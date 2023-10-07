In Week 6, the Crimson Tide has a second straight SEC road game. The winner takes the lead of the SEC West. The loser is probably out of the running for a Playoff spot.
GAME 6: Saturday, October 7, 2023
Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-1)
College Station, TX ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS
- The Aggies have defeated New Mexico, ULM, Aub and Arky. Their only defeat was on the road at Miami.
- Max Johnson is the new starting quarterback. A transfer from LSU before last season, he was 17 of 28 for 210 yards and 2 TDs and a pick against Arkansas a week ago. He also had 57 rushing yards and was not sacked but did lose a pair of fumbles - eerily similar to Jalen Milroe’s performance against the Aggs a year ago.
- Alabama is 12-3 all-time against TAMU.
- The College Station weather forecast calls for a brisk day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 76° and a low of 52° overnight.
- SHUT UP, GARY! TV Announcers are Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines.
- Chris Stewart will be on the call for Alabama Radio.
- The point spread has bounced around all week. According to DraftKings, Bama is a -2.5 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 46.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
