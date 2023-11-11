The Crimson Tide heads north up I-65 for a match-up with a sneaky Kentucky team that should not be overlooked. It is Senior Day for the Wildcats. It is also Veterans Day. Thank you, Veterans! Week 11, 11/11, 11am.
GAME 10: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0) vs Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11:00am/Noon ESPN
- Mark Stoops is the second longest tenured SEC head coach, now in his 11th season for Kentucky. He is 72-62 overall and 35–53 in the SEC.
- The Wildcats won their first five games which were made up of three cupcakes, plus Vandy, and Florida. But then they ran into the buzzsaw of the SEC East - UGA, Mizzou, and Tennessee - that handed them three straight losses. Last week they won at Mississippi State 24-3.
- Alabama is 38-2-1 all-time against the ‘Cats. Bama’s most recent loss to UK came in 1997 (Mike DuBose’s first season).
- The Lexington weather forecast calls from mostly sunny skies but a high of only 55°.
- TV Announcers are Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers with Katie George on the sidelines.
- Back on the road means Chris Stewart on Alabama Radio.
- According to DraftKings, Alabama is a 11.5 point favorite. The Over/Under is 47.
