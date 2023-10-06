Steadfast & True R10:

Tonight and every night... we need the music of the spheres (and discs) to enlighten and enrich our brief span on terra firma. Now, y’all know I get downright giddy when you leave your own random song selection in the comments. However, if you have neither the time nor the inclination, please take full advantage of mine. I will be your knight in shining armor, coming to your...
- Emotional Rescue by The Rolling Stones
- Josie by Marian McPartland & Steely Dan
- Ready Set by Joey Valence & Brae
- Desire by Talk Talk
- Hold My Life by The Replacements
- In the City by The Jam
- Shut ‘Em Down by Public Enemy (Pe-te Rock Mixx)
- Johnny Too Bad by Taj Mahal
- You Don’t Understand Me by The Raconteurs
- Cold Weather Blues by Muddy Waters
