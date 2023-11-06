Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 10

For data definitions and disclaimers, take a look at my rundown in the first article in this series: Graphing the SEC, 2023 Week 1

SEC Week 10 Success Rates Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- Rank Game Result SR -- Opp SR --- 1 Tennessee vs. Connecticut W 59-3 62% |||||||||||| 41% |||||||| 2 Alabama vs. LSU W 42-28 54% |||||||||| 51% |||||||||| 3 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M W 38-35 52% |||||||||| 50% |||||||||| 4 LSU @ Alabama L 28-42 51% |||||||||| 54% |||||||||| 5 Texas A&M @ Ole Miss L 35-38 50% |||||||||| 52% |||||||||| 6 South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State W 38-28 47% |||||||||| 42% |||||||| 7 Missouri @ Georgia L 21-30 44% |||||||| 39% |||||||| 8 Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State L 24-27 42% |||||||| 43% |||||||| 9 Texas vs. Kansas State W 33-30 39% |||||||| 37% |||||||| 10 Georgia vs. Missouri W 30-21 39% |||||||| 44% |||||||| 11 Arkansas @ Florida W 39-36 38% |||||||| 37% |||||||| 12 Florida vs. Arkansas L 36-39 37% |||||||| 38% |||||||| 13 Kentucky @ Miss State W 24-3 36% |||||||| 33% |||||| 14 Miss State vs. Kentucky L 3-24 33% |||||| 36% |||||||| 15 Auburn @ Vanderbilt W 31-15 30% |||||| 26% |||||| 16 Vanderbilt vs. Auburn L 15-31 26% |||||| 30% ||||||

It was hard to know who to highlight in the image this week — oh, a Tennessee squad that racked up stats against UConn? No thanks. — so I just went with a team that has had an, um, outstanding performance in the last several weeks in these tables. Mississippi State has been so bad in both of these charts for big chunks of the year, which is disappointing for an SEC-W “also ran” that used to, you know, “almost run” (instead of just laying down).

Yes, Auburn and Vandy did both deliver lower SRs than Mississippi State this week — these teams all have terrible offenses — but just wait til you see the explosiveness chart!

SEC Week 10 Explosiveness (isoPPP) Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- Rank Game Result Explos. -- Opp Explos. --- 1 Tennessee vs. Connecticut W 59-3 1.91 ||||||||||||||| 1.29 ||||||||| 2 Auburn @ Vanderbilt W 31-15 1.85 ||||||||||||||| 1.72 ||||||||||||| 3 Vanderbilt vs. Auburn L 15-31 1.72 ||||||||||||| 1.85 ||||||||||||||| 4 Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State L 24-27 1.59 ||||||||||| 1.24 ||||||||| 5 Texas vs. Kansas State W 33-30 1.49 ||||||||||| 1.29 ||||||||| 6 Georgia vs. Missouri W 30-21 1.48 ||||||||||| 1.32 ||||||||| 7 Florida vs. Arkansas L 36-39 1.47 ||||||||||| 1.38 ||||||||| 8 Alabama vs. LSU W 42-28 1.39 ||||||||| 1.31 ||||||||| 9 Arkansas @ Florida W 39-36 1.38 ||||||||| 1.47 ||||||||||| 10 South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State W 38-28 1.32 ||||||||| 1.13 ||||||| 11 Missouri @ Georgia L 21-30 1.32 ||||||||| 1.48 ||||||||||| 12 LSU @ Alabama L 28-42 1.31 ||||||||| 1.39 ||||||||| 13 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M W 38-35 1.28 ||||||||| 1.21 ||||||||| 14 Kentucky @ Miss State W 24-3 1.27 ||||||||| 0.88 ||||| 15 Texas A&M @ Ole Miss L 35-38 1.21 ||||||||| 1.28 ||||||||| 16 Miss State vs. Kentucky L 3-24 0.88 ||||| 1.27 |||||||||

And there’s the kicker for Mississippi State: being below 1.0 in isoPPP is so bad, and the Cowbells have gotten below 0.9 isoPPP twice in the last three weeks (this week, and week 8) .

In other news:

Roll Tide! It’s nice to see Alabama back in this table. See you next week.