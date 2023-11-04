WAKE UP! Week 10 College Football Viewing Guide and Open Thread

It’s LSU week, which as usual means a later kickoff and what will hopefully be a raucous environment tonight in Tuscaloosa. In the meantime, there is plenty of great football on for you today.

Most of you will likely tune in to see Lane Kiffin try and torture Jimbo Fisher at 11am. Lane threw a little fuel on the fire earlier this week.

Lane Kiffin starting Texas A&M Week strong.



Discussing a top 10 ranking 3 seasons in a row:



"To be able to do that, especially when you are going up against a program you would think would be the team in the top 10 with their roster."



Added Jimbo's goal is to be bowl eligible pic.twitter.com/Gy8OgwLl3h — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 31, 2023

The afternoon slate features overachieving Mizzou at Georgia, plus of course the Bedlam rivalry that is always heated. There’s nothing like college football in November, folks.

Enjoy, but pace yourselves. We have a big one tonight.

Roll Tide!