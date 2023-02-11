Victory Thread: Alabama 77, Auburn 70

That game had about as much nonsense as you’d expect from one in Auburn, but the Tide fought until the end and brought home another big road win.

It felt like Alabama should have been winning by more all afternoon, but struggles at the free throw line while Auburn was extraordinarily efficient at the line kept in close and in fact had Auburn clinging to a short lead for most of the day. The most frustrating thing was offensive rebounding, as Alabama was dominated in this area by a team that had no business dominating them based on personnel.

Auburn shot better than they usually do because of course they did, but as in every other SEC game this season, Alabama just had a bit too much offensive firepower in the end. Mark Sears and Rylen Griffen each hit some critical shots down the stretch, and the Tide pulled it out despite a relatively quiet game from Brandon Miller.

Alabama is now 12-0 in SEC play heading into what will be the toughest test to date, in Knoxville on Wednesday.

Roll Tide.