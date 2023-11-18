Victory/Evening Shift Open Thread

This one checked all of the boxes. The Tide put it away early, there were no significant injuries that we are aware of, lots of youngsters got to see the field. Robbie Outzs got his first career TD on Senior Day, and Caleb Downs appears to have seized the punt return job. Will Reichard got 12 points to inch closer to the NCAA all-time record.
Some mistakes were made, but overall you can’t complain much about this one.
It’s officially Auburn Hate Week, but in the meantime there is plenty of football on for you to watch. Georgia plays Tennessee in this next time slot, and that’s probably the game that you’ll be most interested in.
Roll Tide.
November 18, 2023
|Duke at Virginia
|2:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Duke at Virginia
|2:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Bethune Cookman vs. Florida A&M
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Georgia at Tennessee
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Illinois at Iowa
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Louisiana Lafayette at Troy
|2:30 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|NC State at Virginia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|North Carolina at Clemson
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UCLA at USC
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|UNLV at Air Force
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Wake Forest at Notre Dame
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Minnesota at Ohio State
|3:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|New Mexico State at Auburn
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma State at Houston
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Oregon at Arizona State
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|North Dakota State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|UCF at Texas Tech
|4:00 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Cal at Stanford
|5:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|North Alabama at Florida State
|5:30 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Boise State at Utah State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Kansas State at Kansas
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|FIU at Arkansas
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Florida at Missouri
|6:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Kentucky at South Carolina
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Nebraska at Wisconsin
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Washington at Oregon State
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Georgia State at LSU
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Syracuse at Georgia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Texas at Iowa State
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|New Mexico at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|San Diego State at San Jose State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
Loading comments...