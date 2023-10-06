 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steadfast & True R10:

I’ll come to your emotional rescue...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Is there nothing I can say? Nothing I can do?
Tonight and every night... we need the music of the spheres (and discs) to enlighten and enrich our brief span on terra firma. Now, y’all know I get downright giddy when you leave your own random song selection in the comments. However, if you have neither the time nor the inclination, please take full advantage of mine. I will be your knight in shining armor, coming to your...

  1. Emotional Rescue by The Rolling Stones
  2. Josie by Marian McPartland & Steely Dan
  3. Ready Set by Joey Valence & Brae
  4. Desire by Talk Talk
  5. Hold My Life by The Replacements
  6. In the City by The Jam
  7. Shut ‘Em Down by Public Enemy (Pe-te Rock Mixx)
  8. Johnny Too Bad by Taj Mahal
  9. You Don’t Understand Me by The Raconteurs
  10. Cold Weather Blues by Muddy Waters

