Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 6

For data definitions and disclaimers, take a look at my rundown in the first article in this series: Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 1

SEC Week 6 Success Rates Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky W 51-13 66% |||||||||||||| 34% |||||| 2 Florida vs. Vanderbilt W 38-14 55% |||||||||| 31% |||||| 3 LSU @ Missouri W 49-39 50% |||||||||| 47% |||||||||| 4 Oklahoma @ Texas W 34-30 49% |||||||||| 47% |||||||||| 5 Texas vs. Oklahoma L 30-34 47% |||||||||| 49% |||||||||| 6 Missouri vs. LSU L 39-49 47% |||||||||| 50% |||||||||| 7 Miss State vs. Western Michigan W 41-28 46% |||||||||| 42% |||||||| 8 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas W 27-20 37% |||||||| 35% |||||||| 9 Alabama @ Texas A&M W 26-20 36% |||||||| 34% |||||| 10 Arkansas @ Ole Miss L 20-27 35% |||||||| 37% |||||||| 11 Texas A&M vs. Alabama L 20-26 34% |||||| 36% |||||||| 12 Kentucky @ Georgia L 13-51 34% |||||| 66% |||||||||||||| 13 Vanderbilt @ Florida L 14-38 31% |||||| 55% ||||||||||

Georgia has been putting up respectably efficient numbers all year, but haven’t made it onto the main image in this article due to ... advanced analytical reasons that are hard to explain.

But this week they outdid themselves, at least compared to the rest of the SEC. Even if Kentucky was overrated, they were playing at home, etc. etc., that 66% overall SR is very impressive for an offense playing against an SEC defense (and a ranked team, to boot).

At the same time, the Bulldogs’ defense buried the Wildcats into the bottom of these charts. Usually, if you see the word “Vanderbilt” anywhere near your statistical ranking — weird Week isoPPP excellence aside — you’ve not done a great job.

Otherwise ...

Alabama and Texas A&M both dragged each other down into the bottom of this efficiency list (a thing that seems to happen against Texas-based teams this year), where they reside with most of the game losers this week.

and both dragged each other down into the bottom of this efficiency list (a thing that seems to happen against Texas-based teams this year), where they reside with most of the game losers this week. Texas and Oklahoma gave us something of a soon-to-be-throwback Big XII experience here, with high-ish efficiencies and pretty high scoring from both sides.

and gave us something of a soon-to-be-throwback Big XII experience here, with high-ish efficiencies and pretty high scoring from both sides. LSU and Missouri did their impersonation of that too, but with even more points.

and did their impersonation of that too, but with even more points. Vanderbilt continues to drag in these lists, while often rising to the top of explosiveness lists ... let’s just get into that:

SEC Week 6 Explosiveness (isoPPP) Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- 1 Vanderbilt @ Florida L 14-38 1.88 ||||||||||||||| 1.29 ||||||||| 2 Alabama @ Texas A&M W 26-20 1.68 ||||||||||||| 1.18 ||||||| 3 Missouri vs. LSU L 39-49 1.63 ||||||||||||| 1.37 ||||||||| 4 Texas vs. Oklahoma L 30-34 1.38 ||||||||| 1.06 ||||||| 5 LSU @ Missouri W 49-39 1.37 ||||||||| 1.63 ||||||||||||| 6 Kentucky @ Georgia L 13-51 1.36 ||||||||| 1.11 ||||||| 7 Arkansas @ Ole Miss L 20-27 1.36 ||||||||| 1.19 ||||||| 8 Florida vs. Vanderbilt W 38-14 1.29 ||||||||| 1.88 ||||||||||||||| 9 Miss State vs. Western Michigan W 41-28 1.27 ||||||||| 1.29 ||||||||| 10 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas W 27-20 1.19 ||||||| 1.36 ||||||||| 11 Texas A&M vs. Alabama L 20-26 1.18 ||||||| 1.68 ||||||||||||| 12 Georgia vs. Kentucky W 51-13 1.11 ||||||| 1.36 ||||||||| 13 Oklahoma @ Texas W 34-30 1.06 ||||||| 1.38 |||||||||

Vanderbilt keeps appearing towards the top of this list. I haven’t watched them much, so there may be something to the offensive design, but I suspect it’s more the” apparently-often-inverse relationship of SR and isoPPP in extreme losses or wins” tendency I’ve been calling out for a few weeks.

Otherwise:

Alabama had maybe a similar effect, but also game some related plan adjustments, that led to a high spot on the explosiveness table this week. Roll Tide!

had maybe a similar effect, but also game some related plan adjustments, that led to a high spot on the explosiveness table this week. Roll Tide! Georgia was so incredibly efficient that they were, in fact, not explosive at all. (Metrics Inversion strikes again)

was so incredibly efficient that they were, in fact, not explosive at all. (Metrics Inversion strikes again) Texas and Oklahoma were similar in efficiency, but shockingly far apart on this table. And the loser in this metric was the one that won the game! Oklahoma’s 1.06 isoPPP is one of the lowest numbers I’ve ever seen in this metric, which is a crazy thing to think about Oklahoma. I guess it’s like saying “Alabama had a 10% rushing SR but still won the game on their electric passing game,” which did in fact happen this week.

Roll Tide! Let me know if you see anything else interesting in the table.