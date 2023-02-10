 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nothing but the Local DJ R10:

...who said he had some songs to play...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Hope and a brand new day...
Imagine all the girls... ah, ah, ah, ah - ah, ah, ah, ah... and the drums, the drums, the drums...

  1. Great DJ by The Ting Tings
  2. Amor de Loca Juventud by Buena Vista Social Club
  3. Treatment Bound (Alternate Version) by The Replacements
  4. Partyup (Video: Live on SNL ‘81) by Prince
  5. Little Room by The White Stripes
  6. Binding by Superchunk
  7. Leggy Blonde by Flight of the Conchords (feat. Ryhs Darby)
  8. Modern Romance by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  9. Bron-Y-Aur Stomp (Video: Live ‘75) by Led Zeppelin
  10. WIN by Jay Rock

Bonus: Changes by Seu Jorge

Double Bonus: Dreaming by Blondie

