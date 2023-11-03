In Another State R10:

This life, it’s a funny one. I’ve been around for a while now, but it seems like this old world is spinning faster than ever. I guess whatever will be, will be. So let’s raise our glasses and our sights to new heights today as we frolic among the random musical provisions here at another RBR Random 10. If you’d like to play along, inject your own ten tunes in the comment section. You know we dig it, cats and kittens. We really do...

Shame by The Weeks (feat. John McCauley) Home by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros The Kelly Affair by Be Your Own Pet Prettyman by Prince Straight to Hell by The Clash Our Lips Are Sealed by The Go-Go’s Dreamworld by Midnight Oil Thirteen by Big Star Snow On The Beach by Taylor Swift (feat. Lana Del Rey) Loose Ends by Bash & Pop