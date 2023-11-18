Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

This one checked all of the boxes. The Tide put it away early, there were no significant injuries that we are aware of, lots of youngsters got to see the field. Robbie Outzs got his first career TD on Senior Day, and Caleb Downs appears to have seized the punt return job. Will Reichard got 12 points to inch closer to the NCAA all-time record.

Some mistakes were made, but overall you can’t complain much about this one.

It’s officially Auburn Hate Week, but in the meantime there is plenty of football on for you to watch. Georgia plays Tennessee in this next time slot, and that’s probably the game that you’ll be most interested in.

Roll Tide.