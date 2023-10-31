Alabama had a week off, but got a little help in their playoff chase.

Kansas 38 Oklahoma 33 - The Sooners have been flirting with disaster having won their last two games by a combined six points. Living life on the edge finally caught up with them in the form of a fired up a Jayhawks team, their fan base who made life miserable for the Sooners, and Brent Venables being outcoached by Lance Leipold.

KU scored first on a pick-6 on Dillon Gabriel’s second pass attempt of the day. The game went back and fourth, concluding in a wild fourth quarter. After Kansas scored a TD to take a 32-27 lead, they recovered a surprise onside kick but then missed a 42 yard field goal. Okie would punt but then the Jayhawks would throw an interception deep in their own end. The Sooners would convert the turnover into a go-ahead touchdown. KU threw another pick on the next possession with 2:29 remaining. Venables played it a little too conservative from there with unimaginative running plays that got them nowhere. With all three timeouts, Kansas was able to get the ball back with only 14 seconds ticking off the game clock. The home team drove the length of the field and the Sooners defense controversially let the ‘Hawks score with hopes of driving the other way for the winning score. That plan failed and Oklahoma took their first loss of the season and a big hit to their playoff hopes.

CLOSE CALLS

Penn State 33 Indiana 24 - This one was a close game all day long until a weird fluke fumblerooskie safety ended the Hoosiers’ hopes of an upset in Not-So-Happy Valley. This game against a horrific Hoosiers team does not help the Brittany Lions’ resume.

Washington 42 Stanford 33 - If not for a dropped pass by Stanford on 4th down, there might have been different headlines for the Huskies and their golden boy QB. Now, we have to suffer another week of the ignorant media just looking at the score and saying how amazaballs UW is.

Southern Cal 50 Cal 49 - The Trojans defense continues to give up yards and points at an alarming rate. Cal went up 43-29 but allowed three straight So Cal touchdowns to trail 50-43. The Bears mounted one last drive that netted them a touchdown with just under a minute to play. Perhaps not liking his odds in overtime, Cal coach Justin Wilcox passed up the extra point and attempted a go-ahead two-point conversion but failed.

SEC

Ainais Smith gets a lot of credit but this ^^^ is a nicely drawn up play in the video above.

Texas A&M 31 South Carolina 17 - Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks started out strong like they always do, leading 7-0 after a quarter. But then the Aggs exploded for three second quarter touchdowns and cruised from there.

Ole Miss 33 Vanderbilt 7 - OM did dirty dirty things to Vandy. The Rebs have quietly gotten themselves to 7-1 but have A&M and @UGA up next. That is followed by ULM and the Egg Bowl.

Tennessee 33 Kentucky 27 - After a disappointing season thus far, UK quarterback Devin Leary had one of this best games as a ‘Cat (28/39-372-2-0). Unfortunately, his teammates on defense could not stop the Vols’ running game. Jaylen Wright gained 120 yards on 11 carries and UT had 253 as a team. Down nine points and needing two scores, Kentucky got down to 4th & 2 at TENN 10 with 4:24 left in the game and kicked a 28-yard field goal. The Volunteers went back to the ground and pound and ran out the clock. [FTR: Wright had 22 yards on 11 carries against Bama.]

Texas A&M 30 South Carolina 17 - Spencer Rattler started out strong for SCar, but as he is wont to do, flailed around the rest of the game. The Gamecocks had four 3-&-outs, one 4-&-out, a fumble, and two possessions ended on turnover on downs. Ainias Smith caught six passes for 118 yards for TAMU. See him on Sundays next fall.

Auburn 27 Mississippi State 13 - With Bullies QB Will Rogers sidelined by a shoulder injury, Aubie went up 24-3 after two quarters and hung on for the victory. War Tigers’ QB Payton Thorne (20/26-230 YDS-3 TD-0 INT) had one of his better outings in what has been an erratic season for him in west Georgia.

Georgia 43 Florida 20 - No Brock Bowers, no problem for UGA against Mr. Hyde Gators.

“LIGHTEN UP THE BANDWAGON”

NC State 24 Clemson 17 - Dabo Swinney on Oct. 17: “Honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full.” Mission accomplished! The Tigers are 0-2 since that statement and 7-7 over the last 14 games. They also fall to 2-4 in the ACC with ND, GT, UNC, remaining plus a trip to SCar.

Monday evening, Swinney ripped into a caller who asked him why he deserves his salary just to go 4-4. It really feels like the end of the Dabo “Dynasty” at Clemson. The last couple of years, they backed their way into double digit win seasons due to the incompetence of the rest of the ACC. This year’s campaign is not just a “down year”. It is downright awful and things have definitely gone stale. With some of his key assistants FINALLY bolting for better jobs and with the reemergence of FSU, Clemson’s ironclad grip on the conference has been broken. Dabo won’t get fired this winter, but the school’s AD needs to sit down with him and have a loooong talk about evolving with the game lest he end up like Les Miles.

ANOTHER EMPTYING BANDWAGON

Georgia Tech 46 North Carolina 42 - UNC blew an 11 point advantage in the fourth quarter as the Yeller Jackets stormed back for three touchdowns in the final frame. It’s a second straight loss for Mack Brown’s troops.

PROGRAM ON THE RISE?

I agree!

Arizona 27 Oregon State 24 - If you read Random Thoughts last week, you may recall my surprise at OSU being a 3.5 point favorite on the road: “Don’t be surprise if the Wildcats upset the Beavs.” The Wildcats gave So Cal and UW fits in close losses and routed Wazzu last week. Now at 5-3 (3-2), Zona is one win away from their first bowl game since 2017.

OTHER STUFF

Ohio State 24 Wisconsin 10 - It’s the TreVeyon Henderson (24 CAR-162 YDS-1 TD) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (6 REC-123 YDS-2 TD) show.

Florida State 41 Wake Forest 16 - FSU scored on their opening drive and never looked back.

Texas 35 BYU 6 - The Longhorns played one quarterback and his name was not “Ewers” or “Manning”. Maalik Murphy was his name-o.

POOCH KICK OF THE YEAR

GREATEST AUDIBLE OF ALL TIME?

You may recall, the Horned Frogs handed the Wolverines their only defeat of the 2022 season in the CFP.

PENALTY OF THE WEEK

DON’T BE A TENNESSEE

Kansas fans tore down the goal posts and threw them in some murky-ass looking body of water. I guess you can excuse them for this reaction to beating “blueblood” Oklahoma. They have never won a Natty and never won a Heisman. As a matter of fact, KU has had only one Heisman finalist, someone named David Jaynes, who finished fourth in 1973 and threw only two passes as a professional, one of which was intercepted. The Jayhawks are 606-674 overall and 6–7 in bowl games. Before last season, they had not been to a bowl since 2008 when big boy Mark Mangino was coach. In short, Kansas has had a dreadful football program. Now, they have a hotshot coach who has them on the verge of a shot at the B1G title. So, go ahead. Celebrate, go crazy. Just don’t do it again. Act like you belong now.

A-HOLE OF THE WEEK

This hazing of players after the games on the other hand is totally not cool. Whoever this lilly-white punk is, can go f**k himself. One of these days, one of these football players is going to jack a MF up and I will be there to defend him.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

BOOM!!!

It has not been a good week for Steve Smith as an analyst (he has been talking s**t about JJ as well).

BUSTED MOVE OF THE WEEK

GREAT WAY TO GET AN INJURY, KIFF

MISCALCULATION OF THE OPPONENT OF THE WEEK

Don’t try and get cute with UGA.

WHIFF OF THE WEEK

CHEAP SHOT A-HOLE OF THE WEEK

Sorry to break it to you, Deion, but you’re son is an a-hole.

PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

NAME OF THE WEEK

Air Force Center Thor Paglialong has a name like a Viking and he looks like a Viking.

BEST NAME FOR A FANTASY LEAGUE TEAM

The Connor Stalions.

ODDITIES

Georgia Tech has gone L-W-L-W-L-W-L-W. The Yeller Jackets have played and defeated three ranked teams - all ranked #17 at the time. They have also lost at home to the Bees: Bowling Green and Boston College - two meh teams. A trip to Virginia (-1.5) is next for GT.

NOPE, NOT AT ALL WEIRD

Seriously. This is just embarrassing. Stop.

SHADIEST OFFICIATING OF THE WEEK

With the Trojans down 28-17, PAC-12 officials gave their favorite son an extra second quarter play to kick a field goal... after halftime! Right or wrong, it is an unprecedented move that greatly assists Southern Cal in their comeback quest. In addition to this sketchy decision, the So Cal kicker got some time during the break to practice his pending field goal from the exact distance needed. In a bit of cosmic Karma, the Trojans missed the freebie.

STATS OF THE WEEK

It’s pretty amazing to think that Lee Corso had the same number of college picks as Deion Sanders .

had the same number of college picks as . Speaking of Deion, his sonny boy Shedeur Sanders continues his assault on the record for the most times sacked in a season, a record held by former Pitt QB Tino Sunseri who was taken down 60 times in 2011. The Colorado quarterback is at 41 after adding seven sacks to his stockpile against UCLA - a feat acheived three times this season. The Buffys still have Oregon State (14th most sacks in the nation), Arizona (43rd), @Wazzu (111st), and @Utah (17th) remaininng on the schedule.

continues his assault on the record for the most times sacked in a season, a record held by former Pitt QB who was taken down 60 times in 2011. The Colorado quarterback is at 41 after adding seven sacks to his stockpile against UCLA - a feat acheived three times this season. The Buffys still have Oregon State (14th most sacks in the nation), Arizona (43rd), @Wazzu (111st), and @Utah (17th) remaininng on the schedule. If someone asked you who were the top three opponents that Oklahoma football has faced all time, you could probably name the top two in Texas (119) and Okie Lite (117). Perhaps surprisingly, standing in third is Kansas at 114. K-State is fourth and Missouri is fifth. Among pre-1991 SEC teams, Alabama has faced the Longhorns the most times with a grand total of six games - only twice during the regular season.

WAIT! WHAT DID HE JUST SAY?

Apparently, Fox Sports announcer Eric Collins said “What a funky interception that was!”

GAMEDAY BIG NOON SIGN OF THE WEEK

THE WACKY WORLD OF DESI

Lee Corso was not a part of College GameDay in Utah due to “a family matter”. The Twitterverse speculated that it was because of the appearance of weirdo Lil Nas X who I am told is a rapper of some sort. #GOML #2023 The comments are probably in jest but Corso does tend to have some awkward encounters with guests who come from the hip-hop world. LNX exagerrated the use of the word “family”. His link to Utah is a bodyguard who has a cousin who was a Ute OL. For the record, Utah is 0-1 when he is a part of GameDay.

GD is returning to Tuscaloosa for the Game of the Century 23. FOX Noon Kickoff will be covering K-State’s game against Texas. SEC Nation will be at the Grove for TAMU-OM.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

Jamey Chadwell (39-6 over the last four seasons ) Liberty (8-0) beat a decent Western Kentucky team on the road pretty handily, 42-29, and clinched a spot in the Conference USA championship game in their first year as a conference member. I’d be shocked if the Flames lose another regular season game: vs LaTech, vs ODU, vs UMass, @UTEP.

(39-6 over the last four seasons ) Liberty (8-0) beat a decent Western Kentucky team on the road pretty handily, 42-29, and clinched a spot in the Conference USA championship game in their first year as a conference member. I’d be shocked if the Flames lose another regular season game: vs LaTech, vs ODU, vs UMass, @UTEP. We may have to add New Mexico State (6-3) to the adoption list. Jerry Kill has constructed an amazing turnaround in Las Cruces. After four seasons that had 8 total wins under a previous coach, Kill led the Aggies to 7-6 record last season with a bowl victory. This year, they are already bowl eligible in October. They have won four straight and are still in the running for the C-USA title. Oh, yeah. They play Auburn the week before the Iron Bowl. Give ‘em hell, Aggs!

(6-3) to the adoption list. has constructed an amazing turnaround in Las Cruces. After four seasons that had 8 total wins under a previous coach, Kill led the Aggies to 7-6 record last season with a bowl victory. This year, they are already bowl eligible in October. They have won four straight and are still in the running for the C-USA title. Oh, yeah. They play Auburn the week before the Iron Bowl. Give ‘em hell, Aggs! Tulane (7-1) was outscored 21-3 in the second half against Rice but held on for the W, 30-28.

(7-1) was outscored 21-3 in the second half against Rice but held on for the W, 30-28. Wyoming (5-3) got crushed by Boise 32-7. We may have to let them go.

COUSINS

Troy (6-2) - The Trojans routed Texas State 31-13 to earn bowl eligibility and take first place in the Sun Belt West (3-1). Next, the REAL Men of Troy (-6.5) host South Alabama.

(6-2) - The Trojans routed Texas State 31-13 to earn bowl eligibility and take first place in the Sun Belt West (3-1). Next, the REAL Men of Troy (-6.5) host South Alabama. South Alabama (5-3) - The Jags fell to ULL 33-20. They need one more win to reach six.

(5-3) - The Jags fell to ULL 33-20. They need one more win to reach six. Jacksonville State (7-2) - The Gamecocks destroyed FIU 41-16. Next is their biggest challenge of the year: the other Gamecocks of South Carolina (-14).

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO LEAVES HIS DIP CUPS ON THE KITCHEN COUNTER

UAB (2-6) - The Dragons had a week off before FAU! (-2.5) comes to town.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Air Force (8-0) - The Falcons keep rolling by defeating rival Colorado State 30-13 in a driving snowstorm. The game was tied at the half 13-13, but the Rams could not get anything going in the second half with the Falcons winning 30-13. AFA welcomes Army to town for Round 2 of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Navy (3-4) - The Midshipmen (-7.5) had a week away to decompress before a trip to 2-6 Temple.

(3-4) - The Midshipmen (-7.5) had a week away to decompress before a trip to 2-6 Temple. Army (2-6) - OOF! This one hurts. The mistake-prone Black Knights fell to seven-loss UMass at home 21-14. Army had three turnovers and lost one possession on downs in their own territory after an ill-advised first down attempt on 4th down turned into a 13 yard loss to their own 30. UMass would score the winning points soon after. Next for the BKs is a likely defeat to Air Force (-18.5).

In related news, the AAC has voted to add Army to the conference beginning in 2024. Navy is already a member. The Army-Navy game will continue to be played the second Saturday in December. Because the game comes after the AAC Championship Game, it will be considered a non-conference game. They will not play a separate conference game against each other.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Eliminated: All non-P5s, Notre Dame, Clemson, Duke, UNC, Boston College, Louisville, Miami-FL, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, K-State, Kansas, West Virginia, BYU, Cincinnati, Center Florida, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Sparty, Maryland, Minnie, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Cal, Southern Cal, UCLA, Wazzu, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Missy State, Arky, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M NEW: Oregon State, Utah

Endangered: Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Washington NEW: Ohio State

Extremely Endangered: Ole Miss, LSU, Mizzou, Penn State NEW: Oklahoma

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

Unlike the sportswriters, Las Vegas WAS watching the games and took note of some wobbly performances. DraftKings odds to win the 2023 National Championship:

Michigan +800 to +750 to +700 to +475 to +400 to +340 to +280 to +225 to +240 (bet $100 to win $240) Georgia +220 to+240 to +230 to +300 to +260 to +280 to +275 to +240 FSU +2000 to +1100 +1000 drop to +1200 to +800 to +900 to +800 to +700 to +600 Ohio State +700 to +750 to +900 +1200 to +1000 to +800 to +750 to +900 to +800 to +700 to +750 Washington to +1500 to +1200 to +800 to +1200 to +1400 Alabama +600 to +550 to +2500 to +4000 to +4000 to +2500 to +2000 to +1400 Oregon to +1600 to +1400 to +2500 to +3000 to +1400 Texas +2200 to +1000 to +800 to +750 to +1800 to +2200 to +1600 Oklahoma +1400 to +1200 to +1400 to +4000!!! LSU +1100 to +3500 to +3500 to +3000 to +4000 to +15000 to +20000 to +15000 to +8000 to +5000

Penn State +2200 to +1800 to +1600 to +1400 to +1200 to +5000 to +8000

Southern Cal +1500 to +1600 to +1500 stays at +1400 to +1600 to +1800 to +2500 to +7500 to +30000 to +40000

ACC - UNC? Dead. Clemson? Dead. Neidermeyer? DEAD! To show you how weak it is in the ACC, Virginia Tech (4-4) is in third place in the conference at 3-1. Georgia Tech (4-4) is in fourth! Florida State carries the banner but the ‘Noles have looked vulnerable at times. [Louisville’s schedule is just too lame. #85 SOS according to the Colley Matrix.]

- UNC? Dead. Clemson? Dead. Neidermeyer? DEAD! To show you how weak it is in the ACC, Virginia Tech (4-4) is in third place in the conference at 3-1. Georgia Tech (4-4) is in fourth! Florida State carries the banner but the ‘Noles have looked vulnerable at times. [Louisville’s schedule is just too lame. #85 SOS according to the Colley Matrix.] Big 12 - Okie and Texas are both on shaky footing. One thing for sure is that the B12 will not get two teams in the CFP.

Big Ten - Penn State is not officially out yet, but it’s a long and treacherous road for them. Here we are entering November and Michigan still has yet to play a team with a pulse and won’t until 11/11. anOSU is on cruise control until Thanksgiving weekend.

- Penn State is not officially out yet, but it’s a long and treacherous road for them. Here we are entering November and Michigan still has yet to play a team with a pulse and won’t until 11/11. anOSU is on cruise control until Thanksgiving weekend. PAC-12 - Washington again escaped disaster. They have to play @SoCal, Utah, and @Oregon St in the next three consecutive weeks. Oregon attempts to stay relevant.

- Washington again escaped disaster. They have to play @SoCal, Utah, and @Oregon St in the next three consecutive weeks. Oregon attempts to stay relevant. SEC - Mizzou-UGA and Bama-LSU should clear away some clouds.

- Mizzou-UGA and Bama-LSU should clear away some clouds. Indies - Notre Dame

Non-Power 5

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

The first college football playoff rankings release will be aired tonight, October 31, on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT. The AP poll is pointless but here goes:

Georgia (48) Michigan (9) Ohio State (3) Florida State (3) Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Penn State Oklahoma - dropped only 4 spots. FTR, Bama was demoted seven spots after the loss to Texas. The hate is real. Ole Miss Notre Dame LSU Missouri Louisville Oregon State - down 5 spots Air Force Utah - also fell 5 Tennessee UCLA Tulane Kansas - new to the rankings James Madison Southern Cal Kansas State - new

STANDINGS

OWLS DIVISION:

FAU 4-4

Rice 4-4

Temple 2-6

AGGIES DIVISION:

New Mexico State 6-3

Texas A&M 5-3

Utah State 3-5

TIGERS DIVISION:

Missouri 7-1

LSU 6-2

Memphis 6-2

Auburn 4-4

Clemson 4-4

BULLDOGS DIVISION:

Georgia 8-0

Fresno 7-1

Mississippi State 4-4

Louisiana Tech 3-6

LET’S GO BOWLING!

41 teams are now bowl eligible for 82 bowl slots. The NCAA has STILL not come out on a ruling for JMU (8-0) or Jacksonville State (7-2) as to whether they can participate in a bowl in their transition year.

Only 8 are still undefeated: FSU, Georgia, Washington, anOhio St., Michigan, Air Force, James Madison, and Liberty.

Due to construction issues in their home stadium, the Bahamas Bowl will be played at ... UNC-Charlotte’s on-campus stadium Dec. 18. Some guys are going to be REAL excited when they hear that they are going to the Bahamas Bowl and then be REAL disappointed when they hear that the Bahamas Bowl will be held in Charlotte - and not even the Carolina Panthers’ stadium.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

Yet another heartbreaking loss for Sam Houston (0-8) keeps them as the only winless team remaining in FBS. Four of the Bearkats’ last five defeats have been by one score or less. The good news for SHSU is that they play suckass FCS Kennesaw State (2-5, 0-5 vs FCS) next. KSU is moving up to FBS next year.

Nine teams have 7 or more losses each. New to this category this week are Southern Miss, East Carolina, UConn, Hawaii, and Vanderbilt.

Power 5 teams that still have yet to beat a fellow P5 are Arkansas, Vanderbilt, UCF, Michigan State, and Indiana. Arizona State exits this category with their defeat of Wazzu.

BYU, Houston, Center Florida and Cincy have combined for a 3-17 record in B12 games thus far.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to Sanders clan apologists who are still taking up for Deion and his classless sons. The worst offenders are guys like Robert Griffin III, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Clark.

Deion still is spouting nonsense about eye-gouging Shedeur: “I’m a little biased because I’m his father, but I think we have the best quarterback in the country.”

HEISMAN HYPE

CFB-Graphs.com has a lot of good stats to peruse. One of the more interesting is the ADOT, which is Average Depth Of Target. Along with Yards After Catch (YAC), ADOT measures/exposes the distance that a quarterback’s passes travel past the line of scrimmage on average, and the receiver does much of the work to make it look better for the QB. Bo Nix, for instance, has one of the highest completion percentage in the nation and now we know why. He dinks and dunks with 5.633 ADOT. By comparison, Jalen Milroe is at 10.747, ninth best in FBS and fourth best among Power-5. Michael Penix is five spots down from the Tide quarterback with a 10.044 average. J.J. McCarthy is at a decent 9.415.

Penix had 369 yards passing and 4 TDs against Stanford but he also threw a pick and completed only 55% of his passes. But SHHHHH, don’t tell anyone in the press!

Below are just some of the top Heisman picks in order of the money lines. Odds are provided by DraftKings and many more options can be seen at that link under the AWARDS tab. [Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.]

QB Michael Penix (6th YR, Washington) from +1600 to +900 to +550 to +400 to +380 to +200 to -140 to +320 to +280 for barely beating Stanford. QB JJ McCarthy (JR, Michigan) out of nowhere up to +1000 to +240 to +300 for sitting at home. QB Jayden Daniels (5th YR, LSU) +1100 to +3000 to +2200 +1800 to +2500 to +3500 to +1400 to +340 to +400 for sitting at home. QB Bo Nix (5th YR, Oregon) +1000 to +900 to +600 to +2000 to +1600 to +600 QB Jordan Travis (6th YR, FSU) from +1400 to +900 to +1500 to +1200 to +1500 to +1600 to +1200 to +800 to +1100 to +800 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (JR, anOhio State) +2000 to +1600 to +1200 QB Carson Beck (JR, Georgia) to +3000 to take advantage of gullible UGA fanatics. QB Dillon Gabriel (5th YR, Oklahoma) +1200 to +1000 to +1100 to +3500

QB Drake Maye (JR, UNC) +1800 to +5000 plummeting to +10000

QB Caleb Williams (JR, Southern Cal) +450 to +400 to +380 to +400 to +180 to +220 to +2000 to +8000

QB Jalen Milroe (RS-SO, Bama) +12000 to +10000 to +9000 to +5000 to +8000

QB Sam Hartman (6th YR, Notre Dame) fell from +1600 to +2000 to +1100 to +2200 to +6500 to +8000 to +10000

RB Jase McClellan (SR, Bama) +12000 to +15000 to +20000 to +20000

QB Shedeur Sanders (JR, Colorado) +1800 to +8000 to +12000 to +20000 to +30000

QB Quinn Ewers (RS-SO, Texas) +1300 to +900 to +700 to +600 to +900 to +3000 +5000 to not listed

THE SICK REPORT

Clemson RB Will Shipley took a scary hit to the neck/back. He was able to walk off under his own power slowly but has been ruled out for remainder of the game with undisclosed injury.

As if things aren’t bad enough for Clemson, their starting running back Will “Don’t Call Me Craig” Shipley sustained a big hit was put into concussion protocol after the loss to NC State. His status for the Notre Dame game Saturday is unknown, but knowing Dabo’s history with this sort of thing, he’ll probably play.

You may recall the story of Tez Walker not getting the green light of eligibility this season and then the NCAA caving under immense pressure from the general public. The UNC wide receiver’s tale took another twist when he was sent to a local Atlanta hospital after absorbing a brutal hit to his midsection by a Georgia Tech defender. He has been released from that hospital and his status is unknown at this time. Walker had compiled 26 receptions for 397 yards and four scores in just four games for the Tar Heels before his injury. [His catch total is more than any Alabama player currently has and yards would be second to only Jermaine Burton at 508.] UNC plays FCS Campbell (4-4) on Saturday.

not getting the green light of eligibility this season and then the NCAA caving under immense pressure from the general public. The UNC wide receiver’s tale took another twist when he was sent to a local Atlanta hospital after absorbing a brutal hit to his midsection by a Georgia Tech defender. He has been released from that hospital and his status is unknown at this time. Walker had compiled 26 receptions for 397 yards and four scores in just four games for the Tar Heels before his injury. [His catch total is more than any Alabama player currently has and yards would be second to only Jermaine Burton at 508.] UNC plays FCS Campbell (4-4) on Saturday. Tennessee starting cornerback Kamal Hadden underwent shoulder surgery Thursday morning and will miss the remainder of the season.

underwent shoulder surgery Thursday morning and will miss the remainder of the season. Notre Dame’s leading receiver TE Mitchell Evans is out for season with a torn ACL. He has 29 receptions - ten more than the closest teammate - and 422 yards and one score.

DRAMA

The Michigan soap opera continues. In this latest episode, the FBI has joined the University of Michigan police department’s investigation of former Wolverines co-OC/QB coach Matt Weiss , who was fired in January following a report of unauthorized computer access crimes at the school’s football building.

, who was fired in January following a report of unauthorized computer access crimes at the school’s football building. In Oregon State and Washington State’s latest filing to gain control of the Pac-12 board, lawyers revealed that on August 4, buffoon PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff texted a reporter stating that “we have 4 board members (left).” Stanford & Cal would later leave the conference as well.

texted a reporter stating that “we have 4 board members (left).” Stanford & Cal would later leave the conference as well. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Clemson has hired a “prominent media consultant” to further explore their ACC status and conference options. It sounds like IPTAY is planning an escape route from the waning conference.

has hired a “prominent media consultant” to further explore their ACC status and conference options. It sounds like IPTAY is planning an escape route from the waning conference. Members of the Colorado football team reported missing jewelry from their Rose Bowl Stadium locker room following their loss at UCLA.

The NCAA has FINALLY made it a little more difficult for FCS teams to make the jump to FBS. The new requirements includes a fee increase from $5K to $5M. Why it was previously so low makes no sense. On the other hand, the NCAA has eliminated the attendance requirements of averaging at least 15,000 at home games over a two-year period. This second change proves that it is all about ESPN programming and not the quality of a football program.

KOACHES KORNER

Executive sign-stealer Connor Stalions is the one in the trucker hat. ^^^

The Wall Street Journal is reporting (behind a paywall) that Michigan has pulled a contract offer that would have made Jim Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. The Wolverines coach is currently in the second year of an existing five-year contract signed in 2022 that guarantees him more than $7 million annually and includes several performance bonus incentives. I wonder if stay off probation was one of the incentives.

the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. The Wolverines coach is currently in the second year of an existing five-year contract signed in 2022 that guarantees him more than $7 million annually and includes several performance bonus incentives. I wonder if stay off probation was one of the incentives. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, should Harbaugh attempt a jump to the NFL to skirt any NCAA punishment, he could be required to serve “some or all” of a potential NCAA suspension. When Pete Carroll made a midnight run from Southern Cal after the 2009 season to become coach of the Seattle Seahawks, it left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth that he got away with rampant cheating that left the Trojans devastated with significant penalties that they still haven’t really gotten over. It’s good to see that the NFL might just show a little appreciation for their “development league” that they pay nothing for.

made a midnight run from Southern Cal after the 2009 season to become coach of the Seattle Seahawks, it left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth that he got away with rampant cheating that left the Trojans devastated with significant penalties that they still haven’t really gotten over. It’s good to see that the NFL might just show a little appreciation for their “development league” that they pay nothing for. The Iowa AD announced Monday that OC Brian Ferentz , son of head coach Kirk Ferentz , would be terminated following the final of whatever bowl game they participate in. His latest contract required the Hawkeyes average at least 25 points per game. They are currently at 19.5 ppg - 120th in the nation. The biggest motivation for this move is probably 1) the obvious nepotism, and 2) Iowa is the laughingstock of college football which is not good for business. Iowa finishes with Northwestern (at Wrigley Field), Rutgers, Illinois, and @Nebraska. Oddly enough, the Hawkeyes should win all those games and might win the B1G West - wherein they will get their arses kicked in the conference championship game.

, son of head coach , would be terminated following the final of whatever bowl game they participate in. His latest contract required the Hawkeyes average at least 25 points per game. They are currently at 19.5 ppg - 120th in the nation. The biggest motivation for this move is probably 1) the obvious nepotism, and 2) Iowa is the laughingstock of college football which is not good for business. Iowa finishes with Northwestern (at Wrigley Field), Rutgers, Illinois, and @Nebraska. Oddly enough, the Hawkeyes should win all those games and might win the B1G West - wherein they will get their arses kicked in the conference championship game. If you want to scare that bejeezus out of people tonight, put on a Urban Meyer mask and sit on a stool.

mask and sit on a stool. Krispy Kreme customers who dress up in costume on Halloween can receive a free doughnut of their choice. No purchase required. Offer not valid within 20 square miles of Fat F*** Phil Fulmer.

TEEVEE

Some big moron exec at Fox Sports decided to switch off an exciting Oklahoma-Kansas game on FOX to relegate it to the desolate airwaves of FS1 with the Sooners leading by one point after three quarters. This, so that they could air the beginning of Oregon-Utah. The OK-KU game was delayed for an hour due to lightning in the area and was running long. When this happens to ESPN, they smartly move the new game to the other network - not the current exciting one!

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest with lines provided by DraftKings. If you REALLY need to know about the big SMU-Rice showdown, you can find the details here.)

The MACtacular MACtion is BACK!

Tuesday, October 31

Northern Illinois (-3.5) at Central Michigan 6pm/7pm ESPNU

Buffalo at Toledo (-16) 6:30/7:30 ESPN2

Wednesday, November 1

Ball State at Bowling Green (-6.5) 6pm/7pm ESPN2

Kent State at Akron (-4.5) 6:30/7:30 ESPNU

Thursday, November 2

TCU at Texas Tech (-3) 6pm/7pm FS1

Wake Forest at Duke (-12) 6:30/7:30 ESPN

** South Alabama at Troy (-6.5) 6:30/7:30 ESPN2 - COUSINS!

Friday, November 3

Boston College at Syracuse (-3) 6:30/7:30 ESPN2 - Poverty P5

Colorado State at Wyoming (-7) 7pm/8pm CBSSN - The SNOW BOWL

Saturday, November 4

SEC

Texas A&M at Ole Miss (-3.5) 11am/Noon ESPN

UConn at Tennessee (-35.5) 11am/Noon SECN - Tune up for the upcoming games with MIZ and UGA.

Arkansas at Florida (-6.5) 11am/Noon ESPN2

Jacksonville State at South Carolina (-14) 11am/Noon ESPNU - The Gamecock Bowl

Missouri at Georgia (-15.5) 2:30/3:30 CBS - First of three straight games against ranked teams for UGA.

Auburn (-12) at Vanderbilt 3pm/4pm SECN - An Aubie win will get them to 5-4.

Kentucky (-3) at Mississippi State 6:30/7:30 SECN - Bama plays UK in 11 days.

OTHERS WORTH A PEEK

K-State at Texas (-4) 11am/Noon FOX

Notre Dame (-3) at Clemson 11am/Noon ABC - A Tigers loss would put them at 4-5.

Oklahoma (-5.5) at Oklahoma State 2:30/3:30 ABC - They call it “Bedlam”. Okie Lite is on a 4-game win streak. How will Okie respond from their loss?

Washington (-4) at Southern Cal 6:30/7:30 ABC - Need So Cal to do us a favor. O/U is a gigantic 76.5.

“I’M SO TIRED/I HAVEN’T SLEPT A WINK/I’M SO TIRED/MY MIND IS ON THE BLINK” ~ The Beatles

UCLA (-2.5) at Arizona 9:30/10:30 FS1 - Can upstart ‘Zona ruin the Bruins?

SABAN vs. POP & BEAR

My gawd, I hope I can run like this when I am 62, much less 72.

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 117 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 54 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 31 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 27 5 Nick Saban 27 292 70 - 6 Mack Brown 33 274 141 -18 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -35 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -37 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -54 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -56



Mack Brown loses ground once again with the Tar Heels’ stunning loss to Georgia Tech. At this point, the 72-year old would probably have to coach two more seasons after Saban retires to pass him up.

#ALABAMA

Last week, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee.

was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee. Alabama has held seven of their eight opponents to 21 points or less.

With the dismissal of Dan Enos at Arkansas, Hogs analyst and former Crimson Tide wide receiver Derek Kief was promoted to interim receivers coach. He did not get a ton of playing time with Bama (2015-18), but to my recollection he was a perpetual honor roll student. There was also a story about him being a pretty tough guy off the field.

at Arkansas, Hogs analyst and former Crimson Tide wide receiver was promoted to interim receivers coach. He did not get a ton of playing time with Bama (2015-18), but to my recollection he was a perpetual honor roll student. There was also a story about him being a pretty tough guy off the field. Remember how LSU fans were flexing over their cornerback transfer haul this off-season? Well, it appears that none of the four they picked up will play against Alabama. Former five-star recruit and Texas A&M locker room pot-smoker Denver Harris has gone from starter to MIA. Former Syracuse All-ACC performer Duce Chestnut has not appeared in the team’s past four games. Coach Brian Kelly was vague about their statuses stating “they’re on scholarship, they’re enrolled in school, but right now, they are not participating. They’re still in the program. They’re still in good standing. But they are not able to play right now. Let’s leave it at that. Let’s be patient. We’ll see what happens down the road.” (?!?!?!) Two other transfers, Ohio State’s JK Johnson and FCS All-American from SE Louisiana Zy Alexander are out with injuries. When asked if he was going to run down to the Home Depot to pick up some guys to play corner, Kelly had no comment.

has gone from starter to MIA. Former Syracuse All-ACC performer has not appeared in the team’s past four games. Coach was vague about their statuses stating “they’re on scholarship, they’re enrolled in school, but right now, they are not participating. They’re still in the program. They’re still in good standing. But they are not able to play right now. Let’s leave it at that. Let’s be patient. We’ll see what happens down the road.” (?!?!?!) Two other transfers, Ohio State’s and FCS All-American from SE Louisiana are out with injuries. When asked if he was going to run down to the Home Depot to pick up some guys to play corner, Kelly had no comment. 11/11/11: Alabama-Kentucky on Nov 11 will get an 11am/Noon start and air on ESPN.

GAME 9: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0) vs LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:45/7:45 CBS

In Brian Kelly’s second season in Red Stick, the Tigers have losses to FSU at a semi-neutral Orlando and at Ole Miss in a crazy score-fest devoid of defense. They have home victories versus Arky, Aubie, Army and Grambling to go with road wins at MSU and Mizzou, the latter of which is their only win against a ranked opponent.

LSU is the highest scoring team in the nation with a 47.4 ppg average and top yard gainers at 552.9 ypg. They allow 26.5 ppg (82nd in nation) and 395.0 ypg (91st). The Alabama defense is 15th best in both points allowed per game (16.5) and yards allowed (306.4).

Alabama is 55-27-5 all-time against LSU, but Bama and the Bayou Bengals have split the last four meetings.

The T-town weather forecast calls for a high of 74° and sunny skies but dropping down into the upper 40s overnight. If you’re going to the game, take a jacket.

SHUT UP, GARY! TV Announcers are Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines. TBH, Gary wasn’t so bad doing the Bama-UT game.

Eli Gold is back on play-by-play duties on Alabama Radio. After this weekend, the last Tide home game of the season will be UTC. Will Eli be back next season?

Honorary team captains will be former All-American center, longtime Bama assistant, and MSU head coach Sylvester Croom and 1973 team captain & All-SEC linebacker Chuck Strickland.

Amazingly, I was right about Bama opening as a 4.5 point favorite. However according to DraftKings, the point spread dropped half a point on Sunday and another half on Monday to UA as a 3.5 pt fave as of post. The Over/Under is around 60.5.

