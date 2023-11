This was never going to be much of a contest for the Tide on Senior Day, and they made it to halftime with a resounding margin. There were big plays in the passing game from Malik Benson and Jermaine Burton, and Jalen Milroe's day was pretty much perfect.

Jam Miller, Roydell Williams, and Jase McClellan have all had their way with the defense as well.

Expect a lot of work from Ty Simpson, Justice Haynes, and the rest of the 2nd and 3rd teams in the second half.

Roll Tide!