As of late, the CFP Committee seems more focused on handing out participation awards rather than truly compiling the “Four Best Teams”. It started with the inclusion of non-Power 5 Cincinnati in 2021, because “daggumit, we deserve a seat at the table even though we play an inferior schedule!”. Then last season, the screeching and moaning from the Big 12 had been going on just long and loud enough to finally give B12 runner-up TCU a golden ticket to the Final 4.

This year, it’s almost as if the CFPC has already decided who will be in the playoff as they bend over backwards to get a PAC-12 team in.

Michigan 24 Penn State 15 - The Brittany Nylons once again folded in a big game. Without Cheater McCheaterson on the sidelines, Michigan gained only 287 yards but it was enough to top PSU and their weakass offense that had only 238 yards of their own. Blake Corum had 145 rushing yards and a pair of scores for the Wolvies. Michy most certainly used an “Us Against the World” pep talk to get them fired up for the game. PSU latest overrated golden boy quarterback Drew Allar was 10 of 22 passing for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia 52 Ole Miss 17 - Kendall Milton FINALLY busted out for a big game against a quality opponent. The former high 4-star recruit/current Bulldogs senior running back had only his second career 100+ yards game with career highs of 127 yards and 2 TDs on nine rushes. UGA rolled up 611 yards and 25 first downs.

Lane Kiffin is the James Franklin of the SEC. He wins a lot of games except the really big ones.

Ohio State 38 Michigan State 3 - Playing at home, the Buckys beat up on a team in absolute turmoil who will not be going to a bowl. anOSU scored all but three of their 38 points in the first half. Marvin Harrison Jr. is basically the whole offense as he caught 7 passes for 149 yards and two TDs.

Florida State 27 Miami 20 - Playing in Tallahassee with the Hurricanes’ QB1 knocked out of the game, the ‘Noles hung on for a less than impressive win.

Oregon 36 Southern Cal 27 - Bo Nix threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Caleb Williams had only 291 yards and one passing touchdown for the Trojans, but made a bit of a comeback from down 36-14 in the 4th quarter.

Washington 35 Utah 28 - Find yourself a mate who loves you as much as the sports press loves Michael Penix. He threw for 332 yards and two TDs which is good but he completed 24 of 42 attempts (57.1%). UW was also 5-14 on third down conversions and there was no scoring in the 4th quarter. Utah threw two interceptions and gave up a safety among their last four possessions.

Texas 29 TCU 26 - In Quinn Ewers’s return to the field, the Longhorns squeaked out a win against the 4-win Horned Frogs. Are you impressed?

SEC

Alabama 49 Kentucky 21 - The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 21-0 lead with touchdowns on their first three possessions. Jalen Milroe had three touchdowns via the forward pass and three on the ground. UK was held to 253 total yards and 11 first downs. The defense held All-SEC candidate running back Ray Davis to just 26 yards on 12 carries (2.2 ypc). The Wildcats scored a late TD against the Bama back-ups to make the score a smidge closer.

Auburn 48 Arkansas 10 - Payton Thorne had three passing touchdowns to match his season high (vs Missy State). He has 8 scoring tosses and two picks over the last three games. Jarquez Hunter added 106 rushing yards as the Tigers dominated the Hogs in Fayetteville. Arky was a ghastly 1 for 12 on 3rd down.

LSU 52 Florida 35 - I guess Jayden Daniels is okay after Alabama’s Dallas Turner murdered him (according to LSU fans) a week earlier. The Tigers’ QB accounted for 606 total yards and five touchdowns and became the first quarterback in FBS history to have at least 350 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in a game.

Missouri 36 Tennessee 7 - Cody Schrader was a one-man wrecking crew tallying 205 rushing yards and a score and added 116 receiving yards. The Vols’ three turnovers and 9 penalties for 95 yards helped stall their offense.

EDITORIAL: Vols fans are oddly continuing to support Coach Josh Heupel. I can’t imagine a FFPF era UT fan base tolerating a 29 point ass-whupping by Mizzou. All I can figure is they are still riding the high of beating Alabama in 2022. They are much more emotionally damaged than we ever imagined.

Texas A&M 51 Mississippi State 10 - MSU jumped out to an early lead when Zavion Thomas returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. It was all downhill after that for the Bullies. Senior quarterback Will Rogers hasn’t played since Oct. 7 and his understudies are just plain awful. Clanga-clang coach Zach Arnett chose to give true freshman Chris Parson his first career start but he threw three interceptions on 5 of 12 passing. Former Vanderbilt QB Mike Wright came in and lost a fumble that was returned for a score. But no excuses. TAMU was also down to their third stringer with signal callers with Max Johnson and Connor Weigman out with injuries. Aggies QB Jaylen Henderson accounted for two passing and two rushing touchdowns in his first career start.

PSUEDO SEC

South Carolina 47 Vanderbilt 6 - The ‘Dores are an embarrassment.

CATCH-22

Three teams won on Saturday with the unusual total of 22 points. Conversely, two teams lost with only 22 points scored.

East Carolina 22 FAU 7

Iowa 22 Rutgers 0

Colorado State 22 San Diego State 19

Tulane 24 Tulsa 22

Virginia Tech 48 Boston College 22

HOT SEAT

Illinois 48 Indiana 45 (OT) - Tom Allen ’s Hoosiers fall to 3-7. Surely, he gets fired after going 9-25 over the last three campaigns.

48 45 (OT) - ’s Hoosiers fall to 3-7. Surely, he gets fired after going 9-25 over the last three campaigns. Syracuse 28 Pitt 13 - Dino Babers ’s Orangemen snapped a five game losing streak with a win over the worst team in the ACC. They have two winnable games at Georgia Tech and home against Wake Forest. But even with wins over those two, is it enough to save his job?

28 13 - ’s Orangemen snapped a five game losing streak with a win over the worst team in the ACC. They have two winnable games at Georgia Tech and home against Wake Forest. But even with wins over those two, is it enough to save his job? Oklahoma 59 West Virginia 20 - Nobody expected WVU to beat the Sooners, but it sure was a beat down. Neal Brown has the Mountaineers at 6-4. He may need to win out to earn another season (Cincy, @Baylor, bowl game).

59 20 - Nobody expected WVU to beat the Sooners, but it sure was a beat down. has the Mountaineers at 6-4. He may need to win out to earn another season (Cincy, @Baylor, bowl game). The dog and pony show and nepotism of Iowa ’s Kirk Ferentz is getting a little stale in Iowa City.

’s is getting a little stale in Iowa City. Razorbacks players were watching “Polar Express” during halftime, down 27-3 to Auburn. Sam Pittman’s 2021 campaign in which he went 9-4 at Arkansas is a distant memory. The Hogs are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the SEC this year. FIU and Mizz are the final two games.

OTHER STUFF

Center Florida 45 Oklahoma State 3 - Is there a more wishy-washy team than the Cowpokes?

James Madison 44 UConn 6 - The Dukes are 10-0.

Arizona State 17 UCLA 7 - The Bruins go 0-2 versus Arizona schools.

Cincinnati 24 Houston 14 - Cincy picks up their first B12 victory ever.

Maryland 13 Nebraska 10 - The Terps pick up win number six. The Huskers are 5-5 with Wisky and Iowa to play.

Memphis 44 Charlotte 38 (OT) - UM has quietly reached an 8-2 record. Their losses came at the hands of #14 Mizzou (34-27) and #23 Tulane (31-21).

Arizona 34 Colorado 31 - Deion and the Buffs (4-6) are running out of chances for a sixth win. They will have to win at Wazzu and at Utah. Do you believe?

SOS ALERT: South Florida 27 Temple 23 - USF is 5-5 with UTSA (7-3) and Charlotte (3-7) to go.

CONSISTENTLY INCONSISTENT

Northwestern 24 Wisconsin 10 - NW is remarkably one win away from a bowl game birth. Purdue and @Illinois remain. Three straight losses for Wisky have the Badgers at 5-5 with Nebraska and @Minnie left.

FAT GUY TOUCHDOWN OF THE WEEK

TAMU defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.

LET IT GO, BRO

Brian Kelly killed a kid.

CULT OF THE WEEK (NSFW)

And you thought Clemson and Texas A&M were cults? The way Michigan fans and several of their high-profile former players (more on that below) are defensive and in self-denial of absolute concrete facts are not surprising because they are just idiot fans. But the way interim coach Sherrone Moore acted and spoke after the game is a inside look to how this whole program is locked in to serving their hero, lover and messiah Harbaugh.

IDIOT FAN BASE OF THE WEEK

UNC fans rushed the field for beating Duke - who was playing without their starting QB - by two points in double overtime. I get that they are your basketball rival, but this is so sad. You are putting the Blue Devils on your level football-wise when you do this.

CATCH OF THE WEEK

WORST START OF A GAME OF THE WEEK (MAYBE OF THE YEAR)

BYU fumbled the opening kickoff but recovered the football. On their first play from scrimmage, the Cougars QB threw a pick. Iowa State would convert the turnover into a touchdown a few plays later. On the ensuing kickoff, the Coogs fumbled again! This time the Cyclones recovered and would eventually kick a field goal. In summation: 1 offensive play, 2 turnovers. ISU would go on to win big 45-13 in Provo.

PARITY, THY NAME IS BIG 12

This is mind-blowing. Every team in the Big 12 has defeated another team who defeated a different one all the way around in a circle.

WELL, LOOZIANA IS THE HOME OF DUCK DYNASTY

Auburn has their eagle and LSU has... a duck?

KEY & PEELE NAME OF THE WEEK

Arky TE Var’Keyes Gumms

UNDER WINS AGAIN

The Iowa-Rutgers abomination had a historically low OVER/UNDER of 27.5 points. With the Hawkeyes leading 22-0, they had 1st & goal at Rutgers 5 yard line with 0:40 ticks to go. Instead of running a play that might have resulted in a score, Iowa elected to kneel down which preserved the UNDER.

MOST PRETENTIOUS UNIFORMS OF THE WEEK

As if you need another reason to not like Center Florida, they are claiming themselves as some kind of pipeline to space travel. The University brags about their two astronauts. Can you guess what other university has two astronaut alums? Alabama.

The truth is, they should just change their team name and colors permanently. Center Florida stole the team colors and Knights mascot from Army. Just get it over with and call yourselves the Astronauts, Spacenauts, ‘Nauts or something similar on a full time basis.

BURN THESE

Ugh. These are some uglyass NFL Color Rush era eyesore uniforms.

FLASHBACK OF THE WEEK

Remember a couple of seasons ago when college football had an epidemic of players dropping the ball short of the end zone for some odd reason. It seemed that issue had been cured, but Washington is bringing it back! After an interception, the Huskies’ Alphonzo Tuputala ran the ball back but let the ball go WAY early. To make it even crazier, two Huskies and Ute ran right by the ball. Only an eagle-eyed Utah offensive lineman bothered to jump on it. Even stranger, UW tackled a Utah running back in the end zone on the next play for a safety.

DUMBEST TRICK PLAY OF THE WEEK

#NeverDabo

WORST TUSH PUSH OF THE WEEK

THE FIX IS IN

The most baffling moment of the weekend came in the first half of the Miami-FSU game. Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe clearly sacked Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis in the end zone. Yet, a safety was neither called on the field or overturned by the replay official. How in the bloody hell can anyone miss such an obvious call is beyond comprehension. Hmm... Perhaps some shenanigans by the ACC for their darling favorite son?

MOST PAINFUL FLAG OF THE WEEK

STATIONARY RUNNING BACK OF THE WEEK

After Okie Lite’s upset of the Sooners on November 4, everyone was flexing about Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon. Against UCF’s 127th ranked rushing defense, Gordon managed all of 25 yards on 12 rushes with no scores. Just stop with the Derrick Henry comparisons.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Jimbo Fisher at TAMU: 45–25

Kevin Sumlin at TAMU: 51–26

at TAMU: 45–25 at TAMU: 51–26 Over James Franklin’s 124-game tenure at Penn State, he is 3-7 vs. Michigan, 1-9 vs. Ohio State, and 3-17 vs. Top 10 opponents.

GAMEDAY SIGN OF THE WEEK

THE WACKY WORLD OF DESI

Desmond Howard is a worthless voice in college football.

Another former Michigan Heisman winner was given a platform on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff last Saturday. Charles Woodson, lustfully booed by the Penn State fans, blabbered on such utter biased nonsense about “I don’t know if he (Connor Stalions) was a rogue agent... out there doing it on his own” and “anybody can have an iPhone”.

Moving on... Nov. 4, GameDay was rightfully in Tuscaloosa for Alabama-LSU and the guest picker was some idiot comedian with no ties to Alabama, even though on location were Patrick Surtain II and Jahmyr Gibbs coming off a monstrous NFL game. This past Saturday, GameDay was in Athens, GA and the picker was... wait for it... a former UGA linebacker Nolan Smith who is not even starting for the Philadelphia Eagles and I am guessing is not very well known outside of the footprint.

Next week, GD will be in Harrisonburg, Virginia for gimmicky coverage of App State vs JMU. FOX Big Noon Kickoff will continue to suck up to Michigan for their road trip to Maryland. FOX has already committed to going to Ann Arbor for Michigan-Ohio State the next weekend making it three Saturdays in a row for FOX with the Wolvies. SEC Nation will cover Georgia-Tennessee in Knoxville, TN.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

Tulane (9-1) again barely beats a crappy team, topping Tulsa 24-22.

(9-1) again barely beats a crappy team, topping Tulsa 24-22. New Mexico State (8-3) - Six straight dub-yuhs for Jerry Kill and the Aggies as Western Kentucky goes down 38-29 at home. Auburn is next!

(8-3) - Six straight dub-yuhs for and the Aggies as Western Kentucky goes down 38-29 at home. Auburn is next! We covered this earlier this season, but it’s worth revisiting the remarkable job former Mizzou coach Barry Odom is doing with UNLV . In his first season in Sin City, the Runnin’ Rebs are 8-2, 5-1 MWC after they went 7–23 over the last three seasons. On Saturday, Vegas plays Air Force with the victor taking the lead in the conference and serving as host in the MWCCG.

is doing with . In his first season in Sin City, the Runnin’ Rebs are 8-2, 5-1 MWC after they went 7–23 over the last three seasons. On Saturday, Vegas plays Air Force with the victor taking the lead in the conference and serving as host in the MWCCG. Jamey Chadwell (41-6 over the last four seasons)

COUSINS

Troy (8-2) - The Trojans won their seventh game in a row and clinched the Sun Belt West. They easily defeated ULM 45-14. ULL is next on the docket for the REAL Men of Troy (-14.5)

(8-2) - The Trojans won their seventh game in a row and clinched the Sun Belt West. They easily defeated ULM 45-14. ULL is next on the docket for the REAL Men of Troy (-14.5) South Alabama (5-5) - The Jags got back on the winning side by topping Arky State 21-14. USA (-8) has two more chances to get to six wins with up-and-down Marshall and tough @Texas State left.

(5-5) - The Jags got back on the winning side by topping Arky State 21-14. USA (-8) has two more chances to get to six wins with up-and-down Marshall and tough @Texas State left. Jacksonville State (7-3) - The Gamecocks (-9) had a week off to prep for a visit from Louisiana Tech (3-8).

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO TAKES A PENNY BUT NEVER LEAVES A PENNY

UAB (3-7) - The Dragons were knocked out of bowl eligibility by Navy 31-6. It has not been the greatest of debut seasons for coach Trent Dilfer. This is the first bowl miss for Bham U since the 2014 season. Temple comes to town as a 7 point underdog.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Thank you to all you veterans out there!

Air Force (8-2) - The Falcons have gone from toast of the town/NY6 candidate to doormat in the blink of an eye. After starting the season with eight straight wins, they have rung up two confounding defeats to Army and then Saturday at Hawaii. I know it can’t be jet lag, right? Without quarterback Zac Larrier who went down to a first-quarter injury, AFA could not get much going and fell 27-13. With games against league leader UNLV (+4) and @Boise, Air Force is in danger of missing out on the MWCCG.

Army (4-6) - The Black Knights barely snuck by a mediocre FCS Holy Cross 17-14. Surprising Coastal Carolina (-5.5) comes to town.

Navy (4-5) - The Midshipmen outscored UAB 24-0 in the second half for a 31-6 rout. The Sailors (-3.5) host ECU.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Eliminated: All non-P5s, Notre Dame, Clemson, Duke, UNC, Boston College, Louisville, Miami-FL, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma, Houston, Iowa State, K-State, Kansas, West Virginia, BYU, Cincinnati, Center Florida, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Sparty, Maryland, Minnie, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Cal, Southern Cal, Oregon State, Utah, UCLA, Wazzu, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Mizz, LSU, Missy State, Arky, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M NEW: Penn State, Mizzou, Ole Miss

Endangered: Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Ohio State NEW: n/a

Extremely Endangered: NEW: n/a

Other: Michigan, Georgia, FSU

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

** There have been some very telling developments from Las Vegas over the last few days. Unlike the CFP Committee, the bookmakers watch the games. They noticed shaky performances from Ohio State, Texas, and FSU, while Michy, UGA and Bama continue to dominate. DraftKings odds to win the 2023 National Championship:

Michigan +800 to +750 to +700 to +475 to +400 to +340 to +280 to +225 to +240 to +220 to +210 (bet $100 to win $210) Georgia +220 to+240 to +230 to +300 to +260 to +280 to +275 to +240 to +260 to +240 Alabama +600 to +550 to +2500 to +4000 to +4000 to +2500 to +2000 to +1400 to +900 to +650 - up two spots. Ohio State +700 to +750 to +900 +1200 to +1000 to +800 to +750 to +900 to +800 to +700 to +750 to +700 to +800 Oregon to +1600 to +1400 to +2500 to +3000 to +1400 to +1000 to +850 - up one. FSU +2000 to +1100 +1000 drop to +1200 to +800 to +900 to +800 to +700 to +600 to +600 to +950 - down from the third spot. Washington to +1500 to +1200 to +800 to +1200 to +1400 to +1100 to +1300 Texas +2200 to +1000 to +800 to +750 to +1800 to +2200 to +1600 to +1500 to +2000

ACC - Florida State feels like a lock for the 4-team playoff with North Alabama and @Florida left on the slate. Louisville is @Miami and vs UK. Even if the Cardinals win those two and upset the ‘Noles in the ACCCG, the lost to 2-8 Pitt stings. That blemish will keep them from getting into the CFP over any other one loss team.

- Florida State feels like a lock for the 4-team playoff with North Alabama and @Florida left on the slate. Louisville is @Miami and vs UK. Even if the Cardinals win those two and upset the ‘Noles in the ACCCG, the lost to 2-8 Pitt stings. That blemish will keep them from getting into the CFP over any other one loss team. Big 12 - Okie is out. Texas remains... but just barely. The Longhorns are next @Iowa State. The Cyclones have won 4 of their last 5. UT wraps the regular season with Texas Tech who just upset Kansas in Lawrence.

- Okie is out. Texas remains... but just barely. The Longhorns are next @Iowa State. The Cyclones have won 4 of their last 5. UT wraps the regular season with Texas Tech who just upset Kansas in Lawrence. Big Ten - Penn State is toast. Michigan and anOSU meet in two weeks after each of them play a conference punching bag. And then they will have to play AGAIN in the B1GCG.

- Penn State is toast. Michigan and anOSU meet in two weeks after each of them play a conference punching bag. And then they will have to play AGAIN in the B1GCG. PAC-12 - Once yet AGAIN, Washington escaped disaster. They have to play @Oregon St and Wazzu in the next two weeks. Oregon is straight up rolling. For my money on neutral field Las Vegas, the Ducks will reap their revenge on the Huskies in the PACCG.

- Once yet AGAIN, Washington escaped disaster. They have to play @Oregon St and Wazzu in the next two weeks. Oregon is straight up rolling. For my money on neutral field Las Vegas, the Ducks will reap their revenge on the Huskies in the PACCG. SEC - UGA has @Tennessee and @Georgia Tech left. Alabama faces UTC and @Auburn. Anything can happen in rivalry games.

- UGA has @Tennessee and @Georgia Tech left. Alabama faces UTC and @Auburn. Anything can happen in rivalry games. Indies - Notre Dame

Non-Power 5

NON-POWER 5 QUAGMIRE

Further evidence that the inclusion of every team from certain conferences do not deserve a guaranteed spot in future 12-team playoffs is on full display. None of these teams are even close to being top 12.

Tulane (9-1), AAC, ranked 23 in last week’s CFP Poll - The Green Wave lost to Ole Miss in Nawlins by 17 but they were without their starting QB Michael Pratt. They have won 8 straight since then but a lot of squeakers against really bad teams.

(9-1), AAC, ranked 23 in last week’s CFP Poll - The Green Wave lost to Ole Miss in Nawlins by 17 but they were without their starting QB Michael Pratt. They have won 8 straight since then but a lot of squeakers against really bad teams. James Madison (10-0), Sun Belt - The Dukes are still not even eligible for any bowl much less a NY6. FWIW, they did win at Virginia and at Troy (8-2 record) if that moves your needle.

(10-0), Sun Belt - The Dukes are still not even eligible for any bowl much less a NY6. FWIW, they did win at Virginia and at Troy (8-2 record) if that moves your needle. Liberty (10-0), C-USA - The Flames have a piss-poor resume with no Power-5 opponents. Six teams on their schedule already have seven or more losses. FIU (4-6, 1-6) and Old Dominion (4-6) likely join them by the end of the season.

(10-0), C-USA - The Flames have a piss-poor resume with no Power-5 opponents. Six teams on their schedule already have seven or more losses. FIU (4-6, 1-6) and Old Dominion (4-6) likely join them by the end of the season. Toledo (9-1), MAC - The Rockets lost to Illinois and have no P5 wins.

(9-1), MAC - The Rockets lost to Illinois and have no P5 wins. Fresno (8-2), MWC - The Bulldogs lost to San Jose Canseco State. They are toast.

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

There are some serious agenda-driven Bama haters in the AP voting pool. Despite the Crimson Tide dominating Kentucky in Lexington with both Florida State and Texas barely beating meh teams, the pollsters did not change any of the Top 8.

Georgia (54) Michigan (7) Ohio State (1) Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama

In the early days of the CFP, the Committee did not give a crap about what the AP Poll said. They ignored the rage mobs, did their due diligence, and made thoughtful decisions. I am absolutely convinced this group is not watching games. They are just looking at ESPN highlights and rubber stamping.

Alabama is playing as well as any team in the nation right now winning their last three by two touchdowns or more. They should be ranked higher.

The next college football playoff rankings release will be aired tonight, November 14, on ESPN at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT, but is there any point in watching??

Ohio State vs Michigan State W 38-3 Georgia vs Ole Miss W 52-17 Michigan at Penn State W 24-15 Florida State vs Miami W 27-20 Washington vs Utah W 35-28 Oregon vs Southern Cal W 36-27 Texas at TCU W 29-26 Alabama at Kentucky W 49-21 Ole Miss at Georgia L 17-52 Penn State vs Michigan L 15-24

CB’s POLL

Based on how they are playing now and who should be the “best four”, I humbly present my Top 8:

Michigan - They have played some crap teams but they are dominating. Georgia - UGA had some sketchy early games but they are starting to put it all together. Alabama - This is not the same team (or QB) from September. The Tide is playing as well as any team in the nation. Three wins over currently ranked teams by 14 points each should count for something. Oregon - The Ducks are rolling and look better than UW. I would take UO over the Huskies on a neutral field. Ohio State - The 3-point win over Notre Dame is not looking so strong anymore. Neither is the 20-12 defeat of Penn State. Florida State - FSU has been playing listless as of late and have only one win over a currently ranked team (LSU in Week 1). Washington - Winning the hype standings, but barely winning the games. UW has won their last six by 7, 3, 8, 9, 10, and 7. Texas - Won last two games by a field goal each.

* By all means, please give us your Top 8 (or 9 or 10 or...) in the Comments section.

LET’S GO BOWLING!

The Cure Bowl will now be called the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl , which btw will be played in Orlando and NOT Mexico. Also, it does not have anything to do with finding a cure for an avocado allergy. I think Imma just call it the Guac Bowl.

, which btw will be played in Orlando and NOT Mexico. Also, it does not have anything to do with finding a cure for an avocado allergy. I think Imma just call it the Guac Bowl. 58 teams (excluding Jax State and JMU) are now bowl eligible for 82 bowl slots. 22 teams are one win away at 5-5.

(excluding Jax State and JMU) are now bowl eligible for 82 bowl slots. 22 teams are one win away at 5-5. James Madison (10-0) has AGAIN appealed to the NCAA to allow them to be eligible for a bowl game here in their second year of transitioning from FCS to FBS. As it stands now, the Dukes and Jacksonville State (7-3) will only get to a bowl if there are not enough eligible teams available. But let’s get real. There will be plenty of 6+ win teams. I am sure most people would rather watch JMU than a 6-6 San Jose Canseco State or a Directional Michigan.

(10-0) has AGAIN appealed to the NCAA to allow them to be eligible for a bowl game here in their second year of transitioning from FCS to FBS. As it stands now, the Dukes and Jacksonville State (7-3) will only get to a bowl if there are not enough eligible teams available. But let’s get real. There will be plenty of 6+ win teams. I am sure most people would rather watch JMU than a 6-6 San Jose Canseco State or a Directional Michigan. Nine of 14 SEC teams are bowl eligible: Bama, UGA, OM, Tenn, Mizz, UK, LSU, TAMU, and Aubie. The Gators (5-4) are a longshot with @Mizz, and FSU remaining. SCar and Mississippi State are 4-6. The ‘Cocks finish with home games against UK and Clempson. MSU hosts Southern Miss and the Egg Bowl.

are bowl eligible: Bama, UGA, OM, Tenn, Mizz, UK, LSU, TAMU, and Aubie. The (5-4) are a longshot with @Mizz, and FSU remaining. SCar and Mississippi State are 4-6. The ‘Cocks finish with home games against UK and Clempson. MSU hosts Southern Miss and the Egg Bowl. Only seven teams are still undefeated: FSU, Georgia, Washington, anOhio State, Michigan, James Madison, and Liberty.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

With their loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday, the Fightin’ Nick Sabans of Kent State became the first team to record 9 defeats. UConn joined them at 1-9 three days later.

became the first team to record 9 defeats. joined them at 1-9 three days later. BREAK THEM UP! Sam Houston (2-8) won their second straight game by defeating La Tech in their own house no less, 42-27. The victory represents SHSU’s first Conference USA win.

(2-8) won their second straight game by defeating La Tech in their own house no less, 42-27. The victory represents SHSU’s first Conference USA win. Vanderbilt extends the nation’s longest current losing streak at nine straight. Tennessee is the final test for the Commodores. #RelegateVandy

extends the nation’s longest current losing streak at nine straight. Tennessee is the final test for the Commodores. #RelegateVandy 33 teams now have 7 or more losses each. Among the newest teams in this category are Arkansas , UAB, Indiana, Michigan State, Stanford, and Baylor.

, UAB, Indiana, Michigan State, Stanford, and Baylor. Power 5 teams that still have yet to defeat a fellow P5 are as follows: Vanderbilt . #RelegateVandy

. #RelegateVandy BYU, Houston, Center Florida and Cincy have combined for a 7-21 record in B12 games thus far.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to this wuss DeSanto Rollins. The former Rebels defensive tackle is suing Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

First off, this weenie secretly recorded his meeting with Kiffin, and then leaked it like he thought it would help his cause. What.a.dick.

Now, maybe this guy does have mental health issues but it sure sounds like he is using - abusing - a movement that gets a sympathetic ear these days and thinks he can just skip out on practice or even contacting the coaching staff for two weeks and then just come back and be a part of the team because, you know, HE’S A VICTIM!

Kiffin did and said nothing wrong.

This guy is screwing up his future after football. Who is going to want to hire this guy? Better start going by your middle name.

HEISMAN HYPE

Well, here we are again. The regular season is running down again and there does not seem to be a worthy player of being named the “most outstanding player in college football”.

As mentioned before, this season needs some serious asterisks. If it wasn’t for Mark Emmert’s rash idiotic decree to grant everyone an extra year over a season that ended up NOT being canceled, then guys like Michael Penix, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Jordan Travis, and Sam Hartman would be carrying clipboards in the NFL instead of shredding college football secondaries. Personally, I think they should all be excluded from Heisman consideration.

One week after being held mostly in check by Alabama, Jayden Daniels is back from the dead after thrashing and slashing a godawful Gators defense who is in full quit mode.

Below are just some of the top Heisman picks in order of the money lines.

QB Bo Nix (5th FULL YR, never redshirted, Oregon) +1000 to +900 to +600 to +2000 to +1600 to +600 to +210 to +120 - leapfrogged Penix QB Michael Penix (6th YR, started college in 2018, Washington) from +1600 to +900 to +550 to +400 to +380 to +200 to -140 to +320 to +280 to +140 to +300 QB Jayden Daniels (4th FULL YR with RS, LSU) +1100 to +3000 to +2200 +1800 to +2500 to +3500 to +1400 to +340 to +400 to OFF THE BOOKS to +380 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (3rd YR, anOhio State) +2000 to +1600 to +1200 to +1800 to +450- up from 7th. QB Jalen Milroe (3rd YR, Bama) +12000 to +10000 to +9000 to +5000 to +8000 to +5000 to +4500 - up from 9th, could Milroe make it to NYC?? QB Carson Beck (4th YR, Georgia) to +3000 to +1200 down to +4500 QB Jordan Travis (6th YR, started college in 2018, FSU) from +1400 to +900 to +1500 to +1200 to +1500 to +1600 to +1200 to +800 to +1100 to +800 to +850 way down to +4500 QB JJ McCarthy (3rd YR, Michigan) out of nowhere up to +1000 to +240 to +300 to +650 plummeting to +9000

RB Ollie Gordon (2nd YR, Oklahoma State) +4000 to +20000 - thanks for dropping by.

QB Caleb Williams (3rd YR, Southern Cal) +450 to +400 to +380 to +400 to +180 to +220 to +2000 to +8000 to +9000 to +20000 - He’ll still be a top NFL pick.

QB Dillon Gabriel (4 FULL YR with RS, Oklahoma) +1200 to +1000 to +1100 to +3500 to +12000 to +15000

QB Drake Maye (3rd YR, UNC) +1800 to +5000 +10000 to +12000 to +20000

QB Sam Hartman ( 6th YR , started college in 2018 , Notre Dame) +1600 to +2000 to +1100 to +2200 to +6500 to +8000 to +10000 to +30000 to +50000

, , Notre Dame) +1600 to +2000 to +1100 to +2200 to +6500 to +8000 to +10000 to +30000 to +50000 RB Jase McClellan (4th YR, Bama) +12000 to +15000 to +20000 to +20000 to +30000 to OFF THE BOOKS

QB Shedeur Sanders (3rd YR, Colorado) +1800 to +8000 to +12000 to +20000 to +30000 to +50000 to OFF THE BOOKS

QB Quinn Ewers (RS-SO, Texas) +1300 to +900 to +700 to +600 to +900 to +3000 +5000 to STILL OFF THE BOOKS

THE SICK REPORT

Already without QB Jalon Daniels who has not played since September due to a back injury, #16 Kansas (7-3) had seen some success with Jason Bean. However on Saturday, the sixth year QB suffered a head injury in the second quarter against Texas Tech and left the game. The Jayhawks struggled under third-string true freshman Cole Ballard. and lost to Texas Tech 16-13.

Texas starting RB Jonathon Brooks suffered a torn ACL in Texas’ win over TCU. He compiled 1,139 rushing yards and ten touchdowns through ten games.

suffered a torn ACL in Texas’ win over TCU. He compiled 1,139 rushing yards and ten touchdowns through ten games. LSU leading rusher Logan Diggs did not play against Florida due to the vague “upper body issue”. He is day-to-day with Georgia State and TAMU left to play.

R.I.P.

Carl Torbush, Mack Brown’s successor at North Carolina was also DC for Alabama from 2001–2002 under sh*thead Dennis Franchione. Torbush was 72.

DRAMA

You have probably heard it all by now. The Big Ten office grew a pair and stood up to one of their bluebloods at the behest of the rest of the conference. On Friday as the Wolverines were traveling to Penn State, it was announced that Jim Harbaugh would be suspended for the final three games of the regular season - but not from coaching during the week or leading up to the games - for the program’s rampant sign-stealing operation.

would be suspended for the final three games of the regular season - but not from coaching during the week or leading up to the games - for the program’s rampant sign-stealing operation. How big of a loss is it to not have Harbaugh on the sidelines? Remember when Nick Saban tested positive for Captain Trips in 2020 and was forced to miss the Auburn game? The Tide easily won 42-13. BIG SHOCK: The Nittany Lions were never really a challenge on Saturday. UM doesn’t really need Harby for the game against Maryland. It’s the Ohio State game that will be sketchy - as long as the ambulance chasers don’t intimidate some gullible judge.

tested positive for Captain Trips in 2020 and was forced to miss the Auburn game? The Tide easily won 42-13. BIG SHOCK: The Nittany Lions were never really a challenge on Saturday. UM doesn’t really need Harby for the game against Maryland. It’s the Ohio State game that will be sketchy - as long as the ambulance chasers don’t intimidate some gullible judge. Leading up to the Harbaugh announcement, Michigan had been trying to deflect the derision aimed their way with pathetic pieces of propaganda such as Ohio State was allegedly funding a private investigator to look into Michigan. Maybe it is a crappy thing to do by a rival (FFPF anyone?) if true, but it doesn’t make UM any more innocent. They then tried the “everybody’s doing it” blather, claiming that Purdue, Ohio State, and Rutgers collaborated to decode the Wolverines signs before the 2022 Big Ten Title Game. smh

In other news... Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark will replace Bill Hancock as the next College Football Playoff executive director. Clark was a linebacker for Air Force back in the 1980s.

KOACHES KORNER

Despite achieving bowl eligibility with the Aggies’ biggest SEC win since his arrival on campus, Jimbo Fisher is out in College Station. He will be paid roughly $76 million to go sit on a beach somewhere (or maybe BUY a beach somewhere). Aggies assistant Elijah Robinson was named Interim Coach.

is out in College Station. He will be paid roughly $76 million to go sit on a beach somewhere (or maybe BUY a beach somewhere). Aggies assistant was named Interim Coach. Coincidentally, the Smurfs canned their coach after a large-margin victory on Saturday (Boise 42 New Mexico 14). The hiring of Andy Avalos back in 2021 was a stupid and lazy hire. For some reason, the BSU administration thought they needed to hire someone in the “family” (learn from Alabama’s mistakes). Avalos was a former player and DC for Boise. He went 22–14 in three seasons and was 5-5 in the 2023 campaign. Chris Petersen was 92–12 from 2006 to 2013. Even Bryan Harsin went 69–19 over seven seasons.

back in 2021 was a stupid and lazy hire. For some reason, the BSU administration thought they needed to hire someone in the “family” (learn from Alabama’s mistakes). Avalos was a former player and DC for Boise. He went 22–14 in three seasons and was 5-5 in the 2023 campaign. Chris Petersen was 92–12 from 2006 to 2013. Even Bryan Harsin went 69–19 over seven seasons. Mississippi State (4-6) has sent Zach Arnett packing before he could even complete one season. The former Mike Leach DC inexplicably undid all the good that his predecessor/mentor built in Starkville. I suppose he thought he was “putting his own stamp” on the program when he tried to turn an Air Raid offense into a power running scheme overnight, when all MSU wanted was a little continuity. The initial promotion of Arnett was a desperate decision by the administration who was still recovering from AD John Cohen ’s departure for Auburn a month prior. Leach died in early December 2022. This next hiring will be the first big decision for new AD Zac Selmon who took over as AD in January of 2023. If I am MSU, I go full court press for Kliff Kingsbury . They could probably get a good deal with the Arizona Cardinals still paying him around $5 million per year through 2027.

packing before he could even complete one season. The former DC inexplicably undid all the good that his predecessor/mentor built in Starkville. I suppose he thought he was “putting his own stamp” on the program when he tried to turn an Air Raid offense into a power running scheme overnight, when all MSU wanted was a little continuity. The initial promotion of Arnett was a desperate decision by the administration who was still recovering from AD ’s departure for Auburn a month prior. Leach died in early December 2022. This next hiring will be the first big decision for new AD who took over as AD in January of 2023. If I am MSU, I go full court press for . They could probably get a good deal with the Arizona Cardinals still paying him around $5 million per year through 2027. Missy State has promoted a daggum analyst to serve as Interim coach. Interestingly, Greg Knox was interim coach in Starkville in 2017 after Dan Mullen made the stupidest move of his life by leaving Clanga-Clang for the Swamp. Knox was again interim in 2021 when Cousin Eddie was fired at Florida.

was interim coach in Starkville in 2017 after made the stupidest move of his life by leaving Clanga-Clang for the Swamp. Knox was again interim in 2021 when Cousin Eddie was fired at Florida. Penn State’s James Franklin has thrown offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich under the bus with his dismissal on Sunday. The Nittany Lions combined for 27 points against Ohio State and Michigan this season.

has thrown offensive coordinator under the bus with his dismissal on Sunday. The Nittany Lions combined for 27 points against Ohio State and Michigan this season. San Diego State coach Brady Hoke has announced that he will retire after the season. The Aztecs are 2-7 against FBS teams this season and retirement was probably not the 65 year old’s idea.

has announced that he will retire after the season. The Aztecs are 2-7 against FBS teams this season and retirement was probably not the 65 year old’s idea. How many Urban Meyer s does it take to screw in a light bulb? One. He just holds it up there and waits for the world to revolve around him.

s does it take to screw in a light bulb? One. He just holds it up there and waits for the world to revolve around him. When Fat F*** Phil Fulmer recently went camping, he was mistakenly awakened by people passing by who thought it was the circus.

TEEVEE

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest with lines provided by DraftKings. If you REALLY need to know about the big Old Dominion-Georgia Southern showdown, you can find the details here.)

Tuesday, November 14

* Toledo at Bowling Green 6pm/7pm ESPN2 - The Rockets are 9-1; BG is 6-4 but all four Ls came to teams with at least 7 wins, including Liberty and Michigan.

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois 6pm/7pm ESPNU

Akron at Eastern Michigan 6pm/7pm CBSSN

Wednesday, November 15

Buffalo at Miami 6pm/7pm ESPN2/ESPNU

Central Michigan at Ohio 6pm/7pm ESPN2/ESPNU

Thursday, November 16

Boston College at Pitt (-2.5) 6pm/7pm ESPN

Friday, November 17

South Florida at UTSA (-15.5) 8pm/9pm ESPN2

Colorado at Washington State (-4.5) 9:30/10:30 FS1

Saturday, November 18

SEC - CUPCAKE SATURDAY!

UL Monroe at Ole Miss (-37) 11am/Noon SEC+ - At the conclusion of this game, the Warhawks will have lost 8 games for three seasons in a row. Happy retirement, Terry Bowden.

Southern Miss at Mississippi State (-14) 11am/Noon SEC - Whatever happened to Jeff Bower?

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M (NO LINE) 11am/Noon SEC+ - ACU Fight Song

* Georgia (-10.5) at Tennessee 2:30/3:30 CBS - Does UT have any juice left in them?

New Mexico State at Auburn (-23.5) 3pm/4pm SEC - A DANGEROUS game for Aubie.

Florida at Missouri (-12) 6:30/7:30 ESPN - Can you recall a single game between these two SEC East teams?

FIU at Arkansas (-29.5) 6:30/7:30 ESPNU - Fun fact: FIU was established in 1965. Meanwhile that same year, Arky was in their 72nd season of football.

Kentucky (-2) at South Carolina 6:30/7:30 SEC

Georgia State at LSU (-31) 7pm/8pm ESPN2 - Don’t get caught napping, Tigers.

OTHERS WORTH A PEEK

Louisville (-1) at Miami 11am/Noon ABC

Utah at Arizona (-1) 1:30/2:30 PAC Network

North Carolina at Clemson (-7) 2:30/3:30 ESPN

UCLA at Southern Cal (-6.5) 2:30/3:30 ABC

UNLV at Air Force (-3) 2:30/3:30 CBSSN

Kansas State (-8) at Kansas 6pm/7pm FS1

Washington at Oregon State (-2.5) 6:30/7:30 ABC

OVER/UNDER

Illinois at Iowa 11am/noon is at 30.5.

“I CAN’T GET TO SLEEP/ I THINK ABOUT THE IMPLICATION/ OF DIVING IN TOO DEEP/ AND POSSIBLY THE COMPLICATIONS” ~ “Overkill” by Men At Work

Carmen San Diego State at San Jose Feliciano State (-14.5) 9:30/10:30 CBSSN

SABAN vs. POP & BEAR

To the victor go the spoils...

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 115 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 52 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 29 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 25 5 Nick Saban 27 294 70 - 6 Mack Brown 33 276 141 -18 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -37 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -39 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -56 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -58



Mack Brown’s Tar Heels eked out a win over floundering Duke in double overtime 47-45.

#ALABAMA

Kool-Aid McKinstry and teammate Dallas Turner are two of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Turner is a Bednarik Award semifinalist.

and teammate are two of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Turner is a Bednarik Award semifinalist. Jalen Milroe was named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week, a Davey O’Brien Award “Great 8”, and a Maxwell Award semifinalist.

was named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week, a Davey O’Brien Award “Great 8”, and a Maxwell Award semifinalist. Alabama had many players out for the Kentucky game. Leading receiver Jermaine Burton was out with an illness and did not even make the trip to Lexington. Fellow receiver Ja’Corey Brooks has been nursing a bad shoulder and did not play. Linebacker Deontae Lawson (ankle) and safety Jaylen Key (thigh) were out with the injuries sustained in the LSU game. They are all day-to-day but it is highly likely most of them should be back by Iron Bowl. Brooks’s condition might make him a little more questionable.

was out with an illness and did not even make the trip to Lexington. Fellow receiver has been nursing a bad shoulder and did not play. Linebacker (ankle) and safety (thigh) were out with the injuries sustained in the LSU game. They are all day-to-day but it is highly likely most of them should be back by Iron Bowl. Brooks’s condition might make him a little more questionable. Nick Saban was pleased with the replacement players, singling out Trezman Marshall and Jihaad Campbell . DB Trey Amos was not mentioned by Saban but he had a solo tackle, two assists, shared a TFL and had a QB hurry.

was pleased with the replacement players, singling out and . DB was not mentioned by Saban but he had a solo tackle, two assists, shared a TFL and had a QB hurry. Reserve DB DeVonta Smith made his first appearance after missing the first nine games of the season with a foot injury.

made his first appearance after missing the first nine games of the season with a foot injury. Damn! Why hasn’t RB Justice Haynes been playing more?? On 6 carries, the true freshman picked up 33 yards. On the same number of rush attempts, Roydell Williams netted 20 yards while Jam Miller had 11.

been playing more?? On 6 carries, the true freshman picked up 33 yards. On the same number of rush attempts, netted 20 yards while had 11. When asked about how well Milroe has been playing since having a bye week, Saban quipped “I don’t know if he took some Geritol or what. That’s my medicine that I use, us old folks. You’d have to really ask him.” G.O.A.T.

Milroe’s 12 rushing scores are the most by any non-running back in the nation and tied for ninth most for any position.

It is Senior Day on Saturday for Alabama but who knows what that means anymore? Just because guys get honored on Saturday does not mean that they won’t come back for a sixth years. Both Will Reichard and Darrian Dalcourt were honored last year but then they came back. Those two Super Seniors along with safety Jaylen Key are definitely out of eligibility after this season. It sure sounds like center Seth McLaughlin is on his way out. Malachi Moore, Justin Eboigbe and Chris Braswell probably all go pro with their draft grades soaring. Jermaine Burton and Jase McClellan probably can’t improve their stock anymore by coming back. I hate to say it but I kinda hope Roydell Williams moves on so the young-uns can get more touches. Who do you think departs?

GAME 11: Saturday, November 18, 2023 - SENIOR DAY

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0) vs Tennessee-Chattanooga Moccasins (7-3)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11:00am/Noon SECN+

UTC is 7-3 and 6-2 in the Southern Conference.

The Mocs’ Defensive Coordinator is Lorenzo Ward who played for Ray Perkins and Bill Curry (1986-89) at Alabama.

Alabama is 13-0 all-time against UTC. [I can’t believe they have played them that many times.] The two teams last met in 2016. They also played in 2013 and 2009, scoring a total of three points in the three games.

The T-town weather forecast calls for a high of 66° and partly cloudy skies.

TV Announcers have not been announced. Check back later today.

Eli Gold will handle his final play-by-play duties of the season on Alabama Radio. Will he be back next fall?

Honorary team captains will be father-son placekickers Van and Leigh Tiffin!

DraftKings does not have a Bama-UTC odds as of post. But they do have UGA opening as a 5 point favorite and quickly down to -4 in the SECCG.

