The Crimson Tide heads north up I-65 for a match-up with a sneaky Kentucky team that should not be overlooked. It is Senior Day for the Wildcats. It is also Veterans Day. Thank you, Veterans! Week 11, 11/11, 11am.

GAME 10: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0) vs Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11:00am/Noon ESPN

Mark Stoops is the second longest tenured SEC head coach, now in his 11th season for Kentucky. He is 72-62 overall and 35–53 in the SEC.

The Wildcats won their first five games which were made up of three cupcakes, plus Vandy, and Florida. But then they ran into the buzzsaw of the SEC East - UGA, Mizzou, and Tennessee - that handed them three straight losses. Last week they won at Mississippi State 24-3.

Alabama is 38-2-1 all-time against the ‘Cats. Bama’s most recent loss to UK came in 1997 (Mike DuBose’s first season).

The Lexington weather forecast calls from mostly sunny skies but a high of only 55°.

TV Announcers are Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rodgers with Katie George on the sidelines.

Back on the road means Chris Stewart on Alabama Radio.

According to DraftKings, Alabama is a 11.5 point favorite. The Over/Under is 47.

