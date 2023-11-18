 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: Chattanooga at Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This one checked all of the boxes. The Tide put it away early, there were no significant injuries that we are aware of, lots of youngsters got to see the field. Robbie Outzs got his first career TD on Senior Day, and Caleb Downs appears to have seized the punt return job. Will Reichard got 12 points to inch closer to the NCAA all-time record.

Some mistakes were made, but overall you can’t complain much about this one.

It’s officially Auburn Hate Week, but in the meantime there is plenty of football on for you to watch. Georgia plays Tennessee in this next time slot, and that’s probably the game that you’ll be most interested in.

Roll Tide.

November 18, 2023

Duke at Virginia 2:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Bethune Cookman vs. Florida A&M 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Georgia at Tennessee 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Illinois at Iowa 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Louisiana Lafayette at Troy 2:30 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
NC State at Virginia Tech 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
North Carolina at Clemson 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UCLA at USC 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
UNLV at Air Force 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Wake Forest at Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
Minnesota at Ohio State 3:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
New Mexico State at Auburn 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Oklahoma State at Houston 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Oregon at Arizona State 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
North Dakota State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
UCF at Texas Tech 4:00 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Cal at Stanford 5:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
North Alabama at Florida State 5:30 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Boise State at Utah State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Kansas State at Kansas 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
FIU at Arkansas 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Florida at Missouri 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Kentucky at South Carolina 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Nebraska at Wisconsin 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Washington at Oregon State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Georgia State at LSU 7:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Syracuse at Georgia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Texas at Iowa State 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
New Mexico at Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
San Diego State at San Jose State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video

