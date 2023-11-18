 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee-Chattanooga Game Thread

It’s Senior Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium

By CB969
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Alabama at Mississippi State
Last home game for Justin Eboigbe (92) and Will Reichard (16). Tyler Booker (52) is a true sophomore.
Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

GAME 11: Saturday, November 18, 2023 - SENIOR DAY

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0) vs Tennessee-Chattanooga Moccasins (7-3)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11:00am/Noon SECN+

  • SENIOR DAY: Alabama team captains are Will Reichard, Malachi Moore, and Justin Eboigbe.
  • UTC is 7-3 and 6-2 in the Southern Conference.
  • The Mocs’ Defensive Coordinator is Lorenzo Ward who played for Ray Perkins and Bill Curry (1986-89) at Alabama.
  • Alabama is 13-0 all-time against UTC. The two teams last met in 2016. They also played in 2013 and 2009, scoring a total of three points in the three games.
  • The T-town weather forecast calls for a high of 70° and sunny skies.
  • TV Announcers are John Schriffen and Rocky Boiman with Dawn Davenport on the sidelines.
  • Eli Gold will handle his final play-by-play duties of the season on Alabama Radio.
  • Honorary team captains will be father-son placekickers Van and Leigh Tiffin.
  • DraftKings does not have Bama-UTC odds as of post. An alternate site has Bama -45.5.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

