Victory Thread: Alabama destroys South Alabama

Look, South Alabama isn’t a very good basketball team.

What matters is not who you play, but how you play, and this Alabama team played about as close to a complete game as possible.

Nate Oats complained about the defense from the past couple of outings, and it sure seems like the team listened. They smothered the cold shooting Jaguars all night, holding them under 40 points for the first 45 minutes of game action.

This team is loaded with shooters, and they showed it off at times tonight, but they got a ton of points at the rim. Grant Nelson, Mark Sears, and Aaron Estrada continue to lead. Sam Walters launched some threes, Nick Pringle acted as the resident dunk artist, and the Tide rolled. Three games, three wins, triple digit points in each.

It’s looking more and more like another great season, folks.

Roll Tide.