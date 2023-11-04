November has rolled in and with it a bit of brisk air. It’s definitely football season in the Deep South.

GAME 9: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0) vs LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:45/7:45 CBS

In Brian Kelly ’s second season in Red Stick, the Tigers have losses to FSU at a semi-neutral Orlando and at Ole Miss in a crazy score-fest devoid of defense. They have home victories versus Arky, Aubie, Army, and Grambling to go with road wins at MSU and Mizzou, the latter of which is their only win against a ranked opponent.

’s second season in Red Stick, the Tigers have losses to FSU at a semi-neutral Orlando and at Ole Miss in a crazy score-fest devoid of defense. They have home victories versus Arky, Aubie, Army, and Grambling to go with road wins at MSU and Mizzou, the latter of which is their only win against a ranked opponent. LSU is the highest scoring team in the nation with a 47.4 ppg average and top yard gainers at 552.9 ypg. They allow 26.5 ppg (82nd worst in nation) and 395.0 ypg (91st). The Alabama defense is 15th best in both points allowed per game (16.5) and yards allowed (306.4).

Alabama is 55-27-5 all-time against LSU, but Bama and the Bayou Bengals have split the last four meetings.

The T-town weather forecast calls for a high of 74° and sunny skies during the day. However, with the sun setting at 5:55 pm, the temperatures are expected to take a nose dive, dropping down into the upper 40s overnight.

TV Announcers are Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jenny Dell on the sidelines.

and with on the sidelines. Eli Gold is on Alabama Radio.

is on Alabama Radio. Honorary team captains will be former All-American center, longtime Bama assistant, and MSU head coach Sylvester Croom and 1973 team captain & All-SEC linebacker Chuck Strickland .

and 1973 team captain & All-SEC linebacker . Because the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos have bye weeks, former Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs and DB Pat Surtain II are on the sidelines for this game.

and DB are on the sidelines for this game. According to DraftKings, Bama is a 3 point fave as of post. The Over/Under is 62.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

*** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times ***

NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!

We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!



