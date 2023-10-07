Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Whew. Alabama made far too many mistakes today, penalties in particular. Still, the defense thoroughly dominated the fourth quarter even when put in bad position. Jalen Milroe grew up quite a bit, Jermaine Burton had himself a career day, and the Tide managed a key road win. We’re still in it, folks.
There is plenty of football left for you tonight.
Roll Tide.
October 7, 2023
|Colorado at Arizona State
|5:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Colorado at Arizona State
|5:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Florida A&M at Southern
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Kentucky at Georgia
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
|South Dakota State at Illinois State
|6:00 PM
|Marquee SN / $espn+ Video
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Michigan at Minnesota
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Notre Dame at Louisville
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Fresno State at Wyoming
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|San Jose State at Boise State
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|TCU at Iowa State
|7:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Texas Tech at Baylor
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Oregon State at Cal
|9:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Arizona at USC
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
Loading comments...