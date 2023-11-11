Alabama vs Kentucky second half open thread

After an utterly dominant first quarter of play, Alabama raced out to a big lead over Kentucky on the back of some great downfield passing and rushing from QB Jalen Milroe.
A muffed punt and a dumb interception the 2nd quarter slowed down the onslaught. Fortunately, the defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs after one of the offenses turnovers, so Alabama goes into half with a solid 28-7 lead.
The defense has harassed Devin Leary relentlessly, though a couple of busted coverages over the middle gave them some yards. Other than that, no real complaints.
Here’s to keeping up the pressure and putting Kentucky away.
Roll Tide!
