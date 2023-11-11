Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

There were obviously a few bad plays here and there, but for one week this team looked like peak Saban Alabama. Dare I say that asses quit out there?

The defense affected Kentucky QB Devin Learly all day. Through three quarters, they allowed only 14 points: one drive on a short field following a muffed punt, and another after a questionable 3rd-and-long roughing the passer penalty would have had them off the field.

Offensively, if last week was Jalen Milroe’s coming out party, this week served as confirmation. Kentucky has played far better on defense than LSU this season, but Alabama was able to move the ball against them almost as easily. Most impressive was that the offense drove the field multiple times against Kentucky’s drop coverage, after gaining a reputation as a big play one trick pony earlier in the season. Milroe finished with six total touchdowns.

Ty Simpson even got to play a quarter, and looked quite capable in his own right. He even showed off his wheels to convert a first down on his touchdown drive.

We headed back to Atlanta, y’all!

It is November, which means that there is plenty of entertaining football on for you as the day goes on.

Roll Tide.