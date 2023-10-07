In Week 6, the Crimson Tide has a second straight SEC road game. The winner takes the lead of the SEC West. The loser is probably out of the running for a Playoff spot.

GAME 6: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-1)

College Station, TX ~ 2:30/3:30 CBS

The Aggies have defeated New Mexico, ULM, Aub and Arky. Their only defeat was on the road at Miami.

Max Johnson is the new starting quarterback. A transfer from LSU before last season, he was 17 of 28 for 210 yards and 2 TDs and a pick against Arkansas a week ago. He also had 57 rushing yards and was not sacked but did lose a pair of fumbles - eerily similar to Jalen Milroe’s performance against the Aggs a year ago.

Alabama is 12-3 all-time against TAMU.

The College Station weather forecast calls for a brisk day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 76° and a low of 52° overnight.

SHUT UP, GARY! TV Announcers are Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines.

Chris Stewart will be on the call for Alabama Radio.

The point spread has bounced around all week. According to DraftKings, Bama is a -2.5 favorite as of post. The Over/Under is 46.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

*** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***

NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!

We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!



