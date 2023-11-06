Victory Thread: Alabama downs Morehead in season opener

It’s hard to imagine a better start for Alabama basketball.

Not even a minute into the game, newcomer Aaron Estrada had knocked down a Nate Oats signature corner three off a dime from Mark Sears, and Grant Nelson had taken a soul with an emphatic dunk after an explosive drive to the hoop. The Tide never looked back, and ran overmatched Morehead State right out of the gym.

The defensive effort was high but not always technically sound. Interestingly, Nate Oats called for a significant amount of full court pressure. Watching this team play offense, it’s understandable why he’d be trying to increase the number of possessions. Still, there is work to do defensively.

But that offense...

Alabama was scorching hot in the first half, knocking down 59% overall and 53% of its 15 three point attempts. They went into the locker room up 55-35, and the contest was never close after that. Grant Nelson was utterly unstoppable.

Mark Sears looks like a clear leader at the point. This team has shooters everywhere, as even freshman power forward Jarin Stevenson knocked down a couple.

It wasn’t perfect, but man it was fun and the outcome was never in doubt. In that regard, it was pretty much a perfect season opener.

Looks like we have another exciting season in the works, folks.

Roll Tide.