WAKE UP! Week 10 College Football Viewing Guide and Open Thread

It’s LSU week, which as usual means a later kickoff and what will hopefully be a raucous environment tonight in Tuscaloosa. In the meantime, there is plenty of great football on for you today.
Most of you will likely tune in to see Lane Kiffin try and torture Jimbo Fisher at 11am. Lane threw a little fuel on the fire earlier this week.
Lane Kiffin starting Texas A&M Week strong.— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 31, 2023
Discussing a top 10 ranking 3 seasons in a row:
"To be able to do that, especially when you are going up against a program you would think would be the team in the top 10 with their roster."
Added Jimbo's goal is to be bowl eligible pic.twitter.com/Gy8OgwLl3h
The afternoon slate features overachieving Mizzou at Georgia, plus of course the Bedlam rivalry that is always heated. There’s nothing like college football in November, folks.
Enjoy, but pace yourselves. We have a big one tonight.
Roll Tide!
November 4, 2023
|Arkansas at Florida
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Campbell at North Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Jacksonville State at South Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Kansas State at Texas
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Nebraska at Michigan State
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Ohio State at Rutgers
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Texas A&M at Ole Miss
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UConn at Tennessee
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Wisconsin at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Yale at Brown
|11:00 AM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Bucknell at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Cornell at Penn
|12:00 PM
|NBCSCH / $espn+ Video
|DII: Virginia State at Virginia Union
|12:00 PM
|GrioTV / Plex Video
|Arizona State at Utah
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Georgia Tech at Virginia
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Western Illinois at Northern Iowa
|1:00 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video / PSN (cable)
|Air Force vs. Army (Denver)
|1:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Florida State at Pitt
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Illinois at Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|James Madison at Georgia State
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Missouri at Georgia
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Penn State at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Tulane at East Carolina
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|UCF at Cincinnati
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Auburn at Vanderbilt
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
