 1.27 ||||||||| 1.11 ||||||| 7 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt W 33-7 1.27 ||||||||| 1.15 ||||||| 8 Miss State @ Auburn L 13-27 1.26 ||||||||| 1.25 ||||||||| 9 Auburn vs. Miss State W 27-13 1.25 ||||||||| 1.26 ||||||||| 10 Vanderbilt @ Ole Miss L 7-33 1.15 ||||||| 1.27 ||||||||| 11 Tennessee @ Kentucky W 33-27 1.11 ||||||| 1.27 ||||||||| 12 Oklahoma @ Kansas L 33-38 0.89 ||||| 1.39 |||||||||

I didn’t get to catch much of this game, but apparently Georgia and Florida were both lighting it up against eachother, with both leading this explosiveness table. It’s a shame that we apparently got past Carson Beck’s “growing pains” before Brock Bowers went out; it’d be nice to have had an early season upset (from one of those close games) but now we have to wait for some opponent to actually play well against the Dawgs.

. This is bizarre, again, given their conference-leading efficiency, but there’s some natural inversion effect there. I didn’t catch this game but maybe this was the kind of “ho-hum efficiency” that didn’t give them as many points as a more explosive game would’ve. (And so they lost). Vanderbilt managed to not even enjoy that inversion effect — they seem to every week otherwise — and were indeed bad in both metrics this week. How’s that for improvement!?

managed to not even enjoy that inversion effect — they seem to every week otherwise — and were indeed bad in both metrics this week. How’s that for improvement!? The isoPPPs were at least slightly higher on average this week, though there are lots of middling ones in here.

Roll Tide! Let me know if you see anything else interesting in the table.