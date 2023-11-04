 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WAKE UP! Week 10 College Football Viewing Guide and Open Thread

We have a while to wait for Alabama this week, so pace yourselves.

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Mississippi

It’s LSU week, which as usual means a later kickoff and what will hopefully be a raucous environment tonight in Tuscaloosa. In the meantime, there is plenty of great football on for you today.

Most of you will likely tune in to see Lane Kiffin try and torture Jimbo Fisher at 11am. Lane threw a little fuel on the fire earlier this week.

The afternoon slate features overachieving Mizzou at Georgia, plus of course the Bedlam rivalry that is always heated. There’s nothing like college football in November, folks.

Enjoy, but pace yourselves. We have a big one tonight.

Roll Tide!

November 4, 2023

Arkansas at Florida 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Campbell at North Carolina 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Jacksonville State at South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Kansas State at Texas 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Nebraska at Michigan State 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Notre Dame at Clemson 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Ohio State at Rutgers 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Texas A&M at Ole Miss 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
UConn at Tennessee 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Wisconsin at Indiana 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Yale at Brown 11:00 AM NESN / $espn+ Video
Bucknell at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Cornell at Penn 12:00 PM NBCSCH / $espn+ Video
DII: Virginia State at Virginia Union 12:00 PM GrioTV / Plex Video
Arizona State at Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Georgia Tech at Virginia 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Western Illinois at Northern Iowa 1:00 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video / PSN (cable)
Air Force vs. Army (Denver) 1:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Florida State at Pitt 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Illinois at Minnesota 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
James Madison at Georgia State 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Missouri at Georgia 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Penn State at Maryland 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Tulane at East Carolina 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
UCF at Cincinnati 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Virginia Tech at Louisville 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Auburn at Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video

