Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 11

For data definitions and disclaimers, take a look at my rundown in the first article in this series: Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 1

SEC Week 11 Success Rates Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- 1 Georgia vs. Ole Miss W 52-17 67% |||||||||||||| 33% |||||| 2 LSU vs. Florida W 52-35 58% |||||||||||| 52% |||||||||| 3 Auburn @ Arkansas W 48-10 56% |||||||||||| 21% |||| 4 Missouri vs. Tennessee W 36-7 55% |||||||||| 43% |||||||| 5 South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt W 47-6 54% |||||||||| 38% |||||||| 6 Florida @ LSU L 35-52 52% |||||||||| 58% |||||||||||| 7 Alabama @ Kentucky W 49-21 51% |||||||||| 37% |||||||| 8 Texas A&M vs. Miss State W 51-10 49% |||||||||| 31% |||||| 9 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia W 59-20 49% |||||||||| 39% |||||||| 10 Texas @ TCU W 29-26 46% |||||||||| 44% |||||||| 11 Tennessee @ Missouri L 7-36 43% |||||||| 55% |||||||||| 12 Vanderbilt @ South Carolina L 6-47 38% |||||||| 54% |||||||||| 13 Kentucky vs. Alabama L 21-49 37% |||||||| 51% |||||||||| 14 Ole Miss @ Georgia L 17-52 33% |||||| 67% |||||||||||||| 15 Miss State @ Texas A&M L 10-51 31% |||||| 49% |||||||||| 16 Arkansas vs. Auburn L 10-48 21% |||| 56% ||||||||||||

Did I want to put a Georgia player in the feature image of this article, right there on your phone or computer screen? Of course not: why would you accuse me of that?

Nonetheless, they’re remarkable again in this here efficiencies table, with an SEC-leading Success Rate in week 11 that more than doubled that of their opponent in Ole Miss. I was really hoping for more from the fighting Kiffins — it’d be nice to have Georgia sweat a little this season — but alas, not today.

In other efficiency news:

There was a bunching of good-but-not-amazing efficiencies out of the SEC this week, with six league teams putting up SRs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Alabama was among those, which is surprising given the blowout score, but recall that Alabama leaned especially on 3rd downs — see the full Graphing the Tide at Kentucky here — so weren’t exactly lighting up every single down in regards to efficiency.

SEC Week 11 Explosiveness (isoPPP) Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- 1 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia W 59-20 1.73 ||||||||||||| 1.35 ||||||||| 2 LSU vs. Florida W 52-35 1.61 ||||||||||||| 1.19 ||||||| 3 Alabama @ Kentucky W 49-21 1.51 ||||||||||| 1.06 ||||||| 4 South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt W 47-6 1.46 ||||||||||| 0.84 ||||| 5 Texas A&M vs. Miss State W 51-10 1.38 ||||||||| 1.26 ||||||||| 6 Ole Miss @ Georgia L 17-52 1.37 ||||||||| 1.22 ||||||||| 7 Tennessee @ Missouri L 7-36 1.32 ||||||||| 1.22 ||||||||| 8 Arkansas vs. Auburn L 10-48 1.30 ||||||||| 1.16 ||||||| 9 Miss State @ Texas A&M L 10-51 1.26 ||||||||| 1.38 ||||||||| 10 Missouri vs. Tennessee W 36-7 1.22 ||||||||| 1.32 ||||||||| 11 Georgia vs. Ole Miss W 52-17 1.22 ||||||||| 1.37 ||||||||| 12 Florida @ LSU L 35-52 1.19 ||||||| 1.61 ||||||||||||| 13 Auburn @ Arkansas W 48-10 1.16 ||||||| 1.30 ||||||||| 14 Texas @ TCU W 29-26 1.07 ||||||| 1.29 ||||||||| 15 Kentucky vs. Alabama L 21-49 1.06 ||||||| 1.51 ||||||||||| 16 Vanderbilt @ South Carolina L 6-47 0.84 ||||| 1.46 |||||||||||

In explosiveness news ...

Oklahoma was very explosive over a weird and probably bad West Virginia team. Okie started the season slow but have indeed put up a few high-isoPPP games lately, looking more like the Oklahoma of recent years’ past.

explosiveness wasn’t other-wordly, but it was high (top 3 in the SEC this week, and against the best defense of that bunch) and puts that SR into a nicer context. Georgia wasn’t bad per se in isoPPP, but had a much less impressive number than their efficiency numbers indicated. I think they likely suffered from the “inversion” we see with these metrics a bit, but still interesting that they seem to be running an old school efficiency offense (albeit one that works really well)

Roll Tide! Let me know if you see anything else noteworthy in the table.