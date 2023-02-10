It’s the last chapter in Alabama softball for superstar Montana Fouts, All-SEC Ally Shipman, and Ashley Prange. It’s also audition time for some young-uns as well as the rest of the pitching staff. Someone among Alex Salter, Jaala Torrence, and newcomer Lauren Esman needs to show us something better than what we have seen so far in their careers.

SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb 10 vs Lehigh 3:30 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb 10 vs Georgia Southern 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb 11 vs Georgia Southern 1:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb 11 vs Lehigh 4 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH... ALLEGEDLY

I have been personally assured by the UA SID Nathan Sheehan: “Any home games not on linear TV (this season) will be streamed on SEC+.” Click the “Watch” links on the Softball Schedule page.

LEHIGH

Lehigh University is a private university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in the Lehigh Valley region of eastern part of the state. The Mountain Hawks were 31-20-1 and 15-3 as Patriot League Champs in 2022. They participated in the NCAA Tournament last year but were defeated by Washington in the Regional.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

The Eagles were 13-34 last season under new coach Sharon Perkins who once headed up Georgia Tech from 2007 to 2013, winning three ACC titles. Since departing in 2013, she has owned and operated her own Softball Academy in the Atlanta area.

DOUBLE SAFETY FIRST BASE UPDATE

After my badgering of coach Patrick Murphy and Bama broadcaster Roger Hoover, they finally addressed the safety base during this week’s “Hey, Coach!” radio show. Murphy said they do plan on using one but the one the team ordered had not come in yet. Wouldn’t you think the most vocal supporter of this movement would already have one to be sure they are actually safe and reliable? Do they not have a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Tuscaloosa?

TICKETS

Want to watch @AlabamaSB play Auburn in April? Better run to our ticketing website and mash that purchase button for FRIDAY



Cause Saturday and Sunday are SOLD OUT. @UACoachMurphy #partyatrhoads #weneedmoreseats pic.twitter.com/GhvAz3VYAX — Emily (@emilypitek) February 6, 2023

BTW, the Saturday Alabama-Auburn game is the same day as A-Day. I assume some fans plan to hit up both events.

