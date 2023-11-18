GAME 11: Saturday, November 18, 2023 - SENIOR DAY
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0) vs Tennessee-Chattanooga Moccasins (7-3)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 11:00am/Noon SECN+
Be a Champion. pic.twitter.com/BBH1MNvFsK— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 18, 2023
- SENIOR DAY: Alabama team captains are Will Reichard, Malachi Moore, and Justin Eboigbe.
- UTC is 7-3 and 6-2 in the Southern Conference.
- The Mocs’ Defensive Coordinator is Lorenzo Ward who played for Ray Perkins and Bill Curry (1986-89) at Alabama.
- Alabama is 13-0 all-time against UTC. The two teams last met in 2016. They also played in 2013 and 2009, scoring a total of three points in the three games.
- The T-town weather forecast calls for a high of 70° and sunny skies.
- TV Announcers are John Schriffen and Rocky Boiman with Dawn Davenport on the sidelines.
- Eli Gold will handle his final play-by-play duties of the season on Alabama Radio.
- Honorary team captains will be father-son placekickers Van and Leigh Tiffin.
- DraftKings does not have Bama-UTC odds as of post. An alternate site has Bama -45.5.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:
- *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***
- NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
- We always start off the Threads with a big...
Loading comments...