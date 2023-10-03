Will Reichard honored as Lou Groza Star of the Week

The best player on the Alabama Crimson Tide — indeed, the nation’s best placekicker — was honored by the Lou Groza Award as one of its stars of the week, for his outstanding day on Saturday in Starkvegas, which included banging in two attempts near 50 yards

The only kicker with double-digit field goal attempts who has yet to miss is Alabama’s Will Reichard, who added four more to his tally in the Crimson Tide’s 40-17 road romp over Mississippi State. The graduate senior from Hoover, Ala. is now 11-for-11 on the year after connecting from 34, 38 and twice from 48 yards out. A finalist for the Groza Award in 2020, Reichard added four extra points for a 16-point game, the most by a kicker this week. That pushes his career total to 474 points, moving him into the top five among kickers in FBS history.

Will is 11 of 11 on the year, and they have not been chip shots either: Six have been from 40 yards or longer.

He’s the best in the country, folks, and he’ll likely leave the Capstone as the best in Crimson Tide history: Reichard is on pace to shatter almost every one of Michael Proctor’s records.

Congrats to Will, and laces out MFer

Roll Tide