2023 College Football Playoff Selection Show open thread

The number eight Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off of its third top 15 win of the year, finds itself in striking distance of making the playoff field.

However, it is a crowded one this year, with plenty of quality teams. Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten; Oregon and Washington in the Pac 12; FSU in the ACC; and Texas out of the Big 12.

One of Alabama‘s problems was solved this week, with Oklahoma taking another loss & the ACC cannibalizing itself. However, much remains to be seen what the committee thinks of now 7-2 Oklahoma State. And, of course, there is Georgia, which struggled (again) against the real first opponent it faced.

The Tide figures to not advance beyond any of the undefeateds out of the G5. But I do think there is a discussion to be had about continuing to rank Oregon in particular higher, especially with an SOS significantly lower than Alabama’s. For my money, it should be no lower than fifth. This is the best of the one-less teams. Less charitably, sixth, given that Texas has the head to head victory.

Still, Oregon is one spot ahead of the Crimson Tide, and that just does not seem copacetic to me…But I’m a homer.

Chirp up, chime in below. The CFP Committee Rankings Show is at 6:45 Central on ESPN.